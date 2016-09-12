CONTRACT AWARDS

Source: USASpending.gov.
• $199,770 for HSHQDC16C00089
Agency: Office of Procurement Operations
Research and development
Telesecurity Sciences
7391 Prairie Falcon Road, Las Vegas 89128
650-346-0227
• $48,150 for INR16PX00756
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
Measuring tools
Gaging.com
5016 Tropical Cliff Ave., Las Vegas 89130
702-456-2264
• $20,588 for INL16PX01420
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Program management
HR Staff Management
7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas 89113
702-871-5627
• $19,267 for GSQ0416DB0046
Agency: Department of the Army
Engineering services
Creative Tent International
451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011
702-789-2612
• $18,144 for DJBP0408RA130467
Agency: Federal Prison System
Foods
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $15,924 for VA25016P2570
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Medical supplies
Accessibility Services
9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89117
702-469-6090
• $14,323 for VA26216J0900
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Medical supplies
Prothetic Center of Excellence
400 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas 89106
702-384-1410
• $11,045 for INP16PX03064
Agency: National Park Service
Tractor repair services
Blaine Equipment Co.
3540 N. 5th St., North Las Vegas 89032
702-399-2700
• $7,096 for INP16PX03099
Agency: National Park Service
Tires, tubes, pneumatic
Southern Nevada TBA Supply Co.
1701 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89104
702-732-2382
• $6,833 for VA26216J0893
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Medical supplies
Precision Orthontics and Prosthetics
526 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas 89106
702-243-7671
• $5,949 for AG6197D160378
Agency: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
Laboratory equipment
Neway Packacking Corp.
7501 Eastgate Road, Henderson 89015
• $5,770 for VA26216J0896
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Medical supplies
Advanced Prosthetics & Orthontics
7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128
702-256-5265
• $5,644 for INP16PX03032
Agency: National Park Service
Maintenance services
McCandless International Trucks
3780 Losee Road, North Las Vegas 89030
702-642-8789
• $5,013 for INP16PX02966
Agency: National Park Service
Lease or rental equipment
Bay Contracting/Supply
2624 Lotus Hill Drive, Las Vegas 89134
302-547-0974