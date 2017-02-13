FICTITIOUS NAMES

2 Healing Hearts
Frances Meyer
PO Box 60515
Boulder City, NV 89006
702 Services
Cody Ylinen
2316 Cut Bank Trail
Henderson, NV 89052
A First Impression Screen Printing
Justin Hamilton Miller
35 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89015
A-1 Appraisal Solutions
Pasquale Ciavarella
3037 Via Venezia
Henderson, NV 89052
Aerial Mapping Consultants
Jose F. Bustamante
4011 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite A
Henderson, NV 89052
Aquaman Hydrant & Backflow Services
Chad Everitt Seefeldt
21 Ballerina Drive
Henderson, NV 89015
Aviatorwebsite, Chicken Wing Comics
Michael P. Strasser
2258 Lucerne Drive
Henderson, NV 89014
Barkingham Palace
Shannon M. Hagman
270 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 101
Henderson, NV 89015
Chat With Pat Show
Patricia Landaker
1350 Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 322
Henderson, NV 89012
China Commercial Vocational School Office In USA
David Wong
35 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89145
D.Rides
Dario Cristiano
1358 Crystal Hill Lane, Suite 3
Henderson, NV 89012
Danielle Dominique Interiors
Denise Danielle Jensen
10762 Holmfield St.
Henderson, NV 89052
Desert Southwest Partners
Klif Andrews
903 Belcaire Drive
Henderson, NV 89052
Dynamic Health and Wellness
Juliet Nacua
1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Suite 440-222
Henderson, NV 89074
Elite Nutrition
Serena Kiddy
2730 N. Green Valley Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89014
Erwin Family Management Company
Troy Duke Erwin
209 S. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89012
Found Path
Samantha Smith
2606 Marvel Astoria St.
Henderson, NV 89044
Jackie Foster Interior Design
Jacqueline A. Foster
3029 Fort Stanwix Road
Henderson, NV 89052
JS Production & Services
Sol Felipe D. Llasos
325 Island Reef Ave.
Henderson, NV 89012
Juicing Accessories
Cynthia Pitochelli
170 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Suite 300
Henderson, NV 89012
McNamara Tennis Academy
Dillon Mcnamara
2890 Deerwood Court
Henderson, NV 89074
MJ Net & Tax Services
Kristene Park
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy., Suite 217
Henderson, NV 89052
Modernstitch.SB
Shelli Christine Bryan
227 Pioneers Peak Ave.
Henderson, NV 89002
Moniqueca Online
Moniqueca Long
3000 High View Drive
Henderson, NV 89014
Mo’s Handyman
Mohamed Jalal
731 Boojum Court
Henderson, NV 89011
Napier Care
Natasha Napier
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy., Suite 1618
Henderson, NV 89052
Neva Life Store
Erdal Ayan
2412 Predera Ave.
Henderson, NV 89052
Plan and Thrive
Ana S Orozco
PO Box 530728
Henderson, NV 89053
Pro Locksmith Henderson; Expert Locksmith Paradise
Yosef J Ishaki
1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110
Henderson, NV 89014
Pru’ Carte Creations
Shamika Prudhome
2895 Green Valley Pkwy., Suite D
Henderson, NV 89014
Purrfect Health and Wellness
Tanya A. Gujer
540 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 600
Henderson, NV 89012
Reasonable Pet Care
Noelia Vidal
71 Oklahoma Drive
Henderson, NV 89015
Skin Essentials; Inked By Teresa
Teresa Arnold
942 Calamity Jane Lane
Henderson, NV 89002
Sue’s Snap Shack
Sue Webb
1057 Via Canale Drive
Henderson, NV 89011
Suni Paz
Elsa Calandrelli
2291 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89052
The Nail Boutique
Lana Tran
16 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 110
Henderson, NV 89012
William Rathner Management
William Rathner
372 Lander Drive
Henderson, NV 89074
2 Sweet Travel Services
Sheila Sweet
4535 W. Russell Road, Suite 5
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Abundant Behavioral Health; Learn 2 Love 2 Live Life Behavioral Health
Travan Langston
900 Doolittle Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
After Hours Bookkeeping
John Peragallo
PO Box 98404
Las Vegas, NV 89193
Alexander, First Amendment Book & Tee, Donation, Business
