FICTITIOUS FIRM NAMES

A Honey Do Handyman Services
3601 E. Wyoming Ave., Suite 140B, LV 89104
Ronald Joseph Heilan
A$$Rich
4632 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 71701, LV 89170
Jamil A. Muhammad
Acebal Services
3890 Cambridge St., Suite 206, LV 89119
Yuniel Acebal Urtiaga
Advanced Property Works
1421 N. Jones Blvd., Suite 145, LV 89108
Kevin Arthur Frost
All Pups Pampered
240 Mariposa Way, HD 89015
Brian D. Gordon
Anointed Caps Hats & Accessories
3583 Spring Shower Drive, LV 89147
La’Sean D. Lowery
Army of One Lawn Service
1060 Royal Skyline St, HD 89002
Michele Coco
Arnett’s Attic
3360 N. Sisk Road, LV 89108
Debra S. Arnett
Ashly’s Tire Shop
2266 Losee Road, NLV 89030
Maria Guadalupe Garcia
Audio Source 702
4250 S. Arville St., Suite 413, LV 89103
Randy Acob
B & B’s Housekeeping
3701 Guinevere Ave., LV 89110
Jose A. Salazar Cruz
B&W Fab
562 Pacer Terrace, HD 89002
Raymond A. Dickerson
BV Productions
12778 Tomessa St., LV 89141
Mark Cooper
Backstage Beauty Salon
5519 Gemini Bridges St., LV 89130
Rachael Marie Jackson
Bello Hands
2633 Cypress Pond St., LV 89156
Daniel Bello
Black Diamond Enterprise
5115 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 604, LV 89118
Yossi Mandlawi
Blanktshirt.com
3540 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 137, LV 89102
William J. Wyatt
Bloom Tutoring
1949 Canvas Edge Drive, HD 89044
Barbra Konrad
Boss Lady Apparel
6473 Mahogany Peak Ave., LV 89110
Charity Flood
Brigitta Baka Yoga
436 First On Drive, LV 89148
Brigitta Baka
Buy Used Las Vegas
2025 Emerald Green Ave., LV 89106
Monica Gabriel
CG Mouton Virtual Office Marketing
8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 2096, LV 89123
Creeta G. Mouton
CM Consultancy
5248 Sunny Beach Lane, LV 89118
Lynsey Kaslik
Cleaning Genie
5709 Palma Del Sol Way, LV 89130
Tracy Ellen Ragsdale
Climbin My Way 3 Da Top
5133 Sun Valley Drive, LV 89122
Elliott Lynum
Committee To Elect Moises Denis
3204 Osage Ave., LV 89101
Moises Denis
Cueto Design
9225 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1117, LV 89117
Christopher Cueto
Cyndees
5226 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1159, LV 89142
Cynthia R. Garcia
D Cabellos Beauty Salon
4201 W. Rochelle Ave., LV 89103
Jaime Alberto Landaverde Guerrero
Dainty Lane
7621 Lots Hill Drive, LV 89179
Olivia Shalem
Dark Creations Na
5700 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89108
Rbie Langston Love
Design By Sasha
8361 Plum Creek Court, LV 89113
Snjezana Good
Diamond Auto Leasing
6225 Harrison Drive, Suite 5, LV 89120
Rouben Ghambaryan
Discreet Investigations
3315 E. Russell Road, Suite A4-146, LV 89120
Juan Carlos Chavira
Dl’S Repair Service
890 Brunellos Ave., LV 89123
Dennis Lello
El Cachi Mexican Kitchen
7617 Brilliant Forest, LV 89131
Fernando Aguayo
El Texano Roasted Corn
2029 Ullom Drive, LV 89108
Gerardo Carrera
Elegant Events & Banquets
4522 E. Swandale Ave., LV 89121
Andrey Jose Leon
Ez Maintenance Service
4720 Monterrey Ave., LV 89121
Israel A. Aguirre
Farmer Angie
6645 Buckskin Ave., LV 89108
Ezekiel V. Cazares Jr.
Fast Cleaning
2743 Morning Rain St., LV 89156
Luis Rodriguez-Fuentes
Felix Co.
