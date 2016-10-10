CONTRACT AWARDS

• $6.6 million for DTFH6816C00032

Agency: Federal Highway Administration

NV BLM 10(1) Red Rock Scenic Driv

Las Vegas Paving Corp.

4420 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

702-251-5800

• $834,189 for HSSS0116C0031

Agency: Secret Service

Modular shooting range

Shooting Range Industries

3885 Rockbottom St., North Las Vegas 89030

702-362-3623

• $746,200 for GSP0916KT7068

Agency: Public Building Service

Design Services For The Temporary Pedestrian Processing

Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects

709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014

702-456-3000

• $519,667 for DTFAWN16C00430

Agency: FAA

Woody Island, AK

Eagle Eye Electric

8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148

907-334-8376

• $454,630 for INL16PX02104

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Red Rock Visitors Center water distribution system replacement

Wadley Construction

1045 Palms Airport Drive, Las Vegas 89119

702-597-1010

• $426,279 for TIRNO16K00440

Agency: IRS

Cyrbyme-CT

Vanguard Integrity Professionals

6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120

702-794-0014

• $407,989 for W912PP16F0010

Agency: EPA

Cove Watershed Conceptual Model

Spectrum GIS

2700 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89120

702-795-8254

• $340,270 for GSP0016LY7138

Agency: Public Building Service

Moss Courthouse seismic retrofit/limited scope study

Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects

709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014

702-456-3000

• $245,113 for HSHQC716J00037

Agency: Office of Procurement Operations

Arkansas State Protective Security Officer Services

Quality Investigation

10 Commerce Center Drive, Henderson 89014

702-240-7060

• $172,196 for GSQ0416DB0060

Agency: Army

Fort Irwin install strike and repair

Creative Tent International

451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011

702-789-2612

• $162,039 for GSQ0416DB0057

Agency: Army

Sierra Army repaid

Creative Tent International

451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011

702-789-2612

• $112,058 for DEBP0005427

Agency: Energy

Provide Hanford Natural Resource Trustee Council Support

Longenecker & Associates

2514 Red Arrow Drive, Las Vegas 89135

702-493-5363

• $112,016 for VA26216P7031

Agency: Veterans Affairs

Pulmonology Critical Physician Services

Medschool Associates South

1701 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

775-784-6214

• $91,700 for IND16PX00366

Agency: Departmental Offices

Vanguard software maintenance

Vanguard Integrity Professionals

6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120

702-794-0014

• $91,382 for GSP0016LY7137

Agency: Customs and Border Protection

Douglas AZ Raul Hector Castro Port Of Entry Design Project To Survey And Correct Storm Water Drainage Issues

Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects

709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014

702-456-3000

• $89,525 for INF16PX02559

Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service

Marking Trailer

Becker Custom Trailers

212 Muldowney Lane, Las Vegas 89138

702-802-1564

• $87,000 for SAQMMA16M2269

Agency: State

Diplomatic Pouch Bags

Global Supply Management

1850 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson 89014

702-539-6283

• $74,898 for GSP0916WQ7105

Agency: Public Building Service

For Other Functions Remove And Replace UST And Soil Testing

Eagle Eye Electric

8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148

907-334-8308

• $69,325 for DJA16AHDQP1103

Agency: ATF

Unique technical support

Gun Mountain

180 Cassia Way, Henderson 89014

702-565-0746

• $65,858 for INL16PX02049

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Restricted re-key system at multiple locations

A & B Security Group

3201 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102

702-362-0222

• $62,500 for HSHQDC16P00129

Agency: Office of Procurement Operations

Provide $62,500 To Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (Reno, Nv) University Of Nevada - Las Vegas For Technical And Infrastructure Support.