Richard E. Alexander
2601 S. Pavilion Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89135
All Detail Cleaning Services
Cosme Ortega
2248 Caravelle Street
Las Vegas, NV 89142
All Thine Increase
Crystal Brown
6500 Vegas Drive, Suite 1053
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Ambright Consulting
Allen Isaacson
5771 Empress Garden Court
Las Vegas, NV 89148
America’s Living Trust
Barbara Ann Beatty
8025 W. Russell Road, Suite 1165
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Andrade’S Landscaping Maintenance
Jose G. Andrade
5428 Ithaca Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Aqua Line Water Products
Fidel Garcia Gonzalez
3093 Cerone Court
Las Vegas, NV 89141
Babeb
Nikki Johnson
3489 Sunny Dunes Court
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Barbers Den
David L. Alex
375 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Beaver Brothers Tree Service
Calvin Bradley Beaver
4825 E. Cleveland Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Boaz Yes Graphic Deisgn
Yonas Assefa Mekonnen
8541 Sonnet Court
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Breeze
Francisco N. Pena
9901 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1104
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Brother’s AP
Michael Angel Alcantara P.
1808 Howard Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
C & M Jumpers
Carlos E Vazquez
2257 Glenwood Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89156
Camp Volcano
Sheryl Suzanne Giannola
6120 Rio Nevada Way
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Catrina’s Mexican Arts and Crafts
Martha Baltazar
3540 Edison Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Cave Rock Spa
Irma Garcia
10120 Nosh Park Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89166
Chief Cornerstone Builders Escrow
Henry Thomas
3301 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite 16
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Creative Soulfood Kithcen
Dennis Jones
4642 Kelly Barry Way
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Crown Agency
Victoria Adams
10300 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 13-77
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Dana Duffield Photography
Dana Duffield
1546 Bridgetown Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Daniels Truck Service
Julio Daniel Gonzalez Ricardo
2407 Pardee Place
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Dan’s Tax LV
Ramces Daniel
3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite B214
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Designs by Izzabella
Rose M. Smithey
8037 Red Barn Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Direct Wellness
Chaoxia Yuan
9790 Ocotillo Falls Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Domestic Landscape
William S. Miller
6509 Echo Crest Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Done Right Property Clean Up
Michael Parratore
7729 Rockfield Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Donna Cutler Consultant
Donna Cutler
2413 Bluffton Court
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Double Diamond Air Conditioning (A/C)
Sandra Salsbury
3540 Wisdom Court
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Dragon Castle Books
Carla Spillman
3142 N. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Durango Auto Parts
Salvador Canales
1911 E. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Earthsbestherbals.Com
Peter Skarpias
2851 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 234
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Earthworks Handyman
Stan Fikes
11377 Rancho Villa Verde Place
Las Vegas, NV 89138
Edwin Roofing
Edwin Salgado
4101 Dongola Court
Las Vegas, NV 89110
Emerald
Deborah M. Simpson
1530 Elizabeth Ave., Suite 3
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Empire Renovation & Repair
Charles Gordon
8064 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 103
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Espe Golf Co.