704 Wellington Estate St., LV 89178
Howard Do Jeon
Firestone Diesel
9676 Marcelline Ave., LV 89148
Dean Brubaker
Franci Photography
4001 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 37-302, LV 89103
Federico Zignani
G & F Pooper Scooper
110 Luna Eclipse Lane, Suite 102, HD 89002
Gaither Watkins Iii
Galiano’s Electronics
4712 El Pasada Ave., LV 89102
Otto Galiano Pupo
Gina Bees
PO Box 7403, LV 89125
Regina Bankole
Global Motors
7428 Bermuda Island St., LV 89123
Yousef Hammoudeh
Go Easy Digital Group
7360 Obannon Road, LV 89117
Thomas R. Browne
Gorgeous Smile by Dr. Cappiello
2704 Brienza Way, LV 89117
Aida Cappiello
Graphics Plus
6290 Apple Orchard Drive, LV 89142
Susan Kaiser
Grime House Records
10697 W. Centennial Pkwy., Suite 3123, LV 89166
Eric Mathis
Grubfellas
7909 Purple Mtn Ave., LV 89131
Christopher Savignard
Gulden Mediation Services
2375 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 368, LV 89119
Charles A. Gulden
Hannah’s Hands Massage
944 Douglas Flat Place, LV 89138
Hannah Fabiani
Healing Palms Pet Massage and Care
9275 Weeping Hollow Ave., LV 89178
Cindy Chu
Henry’s Complete Auto Care
4760 Dewey Drive, Suite 107, LV 89118
Henry Woong
Hired Hands Massage
8292 Huxley St., LV 89123
Susan Marie Stone
Hollywood Financial Services
6340 Vicuna Drive, LV 89146
Karen Kay Kelly
Home Health Care Prov.
4262 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 102-425, LV 89139
Juvy Rebayla
Hugh’s Your Daddy Productions
3916 Hampton Grove Court, LV 89129
Hugh Byrne
I Love Vegas
9413 Greenville Ave., LV 89134
Myung Ro Choi
Ifawa
5000 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite D-4, LV 89146
Xiomara Palma Reina
Ink & The City
5426 Aelle Amore Court, NLV 89081
Sammy Lee Sampson II
J. Bones Handyman
PO Box 92522, HD 89009
John Bogden
J.D. Enterprises
301 Orland St., Suite 35, LV 89107
Judith Daniel
JMC
839 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 675, LV 89145
James Wells
Janice Photos
515 Mandalay Court, HD 89012
Janice Devlin
Just Pressure Washing
3017 Dotted Wren Ave., NLV 89084
James Spencer
KC Caregiving Service
8780 Horizon Wind Ave., Suite 102, LV 89178
Knuwane C. Martinez
Ka Malama ‘Anela
3315 E. Russell Road, Suite A4-139, LV 89120
Kilani M. Pedro
L&K Environmental Services
8550 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite 102-609, LV 89117
Delores Simon
La Velentina Ice Cream
1529 Rock Island Lane, LV 89110
Fidencio Melchor
Las Vegas Bandits Football Team
916 N. Jones Blvd., LV 89108
Vernal Lewis
Las Vegas Bulldogs
4913 Cedar Lawn Drive, LV 89130
Katherine Lutman
Las Vegas Discreet
6751 Wild Horse Road, LV 89108
Kristina Mechelle Walker
Lion 80
5002 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 103, LV 89118
Oleksiy Borovenskyy
Livewerks Marketing
50 E. Serene Ave., LV 89123
Jessica Washington
Lucious Redgold Management Company
4550 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 2102, LV 89102
Rashima Bradley
Lularoe Michelle Plante
132 W. Basic Road, HD 89015
Michelle Plante
Mainsail Travel
839 Mainsail Court, HD 89002
Linda Bush
Manuela’s Linen Closet
1354 Melville Drive, LV 89102
Manuela Ketchum
Mark Crowson and Associates
5447 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite E-1, LV 89118
Mark M. Crowson
Master Grow Cannibas Grow Products
1327 H St., Suite 309, LV 89106
Freddie J. Cooks
Music Sound Production
7048 Burcot Ave., Suite 56, LV 89156
Victor E. Burnson
Nairahnah
825 Neil Armstrong St., LV 89145
Juan Benavides
New Net Concepts Unlimited; Market Elevator Unlimited
2375 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 8-408, LV 89119
Kevin Wallace
Obsessed Hair Collection by Zamani
7404 Bewitching Court, LV 89149
Amazi Harris
Old Mill Rustic Design
200 W. Middleton Drive, HD 89015
Leslie Hetzer
One Love Promotions
9350 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 4029, LV 89178
Kerry O. Bell
One of A Kind Childcare