Board of Regents Nevada System of Higher Education

4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89154

702-895-1357

• $58,000 for EDFSA16P0052

Agency: Education

Vanguard Integrity Professionals-Vanguard Multi-Factor Authentication Software

Vanguard Integrity Professionals

6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120

702-794-0014

• $51,969 for INL16PX01965

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Contact representative

My Next Career Path Staffing

5125 W. Oquendo Road, Las Vegas 89118

844-579-6627

• $34,875 for INF16PX02716

Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service

Fish Carcass Removal Services For Coleman National Fish Hatchery - Anderson, CA

Jerry Pewett

544 Parkson Road, Henderson 89011

702-677-5546

• $29,034 for INP16PD03695

Agency: National Park Service

X:Nogrn, Supply, Heartstart

Enerspect Medical Solutions

35 E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89002

971-533-7737

• $27,860 for INP16PX03711

Agency: National Park Service

18KW (5 Tons/60,000 BTU/H) direct expansion air-cooled computer room AC

Gibson Air Conditioning Co.

98 Corporate Park Drive, Henderson 89074

702-294-0552

• $24,256 for HSHQC716J00036

Agency: Office of Procurement Operations

Arkansas State TAS Protective Security Officer Services

Quality Investigation

10 Commerce Center Drive, Henderson 89014

702-240-7060

• $22,000 for AG3151D160120

Agency: Farm Service Agency

Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services

Witz Education

1349 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89012

866-907-9489

• $20,851 for SEG30016M1340

Agency: State

Tactical Belt Mens And Womens

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074

845-505-4962

• $19,747 for HSHQDC16P00122

Agency: Office of Procurement Operations

DHS Participation At Ausa’S 2016 Conference

Global Experience Specialists

7150 South Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89113

702-515-8625

• $18,948 for DJBP0302SA110014

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

National menu

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $15,424 for VA26216J1023

Agency: Veterans Affairs

Prosthetics Fabrication And Repair

Advanced Prosthetics & Orthotics

7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128

702-256-5265

• $15,000 for INL16PX02106

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

VRCP facilitation service

Deborah Campbell and Associates

42 Colleton River Drive, Henderson 89052

702-845-4393

• $14,695 for DJM16D54P0049

Agency: Marshals Service

Night Enforcer PVS-14-NVG

Kerif Night Vision

829 Antelope Way, Las Vegas 89145

702-324-6463

• $14,323 for VA26216J1018

Agency: Veterans Affairs

Prosthetics Fabrication And Repair

Prosthetic Center of Excellence

400 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas 89106

702-384-1410

• $13,095 for INF16PX02611

Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service

WA-Turnbill NWR-Slipon unit

Nevada Pacific Fire & Safety

1530 Elizabeth Ave., Las Vegas 89119

972-624-8380

• $12,129 for INL16PX02064

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Polaris 6X6 UTV

LRD

6275 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

702-795-2000

• $9,999 for DJBP0120RA140290

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

USP McCreary grocery items

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $8,536 for DJBP0207RA110480

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Turkey roast

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $8,160 for VA26016P1352

Agency: Veterans Affairs

UPS battery maintenance

Airgo USA

10161 Park Run, Las Vegas 89145

702-835-6851

• $7,403 for SML20016M0982

Agency: State

Automatic Transfer Switches

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074

845-505-4962

• $7,067 for VA26216J1000

Agency: Veterans Affairs

Prosthetics Fabrication And Repair

Precision Orthotics & Prosthetics

526 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas 89106

702-243-7671

• $7,014 for DJM16A31P0183

Agency: Marshals Service

Counter Criminal Restraint -3 Day Training Course

Black Scite

7025 Albatross Attic St., North Las Vegas 89084

540-247-0003

• $6,713 for DJBP0518RA110358

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Spiral sliced ham

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $6,480 for DJBP0103RA110390

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Subsistence for the inmate population of FPC/FCI Beckley, WV

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $6,300 for DJBP0117RUA10036

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Subsistence items

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $5,660 for SNP40016M1285

Agency: State

Warehouse equipment

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074

845-505-4962

• $5,128 for VA26216P7233

Agency: Veterans Affairs

Service To Install Worksurface Countertops

DK & R Corp.

960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011

702-592-7560

• $4,799 for DJF161200P0009081

Agency: FBI

Full Spectrum H-Series 20 X 12 inch desktop CO2 Laser Engraver/Cutter

Full Spectrum Laser

4325 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89118

702-802-3102

• $4,270 for INL16PX02105

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Repair to support fire dozer repair Caterpillar

Cashman Equipment Co.

3300 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson 89052

702-633-4505