Jayson F Aguirre
8545 W. Warmsprings Road
Las Vegas, NV 89113
F&F Enterprises
Frank Cincotto
35 Zircon Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89106
FCG
Fatima Cobian-Gutierrez
8379 Haven Cove Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Feng Trading Co.
Zhanghu Feng
5061 Hibbetts Court
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Frontline Autos
Benjamin Judo Whitney
7400 Emerald Glow St.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Frontline Autos
Colby L. Baker
7810 Sunnyside Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Genis Snack Bar
Sandra Gil
9055 Sunpine Court
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Genny Romero Coaching Services
Genoveva Romero
3065 Redwood St.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Grabbag
Jeff Kimble
1403 S. Sixth St.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Greg’s Auto Detailing
Gregory Alfaro
4680 S. Eastern Ave., Suite A
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Growing Minds Tutoring
Anish Puri
8321 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 2027
Las Vegas, NV 89117
GT Consultants & Associates
Julia L. Thompson
2148 Valley Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Hall & Hotep Media Entertainment Studiored; Priest Prince Ra Hotep Trust
David Hall Jr.
7100 Grand Monticeto Pkwy., Suite 2036
Las Vegas, NV 89149
Harriet Hayward Consultant
Harriet Hayward
8621 Prairie Hill Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89134
High Quality Pool Service
Tyler Kitrel
9255 Mohawk Street
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Ideal Auto Care
Mohammed Harrara
1180 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite C1
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Jays Home Repair
Jay Petroni
11273 Accademia Court
Las Vegas, NV 89141
Julio’S Flooring Services, Commercial Installations and Maintenance
Ana L. Nevarez
2226 Jo Anne Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89156
Jwc Unlimited
John W. Cagle
10190 Delray Beach Ave., Suite 202
Las Vegas, NV 89129
K Styles Fashion
Krystal Johnson
2616 Ivory Hill St.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Kallo and Sons Trans
Abdullah Mohamed Kallo
4667 Julesburg Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89139
KBZMusic
Kyle Bissantz
5280 Tipper Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89122
King Saulaman
Saul Williams III
737 Morthrop Ave., Suite 2
Las Vegas, NV 89119
La Ludia Epifania
Marco Chavez
2815 W. Ford Ave., Suite 2080
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Lady Concealment, Ladyconcealment.Com
Roy Bernales
5130 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 215-297
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Las Vegas Design
Michael A. Fahey
175 E. Reno Ave., Suite C6
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Las Vegas Okinawan Club
Kazuko Underhill
4711 Poppywood Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Lavender Wellness Center
Aimin Zhang
3242 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 12
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Lee Naturals
Kei Wen Lee
3558 Winter Scene Court
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Level 11 Media
William Arthur Evans III
934 Stock St.
Las Vegas, NV 89178
Little Rue Market
Stephanie M. Dodson
10437 Armand Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Los Percherones Hot Dogs
Ramon A. Ruiz Ramiez
3608 Amazon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89110
LV Pro Maintenance
Manuel Dejesus Vallecillo-Diaz
4626 E. Utah Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Manila Star Express Cargo & Travel
Romel Yumul Guevarra
11457 Bargetto Court
Las Vegas, NV 89141
Mens Ministry CLC
Mckensy Long
2866 Loveland Drive, Suite 2038
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Money Making Etc.
Theodis Woodfaulk
65 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Nail Creations
Brenda Duong Lai
8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Nevada Trailers
James Dillon
5250 W. Charleston Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89146
New Vision Landscaping By Gabriel
Gabriel Hernandez
6960 Rusty Nail Way
Las Vegas, NV 89119
No Big Deal Promotions; No Big Deal Studio; No Big Deal Studio & Promotions
Maurice Smith
1477 Orchard Valley Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89142
OFAM Adjusters
Keith Phillip Harris
5775 Somerset Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89120
One Oak Creations
Chanel Jackson
1717 Windchime Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Pacific Behavioral Health Services
Desiree Cantorna-Ibarra
5812 Sutcliffe Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89110
Painless Recruiting
David Kenneth West
10029 Peach Flower Court
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Pilot Holdings Production
Haoteng Zhang
304 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 1257
Las Vegas, NV 89183
Premium Builders
Michael Ray Delahunty
6265 W. Post Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Priestess Princess Emlily Hotep Trust
Monica Rene Hall
7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy., Suite 2036
Las Vegas, NV 89149
Princeton Regenerative Biotechnology Co.