6212 Vista Verde, NLV 89146
Tyisha Simon
Origin Design Studio
3000 High View Drive, Suite 1216, HD 89014
Bree Parks
Pact Real Estate
2780 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 210, LV 89146
Michael O’Sullivan
Pantheon One
3900 Paradise Road, Suite 111, LV 89169
Marguerita Burns
Paper Ink Love
9350 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 2005, LV 89178
Melissa Taylor
Poke Heaven
4260 El Como Way, LV 89121
Joseph Hataishi
Prestige Garage Door Services
4329 Pacific Crest Ave., LV 89115
Mario A Solano
Prestige Mobil Car Wash; Prestige Janitorial & Cleaning Services
5712 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89108
Deri Martin Sanchez
Pretty Girls Rocks
9161 Drive, LV 89123
Dominicka Jones
Preventative Maintenance Measures
3013 Coran Lane, LV 89106
Brisna Perez-De-Ramos
Pro Nails & Skincare
3839 West Sahara Ave., Suite 1-2, LV 89102
Nhu T. Nguyen
Psychic Art Studio
5120 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89146
Jonathan Anderson
Quicksilver Services
1508 Cutler Drive, LV 89117
Stephen C. Foreman
Qwf Handyman
3125 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 502, HD 89014
Julio Nestor Purizaga
Re-Runs
5655 Spruce Harbor Court, LV 89122
Sheryl Carson
Rockmore Sales & Production
9409 Empire Rock St., LV 89143
Willie J. Leonard
Ronald Wade Burgers Management
9738 Wildherd Ave., LV 89149
Ronald Wade Burgers
Rususa Search
1707 Paradise Reef, NLV 89031
Lilia Butrekhina
SY Mouton Virtual Office Marketing
8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 2096, LV 89123
Shelbie Y. Mouton
Sam Patino Landscaping
PO Box 33641, LV 89133
Sam Patino
San Juan Orozco Trucking
3504 Twining Ave., NLV 89030
Jose H. Orozco
San Martin Espresso
115 Short Ruff Way, LV 89148
Richard Rodriguez
Sculptor of Stone
PO Box 80960, LV 89180
David M. Seidner
Shackline Products
4600 Swenson St., Suite 115, LV 89119
Maria R. Pitts Burke
Smart Homes
716 Kasper Ave., LV 89106
Jorge H. Suarez-Vargas
Southwest Logistics
PO Box 751372, LV 89136
Vivian Y. Lo
Specialties Desserts
1900 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Suite 222, LV 89108
Deshonarae D. Morris
Splankna Redemptive Healing
801 Fifth St., BC 89005
Kellie Beck
Star Cleaners
7636 Westcliff Drive, LV 89145
Jin Sun Kim
Summerlin Home Services
10380 Blue Ginger Drive, LV 89135
Steve Wielandt
Syschest
2410 Belt Buckley Drive, HD 89002
Sharon Williams
Tabasco Import and Export
3720 Toscanella Ave., HD 89052
Jose Rafael Compan-Aguero
8540 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1054, LV 89117
Yitagesu Tsedahegn
Tea of Joy
4240 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 102, LV 89102
Wayne Yao
The Compounding Interests
5727 Mesa Mountain Drive, LV 89135
Romanda Jones
The Kennerly Company
492 Bonnie Brook Place, HD 89012
Kenneth J. Gritter
The Scratch Doctor
4205 Narada Falls Ave., NLV 89085
Mark Friedman
Tickle Me Too Photography
11055 Hunting Hawk Road, LV 89179
Rebecca Neuharth
Todd Rindt’s Pool & Tile
6130 W. Tropicana Ave., LV 89103
Todd A. Rindt
Tony Montana Cigars
211 Lymbrook St., LV 89002
Ariel Towie
Total Image Glass and Mirror
2545 Chandler Ave., Suite 20, LV 89120
Tommy Bradley Jr.
True To Life Ceramics
2572 Bechamel Place, HD 89044
Joel E. Larsen
Uniquely Crossed
8213 San Mateo St., NLV 89085
Aileen R. Cannon
Usa Cleaning NV
10021 Flagstaff Butte Ave., LV 89148
Sara Rodriguez
Valdes Transportation Services
2084 E. Vegas Valley Drive, LV 89169
Rafael Valdes Santo
Vegas Coatings & Contracting
10576 Pueblo Sprimgs, LV 89183
Stephen Mcguffin
Vegas Living Realty and Management
353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 612, LV 89101
Sherri Lewis
Vovik
5150 Indian River Drive, Suite 335, LV 89103
Uladzimir Novik
Wrapin Backboards
1400 Colorado St., BC 89005
Ronald Dale
X-Girls
2805 Richfield Blvd., LV 89102
Cole Murphy
XY Foot Spa
4083 Spring Mountain Road, LV 89102
Xiang Shi