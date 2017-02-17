Posted 

FICTITIOUS FIRM NAMES


Source: Clark County Clerk’s Office

A Honey Do Handyman Services

3601 E. Wyoming Ave., Suite 140B, LV 89104

Ronald Joseph Heilan

A$$Rich

4632 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 71701, LV 89170

Jamil A. Muhammad

Acebal Services

3890 Cambridge St., Suite 206, LV 89119

Yuniel Acebal Urtiaga

Advanced Property Works

1421 N. Jones Blvd., Suite 145, LV 89108

Kevin Arthur Frost

All Pups Pampered

240 Mariposa Way, HD 89015

Brian D. Gordon

Anointed Caps Hats & Accessories

3583 Spring Shower Drive, LV 89147

La’Sean D. Lowery

Army of One Lawn Service

1060 Royal Skyline St, HD 89002

Michele Coco

Arnett’s Attic

3360 N. Sisk Road, LV 89108

Debra S. Arnett

Ashly’s Tire Shop

2266 Losee Road, NLV 89030

Maria Guadalupe Garcia

Audio Source 702

4250 S. Arville St., Suite 413, LV 89103

Randy Acob

B & B’s Housekeeping

3701 Guinevere Ave., LV 89110

Jose A. Salazar Cruz

B&W Fab

562 Pacer Terrace, HD 89002

Raymond A. Dickerson

BV Productions

12778 Tomessa St., LV 89141

Mark Cooper

Backstage Beauty Salon

5519 Gemini Bridges St., LV 89130

Rachael Marie Jackson

Bello Hands

2633 Cypress Pond St., LV 89156

Daniel Bello

Black Diamond Enterprise

5115 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 604, LV 89118

Yossi Mandlawi

Blanktshirt.com

3540 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 137, LV 89102

William J. Wyatt

Bloom Tutoring

1949 Canvas Edge Drive, HD 89044

Barbra Konrad

Boss Lady Apparel

6473 Mahogany Peak Ave., LV 89110

Charity Flood

Brigitta Baka Yoga

436 First On Drive, LV 89148

Brigitta Baka

Buy Used Las Vegas

2025 Emerald Green Ave., LV 89106

Monica Gabriel

CG Mouton Virtual Office Marketing

8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 2096, LV 89123

Creeta G. Mouton

CM Consultancy

5248 Sunny Beach Lane, LV 89118

Lynsey Kaslik

Cleaning Genie

5709 Palma Del Sol Way, LV 89130

Tracy Ellen Ragsdale

Climbin My Way 3 Da Top

5133 Sun Valley Drive, LV 89122

Elliott Lynum

Committee To Elect Moises Denis

3204 Osage Ave., LV 89101

Moises Denis

Cueto Design

9225 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1117, LV 89117

Christopher Cueto

Cyndees

5226 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1159, LV 89142

Cynthia R. Garcia

D Cabellos Beauty Salon

4201 W. Rochelle Ave., LV 89103

Jaime Alberto Landaverde Guerrero

Dainty Lane

7621 Lots Hill Drive, LV 89179

Olivia Shalem

Dark Creations Na

5700 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89108

Rbie Langston Love

Design By Sasha

8361 Plum Creek Court, LV 89113

Snjezana Good

Diamond Auto Leasing

6225 Harrison Drive, Suite 5, LV 89120

Rouben Ghambaryan

Discreet Investigations

3315 E. Russell Road, Suite A4-146, LV 89120

Juan Carlos Chavira

Dl’S Repair Service

890 Brunellos Ave., LV 89123

Dennis Lello

El Cachi Mexican Kitchen

7617 Brilliant Forest, LV 89131

Fernando Aguayo

El Texano Roasted Corn

2029 Ullom Drive, LV 89108

Gerardo Carrera

Elegant Events & Banquets

4522 E. Swandale Ave., LV 89121

Andrey Jose Leon

Ez Maintenance Service

4720 Monterrey Ave., LV 89121

Israel A. Aguirre

Farmer Angie

6645 Buckskin Ave., LV 89108

Ezekiel V. Cazares Jr.

Fast Cleaning

2743 Morning Rain St., LV 89156

Luis Rodriguez-Fuentes

Felix Co.

