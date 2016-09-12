Posted 

CONTRACT AWARDS


By ULF BUCHHOLZ
LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Source: USASpending.gov.

• $199,770 for HSHQDC16C00089

Agency: Office of Procurement Operations

Research and development

Telesecurity Sciences

7391 Prairie Falcon Road, Las Vegas 89128

650-346-0227

• $48,150 for INR16PX00756

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

Measuring tools

Gaging.com

5016 Tropical Cliff Ave., Las Vegas 89130

702-456-2264

• $20,588 for INL16PX01420

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Program management

HR Staff Management

7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas 89113

702-871-5627

• $19,267 for GSQ0416DB0046

Agency: Department of the Army

Engineering services

Creative Tent International

451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011

702-789-2612

• $18,144 for DJBP0408RA130467

Agency: Federal Prison System

Foods

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $15,924 for VA25016P2570

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Medical supplies

Accessibility Services

9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89117

702-469-6090

• $14,323 for VA26216J0900

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Medical supplies

Prothetic Center of Excellence

400 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas 89106

702-384-1410

• $11,045 for INP16PX03064

Agency: National Park Service

Tractor repair services

Blaine Equipment Co.

3540 N. 5th St., North Las Vegas 89032

702-399-2700

• $7,096 for INP16PX03099

Agency: National Park Service

Tires, tubes, pneumatic

Southern Nevada TBA Supply Co.

1701 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89104

702-732-2382

• $6,833 for VA26216J0893

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Medical supplies

Precision Orthontics and Prosthetics

526 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas 89106

702-243-7671

• $5,949 for AG6197D160378

Agency: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Laboratory equipment

Neway Packacking Corp.

7501 Eastgate Road, Henderson 89015

• $5,770 for VA26216J0896

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Medical supplies

Advanced Prosthetics & Orthontics

7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128

702-256-5265

• $5,644 for INP16PX03032

Agency: National Park Service

Maintenance services

McCandless International Trucks

3780 Losee Road, North Las Vegas 89030

702-642-8789

• $5,013 for INP16PX02966

Agency: National Park Service

Lease or rental equipment

Bay Contracting/Supply

2624 Lotus Hill Drive, Las Vegas 89134

302-547-0974