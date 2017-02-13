FICTITIOUS NAMES

2 Healing Hearts

Frances Meyer

PO Box 60515

Boulder City, NV 89006

702 Services

Cody Ylinen

2316 Cut Bank Trail

Henderson, NV 89052

A First Impression Screen Printing

Justin Hamilton Miller

35 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89015

A-1 Appraisal Solutions

Pasquale Ciavarella

3037 Via Venezia

Henderson, NV 89052

Aerial Mapping Consultants

Jose F. Bustamante

4011 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite A

Henderson, NV 89052

Aquaman Hydrant & Backflow Services

Chad Everitt Seefeldt

21 Ballerina Drive

Henderson, NV 89015

Aviatorwebsite, Chicken Wing Comics

Michael P. Strasser

2258 Lucerne Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

Barkingham Palace

Shannon M. Hagman

270 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 101

Henderson, NV 89015

Chat With Pat Show

Patricia Landaker

1350 Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 322

Henderson, NV 89012

China Commercial Vocational School Office In USA

David Wong

35 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89145

D.Rides

Dario Cristiano

1358 Crystal Hill Lane, Suite 3

Henderson, NV 89012

Danielle Dominique Interiors

Denise Danielle Jensen

10762 Holmfield St.

Henderson, NV 89052

Desert Southwest Partners

Klif Andrews

903 Belcaire Drive

Henderson, NV 89052

Dynamic Health and Wellness

Juliet Nacua

1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy., Suite 440-222

Henderson, NV 89074

Elite Nutrition

Serena Kiddy

2730 N. Green Valley Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89014

Erwin Family Management Company

Troy Duke Erwin

209 S. Stephanie St.

Henderson, NV 89012

Found Path

Samantha Smith

2606 Marvel Astoria St.

Henderson, NV 89044

Jackie Foster Interior Design

Jacqueline A. Foster

3029 Fort Stanwix Road

Henderson, NV 89052

JS Production & Services

Sol Felipe D. Llasos

325 Island Reef Ave.

Henderson, NV 89012

Juicing Accessories

Cynthia Pitochelli

170 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Suite 300

Henderson, NV 89012

McNamara Tennis Academy

Dillon Mcnamara

2890 Deerwood Court

Henderson, NV 89074

MJ Net & Tax Services

Kristene Park

2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy., Suite 217

Henderson, NV 89052

Modernstitch.SB

Shelli Christine Bryan

227 Pioneers Peak Ave.

Henderson, NV 89002

Moniqueca Online

Moniqueca Long

3000 High View Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

Mo’s Handyman

Mohamed Jalal

731 Boojum Court

Henderson, NV 89011

Napier Care

Natasha Napier

2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy., Suite 1618

Henderson, NV 89052

Neva Life Store

Erdal Ayan

2412 Predera Ave.

Henderson, NV 89052

Plan and Thrive

Ana S Orozco

PO Box 530728

Henderson, NV 89053

Pro Locksmith Henderson; Expert Locksmith Paradise

Yosef J Ishaki

1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110

Henderson, NV 89014

Pru’ Carte Creations

Shamika Prudhome

2895 Green Valley Pkwy., Suite D

Henderson, NV 89014

Purrfect Health and Wellness

Tanya A. Gujer

540 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 600

Henderson, NV 89012

Reasonable Pet Care

Noelia Vidal

71 Oklahoma Drive

Henderson, NV 89015

Skin Essentials; Inked By Teresa

Teresa Arnold

942 Calamity Jane Lane

Henderson, NV 89002

Sue’s Snap Shack

Sue Webb

1057 Via Canale Drive

Henderson, NV 89011

Suni Paz

Elsa Calandrelli

2291 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89052

The Nail Boutique

Lana Tran

16 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 110

Henderson, NV 89012

William Rathner Management

William Rathner

372 Lander Drive

Henderson, NV 89074

2 Sweet Travel Services

Sheila Sweet

4535 W. Russell Road, Suite 5

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Abundant Behavioral Health; Learn 2 Love 2 Live Life Behavioral Health