704 Wellington Estate St., LV 89178

Howard Do Jeon

Firestone Diesel

9676 Marcelline Ave., LV 89148

Dean Brubaker

Franci Photography

4001 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 37-302, LV 89103

Federico Zignani

G & F Pooper Scooper

110 Luna Eclipse Lane, Suite 102, HD 89002

Gaither Watkins Iii

Galiano’s Electronics

4712 El Pasada Ave., LV 89102

Otto Galiano Pupo

Gina Bees

PO Box 7403, LV 89125

Regina Bankole

Global Motors

7428 Bermuda Island St., LV 89123

Yousef Hammoudeh

Go Easy Digital Group

7360 Obannon Road, LV 89117

Thomas R. Browne

Gorgeous Smile by Dr. Cappiello

2704 Brienza Way, LV 89117

Aida Cappiello

Graphics Plus

6290 Apple Orchard Drive, LV 89142

Susan Kaiser

Grime House Records

10697 W. Centennial Pkwy., Suite 3123, LV 89166

Eric Mathis

Grubfellas

7909 Purple Mtn Ave., LV 89131

Christopher Savignard

Gulden Mediation Services

2375 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 368, LV 89119

Charles A. Gulden

Hannah’s Hands Massage

944 Douglas Flat Place, LV 89138

Hannah Fabiani

Healing Palms Pet Massage and Care

9275 Weeping Hollow Ave., LV 89178

Cindy Chu

Henry’s Complete Auto Care

4760 Dewey Drive, Suite 107, LV 89118

Henry Woong

Hired Hands Massage

8292 Huxley St., LV 89123

Susan Marie Stone

Hollywood Financial Services

6340 Vicuna Drive, LV 89146

Karen Kay Kelly

Home Health Care Prov.