Qing Li
4790 South Eastern Ave., Suite 1006
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Productos Y Vitaminas El Bono
Leah Arias Hernandez
4522 E. Swandale Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Property Safety Management
Derek Carlton
3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Rachael’s Custom Events
Rachael Johnson
10717 Esk Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Rainbow Enterprises
Diana Anderson
6488 Mimosa Valley St.
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Royalty Psychological Services
Wilfredo J. Lopez
2121 N. Jones Blvd., Suite 146
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Ruben CSP
Ruben Gross
5900 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 124
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Sanchez Income Tax
Eliza Martinez
4825 E. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Slagles Interiors
Nora Slagle
9501 Quail Ridge Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89134
SLS Music Lessons & Services
Sally Lo L. Saberola
7232 Plushstone St.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Snapp Apartments
Gloria Jeanette Snapp
4975 Harrison Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Social Page Solutions
Shawn Keith
11233 Woodland Violet Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89138
Sports Signz
Adam Dukes
9113 Wine Cellar
Las Vegas, NV 89148
SRL Gifts
Shawnda Renee Lowery
7408 Red Eagle St.
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Summerlin Smoke & Gift Shop
Mir Raouf
2263 N. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Talks
Pamela M Hanson
9420 Calico Garden Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Temporal Touch Therapeutic Massage
Ryan William Brennan
1900 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 231
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Tere Beauty Salon
Maria Teresa Cortez Figueroa
4211 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D
Las Vegas, NV 89102
The Fitness Element
Kendle Kulpa
10300 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 13-358
Las Vegas, NV 89135
The Modern Gambler
Jon Downing
6795 S. Edmond St., Suite 3rd floor
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Threaded
Amanda Swinn
10145 Prattville Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
TNT Capital Management Group
Theresa Noreen Sheppard
9788 Gilespie St., Suite 403
Las Vegas, NV 89183
Toni. Matthews Services
Toni Matthews
6980 Arville St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Unlimited Wellness Institute
John G. Florendo
6141 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 115
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Vaeh Fashions
Roderick Lee
8490 Brillancy Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Viareggio Continental Catering
George Tapia
4622 Hoeker Way
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Victor Santiago Productions
Victor M. Santiago Sr.
7844 Nesting Pine Place
Las Vegas, NV 89143
VIP Massage By Kirk
Kirk McConnell
1065 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Visions Of The Sea
Richard Alexander
8025 W. Russell Road, Suite 1165
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Vynl
Stacie Lloyd
1330 Melville Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Waypoints Counseling
Jeffrey S. McClish
9129 Crimson Clover Way
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Whitesands Consulting
Troy Weaver
2632 Brady Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Amigo Market Liquor
Warina Buni
2104 Mountain Rail Drive
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
CDW
Crishone D. Williams
6721 Kyle Stewart Court
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Cory’s Place
Coralia Margot Barrios
1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 14
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Design R Us
Jingle Vogann
4832 Captain McCall Court
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
General Quality Rv Repair
Lannie Keith Lawson Jr.
4503 Genella Way
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Germaine Music
General Crook
4319 Bucking Bronco Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Halos Barkery
Sabrina Grasso
5133 High Sage Court
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
J + R Tax Service
John F. Jaworek
1907 Monte Alban Drive
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Large Vision Business Network Mixer; LV Business Network Mixer
Sylvester R. Jackson
5546 Camino Al Norte, Suite 251
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Lionel Salazar Event Planner
Lionel Salazar Felix
3200 E. Tonopah Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Los 3 Hermanos
Bessy Recinos
1812 Flower Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
O&J Transport
Oscar Flores
2617 Rainbow Glow St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
OAG Properties
Alberto Gonzalez
3729 Tiger Ridge Lane
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
There Is Hope…
Tanya Patterson
4705 Cattleman Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Tranquility Home Care
Crisanto P. Beltran
2920 Gnatcather Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Yardscapes Lawn Maintenance
Benjamin Acevedo
1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 14
North Las Vegas, NV 89031