Travan Langston

900 Doolittle Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

After Hours Bookkeeping

John Peragallo

PO Box 98404

Las Vegas, NV 89193

Alexander, First Amendment Book & Tee, Donation, Business

Richard E. Alexander

2601 S. Pavilion Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89135

All Detail Cleaning Services

Cosme Ortega

2248 Caravelle Street

Las Vegas, NV 89142

All Thine Increase

Crystal Brown

6500 Vegas Drive, Suite 1053

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Ambright Consulting

Allen Isaacson

5771 Empress Garden Court

Las Vegas, NV 89148

America’s Living Trust

Barbara Ann Beatty

8025 W. Russell Road, Suite 1165

Las Vegas, NV 89122

Andrade’S Landscaping Maintenance

Jose G. Andrade

5428 Ithaca Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89122

Aqua Line Water Products

Fidel Garcia Gonzalez

3093 Cerone Court

Las Vegas, NV 89141

Babeb

Nikki Johnson

3489 Sunny Dunes Court

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Barbers Den

David L. Alex

375 E. Harmon Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Beaver Brothers Tree Service

Calvin Bradley Beaver

4825 E. Cleveland Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Boaz Yes Graphic Deisgn

Yonas Assefa Mekonnen

8541 Sonnet Court

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Breeze

Francisco N. Pena

9901 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1104

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Brother’s AP

Michael Angel Alcantara P.

1808 Howard Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

C & M Jumpers

Carlos E Vazquez

2257 Glenwood Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89156

Camp Volcano

Sheryl Suzanne Giannola

6120 Rio Nevada Way

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Catrina’s Mexican Arts and Crafts

Martha Baltazar

3540 Edison Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Cave Rock Spa

Irma Garcia

10120 Nosh Park Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89166

Chief Cornerstone Builders Escrow

Henry Thomas

3301 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite 16

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Creative Soulfood Kithcen

Dennis Jones

4642 Kelly Barry Way

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Crown Agency

Victoria Adams

10300 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 13-77

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Dana Duffield Photography

Dana Duffield

1546 Bridgetown Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Daniels Truck Service

Julio Daniel Gonzalez Ricardo

2407 Pardee Place

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Dan’s Tax LV

Ramces Daniel

3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite B214

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Designs by Izzabella

Rose M. Smithey

8037 Red Barn Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Direct Wellness

Chaoxia Yuan

9790 Ocotillo Falls Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Domestic Landscape

William S. Miller

6509 Echo Crest Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89130

Done Right Property Clean Up

Michael Parratore

7729 Rockfield Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Donna Cutler Consultant

Donna Cutler

2413 Bluffton Court

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Double Diamond Air Conditioning (A/C)

Sandra Salsbury

3540 Wisdom Court

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Dragon Castle Books

Carla Spillman

3142 N. Rainbow Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Durango Auto Parts

Salvador Canales

1911 E. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Earthsbestherbals.Com

Peter Skarpias

2851 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 234

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Earthworks Handyman

Stan Fikes

11377 Rancho Villa Verde Place

Las Vegas, NV 89138

Edwin Roofing

Edwin Salgado

4101 Dongola Court

Las Vegas, NV 89110

Emerald

Deborah M. Simpson

1530 Elizabeth Ave., Suite 3

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Empire Renovation & Repair

Charles Gordon

8064 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 103

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Espe Golf Co.

Jayson F Aguirre

8545 W. Warmsprings Road

Las Vegas, NV 89113

F&F Enterprises

Frank Cincotto

35 Zircon Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89106

FCG

Fatima Cobian-Gutierrez

8379 Haven Cove Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Feng Trading Co.

Zhanghu Feng

5061 Hibbetts Court

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Frontline Autos

Benjamin Judo Whitney

7400 Emerald Glow St.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Frontline Autos

Colby L. Baker

7810 Sunnyside Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Genis Snack Bar

Sandra Gil

9055 Sunpine Court

Las Vegas, NV 89129

Genny Romero Coaching Services

Genoveva Romero

3065 Redwood St.

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Grabbag

Jeff Kimble

1403 S. Sixth St.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Greg’s Auto Detailing

Gregory Alfaro

4680 S. Eastern Ave., Suite A

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Growing Minds Tutoring

Anish Puri

8321 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 2027

Las Vegas, NV 89117

GT Consultants & Associates

Julia L. Thompson

2148 Valley Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Hall & Hotep Media Entertainment Studiored; Priest Prince Ra Hotep Trust

David Hall Jr.