4262 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 102-425, LV 89139

Juvy Rebayla

Hugh’s Your Daddy Productions

3916 Hampton Grove Court, LV 89129

Hugh Byrne

I Love Vegas

9413 Greenville Ave., LV 89134

Myung Ro Choi

Ifawa

5000 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite D-4, LV 89146

Xiomara Palma Reina

Ink & The City

5426 Aelle Amore Court, NLV 89081

Sammy Lee Sampson II

J. Bones Handyman

PO Box 92522, HD 89009

John Bogden

J.D. Enterprises

301 Orland St., Suite 35, LV 89107

Judith Daniel

JMC

839 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 675, LV 89145

James Wells

Janice Photos

515 Mandalay Court, HD 89012

Janice Devlin

Just Pressure Washing

3017 Dotted Wren Ave., NLV 89084

James Spencer

KC Caregiving Service

8780 Horizon Wind Ave., Suite 102, LV 89178

Knuwane C. Martinez

Ka Malama ‘Anela

3315 E. Russell Road, Suite A4-139, LV 89120

Kilani M. Pedro

L&K Environmental Services

8550 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite 102-609, LV 89117

Delores Simon

La Velentina Ice Cream

1529 Rock Island Lane, LV 89110

Fidencio Melchor

Las Vegas Bandits Football Team

916 N. Jones Blvd., LV 89108

Vernal Lewis

Las Vegas Bulldogs

4913 Cedar Lawn Drive, LV 89130

Katherine Lutman

Las Vegas Discreet

6751 Wild Horse Road, LV 89108

Kristina Mechelle Walker

Lion 80

5002 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 103, LV 89118

Oleksiy Borovenskyy

Livewerks Marketing

50 E. Serene Ave., LV 89123

Jessica Washington

Lucious Redgold Management Company

4550 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 2102, LV 89102

Rashima Bradley

Lularoe Michelle Plante

132 W. Basic Road, HD 89015

Michelle Plante

Mainsail Travel

839 Mainsail Court, HD 89002

Linda Bush

Manuela’s Linen Closet

1354 Melville Drive, LV 89102

Manuela Ketchum

Mark Crowson and Associates

5447 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite E-1, LV 89118

Mark M. Crowson

Master Grow Cannibas Grow Products

1327 H St., Suite 309, LV 89106

Freddie J. Cooks

Music Sound Production

7048 Burcot Ave., Suite 56, LV 89156

Victor E. Burnson

Nairahnah

825 Neil Armstrong St., LV 89145

Juan Benavides

New Net Concepts Unlimited; Market Elevator Unlimited

2375 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 8-408, LV 89119

Kevin Wallace

Obsessed Hair Collection by Zamani

7404 Bewitching Court, LV 89149

Amazi Harris

Old Mill Rustic Design

200 W. Middleton Drive, HD 89015

Leslie Hetzer

One Love Promotions

9350 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 4029, LV 89178

Kerry O. Bell

One of A Kind Childcare

6212 Vista Verde, NLV 89146

Tyisha Simon

Origin Design Studio

3000 High View Drive, Suite 1216, HD 89014

Bree Parks

Pact Real Estate

2780 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 210, LV 89146

Michael O’Sullivan

Pantheon One

3900 Paradise Road, Suite 111, LV 89169

Marguerita Burns

Paper Ink Love

9350 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 2005, LV 89178

Melissa Taylor

Poke Heaven

4260 El Como Way, LV 89121

Joseph Hataishi

Prestige Garage Door Services

4329 Pacific Crest Ave., LV 89115

Mario A Solano

Prestige Mobil Car Wash; Prestige Janitorial & Cleaning Services

5712 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89108

Deri Martin Sanchez

Pretty Girls Rocks

9161 Drive, LV 89123

Dominicka Jones

Preventative Maintenance Measures

3013 Coran Lane, LV 89106

Brisna Perez-De-Ramos

Pro Nails & Skincare

3839 West Sahara Ave., Suite 1-2, LV 89102

Nhu T. Nguyen

Psychic Art Studio

5120 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89146

Jonathan Anderson

Quicksilver Services

1508 Cutler Drive, LV 89117

Stephen C. Foreman

Qwf Handyman

3125 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 502, HD 89014

Julio Nestor Purizaga

Re-Runs

5655 Spruce Harbor Court, LV 89122

Sheryl Carson

Rockmore Sales & Production

9409 Empire Rock St., LV 89143

Willie J. Leonard

Ronald Wade Burgers Management

9738 Wildherd Ave., LV 89149

Ronald Wade Burgers

Rususa Search

1707 Paradise Reef, NLV 89031

Lilia Butrekhina

SY Mouton Virtual Office Marketing

8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 2096, LV 89123

Shelbie Y. Mouton

Sam Patino Landscaping

PO Box 33641, LV 89133

Sam Patino

San Juan Orozco Trucking

3504 Twining Ave., NLV 89030

Jose H. Orozco

San Martin Espresso

115 Short Ruff Way, LV 89148

Richard Rodriguez

Sculptor of Stone

PO Box 80960, LV 89180

David M. Seidner

Shackline Products

4600 Swenson St., Suite 115, LV 89119

Maria R. Pitts Burke

Smart Homes

716 Kasper Ave., LV 89106

Jorge H. Suarez-Vargas

Southwest Logistics

PO Box 751372, LV 89136

Vivian Y. Lo

Specialties Desserts

1900 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Suite 222, LV 89108

Deshonarae D. Morris

Splankna Redemptive Healing

801 Fifth St., BC 89005

Kellie Beck

Star Cleaners

7636 Westcliff Drive, LV 89145

Jin Sun Kim

Summerlin Home Services

10380 Blue Ginger Drive, LV 89135

Steve Wielandt

Syschest

2410 Belt Buckley Drive, HD 89002

Sharon Williams

Tabasco Import and Export

3720 Toscanella Ave., HD 89052

Jose Rafael Compan-Aguero

Tag@Las

8540 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1054, LV 89117

Yitagesu Tsedahegn

Tea of Joy

4240 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 102, LV 89102

Wayne Yao

The Compounding Interests

5727 Mesa Mountain Drive, LV 89135

Romanda Jones

The Kennerly Company

492 Bonnie Brook Place, HD 89012

Kenneth J. Gritter

The Scratch Doctor

4205 Narada Falls Ave., NLV 89085

Mark Friedman

Tickle Me Too Photography

11055 Hunting Hawk Road, LV 89179

Rebecca Neuharth

Todd Rindt’s Pool & Tile

6130 W. Tropicana Ave., LV 89103

Todd A. Rindt

Tony Montana Cigars

211 Lymbrook St., LV 89002

Ariel Towie

Total Image Glass and Mirror

2545 Chandler Ave., Suite 20, LV 89120

Tommy Bradley Jr.

True To Life Ceramics

2572 Bechamel Place, HD 89044

Joel E. Larsen

Uniquely Crossed

8213 San Mateo St., NLV 89085

Aileen R. Cannon

Usa Cleaning NV

10021 Flagstaff Butte Ave., LV 89148

Sara Rodriguez

Valdes Transportation Services

2084 E. Vegas Valley Drive, LV 89169

Rafael Valdes Santo

Vegas Coatings & Contracting

10576 Pueblo Sprimgs, LV 89183

Stephen Mcguffin

Vegas Living Realty and Management

353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 612, LV 89101

Sherri Lewis

Vovik

5150 Indian River Drive, Suite 335, LV 89103

Uladzimir Novik

Wrapin Backboards

1400 Colorado St., BC 89005

Ronald Dale

X-Girls

2805 Richfield Blvd., LV 89102

Cole Murphy

XY Foot Spa

4083 Spring Mountain Road, LV 89102

Xiang Shi