7100 Grand Monticeto Pkwy., Suite 2036

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Harriet Hayward Consultant

Harriet Hayward

8621 Prairie Hill Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89134

High Quality Pool Service

Tyler Kitrel

9255 Mohawk Street

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Ideal Auto Care

Mohammed Harrara

1180 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite C1

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Jays Home Repair

Jay Petroni

11273 Accademia Court

Las Vegas, NV 89141

Julio’S Flooring Services, Commercial Installations and Maintenance

Ana L. Nevarez

2226 Jo Anne Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89156

Jwc Unlimited

John W. Cagle

10190 Delray Beach Ave., Suite 202

Las Vegas, NV 89129

K Styles Fashion

Krystal Johnson

2616 Ivory Hill St.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Kallo and Sons Trans

Abdullah Mohamed Kallo

4667 Julesburg Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89139

KBZMusic

Kyle Bissantz

5280 Tipper Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89122

King Saulaman

Saul Williams III

737 Morthrop Ave., Suite 2

Las Vegas, NV 89119

La Ludia Epifania

Marco Chavez

2815 W. Ford Ave., Suite 2080

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Lady Concealment, Ladyconcealment.Com

Roy Bernales

5130 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 215-297

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Las Vegas Design

Michael A. Fahey

175 E. Reno Ave., Suite C6

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Las Vegas Okinawan Club

Kazuko Underhill

4711 Poppywood Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Lavender Wellness Center

Aimin Zhang

3242 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 12

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Lee Naturals

Kei Wen Lee

3558 Winter Scene Court

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Level 11 Media

William Arthur Evans III

934 Stock St.

Las Vegas, NV 89178

Little Rue Market

Stephanie M. Dodson

10437 Armand Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89129

Los Percherones Hot Dogs

Ramon A. Ruiz Ramiez

3608 Amazon Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89110

LV Pro Maintenance

Manuel Dejesus Vallecillo-Diaz

4626 E. Utah Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Manila Star Express Cargo & Travel

Romel Yumul Guevarra

11457 Bargetto Court

Las Vegas, NV 89141

Mens Ministry CLC

Mckensy Long

2866 Loveland Drive, Suite 2038

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Money Making Etc.

Theodis Woodfaulk

65 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 104

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Nail Creations

Brenda Duong Lai

8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Nevada Trailers

James Dillon

5250 W. Charleston Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89146

New Vision Landscaping By Gabriel

Gabriel Hernandez

6960 Rusty Nail Way

Las Vegas, NV 89119

No Big Deal Promotions; No Big Deal Studio; No Big Deal Studio & Promotions

Maurice Smith

1477 Orchard Valley Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89142

OFAM Adjusters

Keith Phillip Harris

5775 Somerset Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89120

One Oak Creations

Chanel Jackson

1717 Windchime Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Pacific Behavioral Health Services

Desiree Cantorna-Ibarra

5812 Sutcliffe Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89110

Painless Recruiting

David Kenneth West

10029 Peach Flower Court

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Pilot Holdings Production

Haoteng Zhang

304 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 1257

Las Vegas, NV 89183

Premium Builders

Michael Ray Delahunty

6265 W. Post Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Priestess Princess Emlily Hotep Trust

Monica Rene Hall

7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy., Suite 2036

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Princeton Regenerative Biotechnology Co.

Qing Li

4790 South Eastern Ave., Suite 1006

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Productos Y Vitaminas El Bono

Leah Arias Hernandez

4522 E. Swandale Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Property Safety Management

Derek Carlton

3753 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Rachael’s Custom Events

Rachael Johnson

10717 Esk Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89144

Rainbow Enterprises

Diana Anderson

6488 Mimosa Valley St.

Las Vegas, NV 89131

Royalty Psychological Services

Wilfredo J. Lopez

2121 N. Jones Blvd., Suite 146

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Ruben CSP

Ruben Gross

5900 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 124

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Sanchez Income Tax

Eliza Martinez

4825 E. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Slagles Interiors

Nora Slagle

9501 Quail Ridge Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89134

SLS Music Lessons & Services

Sally Lo L. Saberola

7232 Plushstone St.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Snapp Apartments

Gloria Jeanette Snapp

4975 Harrison Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Social Page Solutions

Shawn Keith

11233 Woodland Violet Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89138

Sports Signz

Adam Dukes

9113 Wine Cellar

Las Vegas, NV 89148

SRL Gifts

Shawnda Renee Lowery

7408 Red Eagle St.

Las Vegas, NV 89131

Summerlin Smoke & Gift Shop

Mir Raouf

2263 N. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Talks

Pamela M Hanson

9420 Calico Garden Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Temporal Touch Therapeutic Massage

Ryan William Brennan

1900 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 231

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Tere Beauty Salon

Maria Teresa Cortez Figueroa

4211 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D

Las Vegas, NV 89102

The Fitness Element

Kendle Kulpa

10300 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 13-358

Las Vegas, NV 89135

The Modern Gambler

Jon Downing

6795 S. Edmond St., Suite 3rd floor

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Threaded

Amanda Swinn

10145 Prattville Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

TNT Capital Management Group

Theresa Noreen Sheppard

9788 Gilespie St., Suite 403

Las Vegas, NV 89183

Toni. Matthews Services

Toni Matthews

6980 Arville St.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Unlimited Wellness Institute

John G. Florendo

6141 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 115

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Vaeh Fashions

Roderick Lee

8490 Brillancy Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Viareggio Continental Catering

George Tapia

4622 Hoeker Way

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Victor Santiago Productions

Victor M. Santiago Sr.

7844 Nesting Pine Place

Las Vegas, NV 89143

VIP Massage By Kirk

Kirk McConnell

1065 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Visions Of The Sea

Richard Alexander

8025 W. Russell Road, Suite 1165

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Vynl

Stacie Lloyd

1330 Melville Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Waypoints Counseling

Jeffrey S. McClish

9129 Crimson Clover Way

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Whitesands Consulting

Troy Weaver

2632 Brady Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Amigo Market Liquor

Warina Buni

2104 Mountain Rail Drive

North Las Vegas, NV 89084

CDW

Crishone D. Williams

6721 Kyle Stewart Court

North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Cory’s Place

Coralia Margot Barrios

1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 14

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Design R Us

Jingle Vogann

4832 Captain McCall Court

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

General Quality Rv Repair

Lannie Keith Lawson Jr.

4503 Genella Way

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Germaine Music

General Crook

4319 Bucking Bronco Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Halos Barkery

Sabrina Grasso

5133 High Sage Court

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

J + R Tax Service

John F. Jaworek

1907 Monte Alban Drive

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Large Vision Business Network Mixer; LV Business Network Mixer

Sylvester R. Jackson

5546 Camino Al Norte, Suite 251

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Lionel Salazar Event Planner

Lionel Salazar Felix

3200 E. Tonopah Ave.

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Los 3 Hermanos

Bessy Recinos

1812 Flower Ave.

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

O&J Transport

Oscar Flores

2617 Rainbow Glow St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

OAG Properties

Alberto Gonzalez

3729 Tiger Ridge Lane

North Las Vegas, NV 89084

There Is Hope…

Tanya Patterson

4705 Cattleman Ave.

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Tranquility Home Care

Crisanto P. Beltran

2920 Gnatcather Ave.

North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Yardscapes Lawn Maintenance

Benjamin Acevedo

1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 14

North Las Vegas, NV 89031