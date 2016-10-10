CONTRACT AWARDS

• $6.6 million for DTFH6816C00032
Agency: Federal Highway Administration
NV BLM 10(1) Red Rock Scenic Driv
Las Vegas Paving Corp.
4420 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
702-251-5800
• $834,189 for HSSS0116C0031
Agency: Secret Service
Modular shooting range
Shooting Range Industries
3885 Rockbottom St., North Las Vegas 89030
702-362-3623
• $746,200 for GSP0916KT7068
Agency: Public Building Service
Design Services For The Temporary Pedestrian Processing
Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects
709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014
702-456-3000
• $519,667 for DTFAWN16C00430
Agency: FAA
Woody Island, AK
Eagle Eye Electric
8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148
907-334-8376
• $454,630 for INL16PX02104
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Red Rock Visitors Center water distribution system replacement
Wadley Construction
1045 Palms Airport Drive, Las Vegas 89119
702-597-1010
• $426,279 for TIRNO16K00440
Agency: IRS
Cyrbyme-CT
Vanguard Integrity Professionals
6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120
702-794-0014
• $407,989 for W912PP16F0010
Agency: EPA
Cove Watershed Conceptual Model
Spectrum GIS
2700 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89120
702-795-8254
• $340,270 for GSP0016LY7138
Agency: Public Building Service
Moss Courthouse seismic retrofit/limited scope study
Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects
709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014
702-456-3000
• $245,113 for HSHQC716J00037
Agency: Office of Procurement Operations
Arkansas State Protective Security Officer Services
Quality Investigation
10 Commerce Center Drive, Henderson 89014
702-240-7060
• $172,196 for GSQ0416DB0060
Agency: Army
Fort Irwin install strike and repair
Creative Tent International
451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011
702-789-2612
• $162,039 for GSQ0416DB0057
Agency: Army
Sierra Army repaid
Creative Tent International
451 Mirror Court, Henderson 89011
702-789-2612
• $112,058 for DEBP0005427
Agency: Energy
Provide Hanford Natural Resource Trustee Council Support
Longenecker & Associates
2514 Red Arrow Drive, Las Vegas 89135
702-493-5363
• $112,016 for VA26216P7031
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Pulmonology Critical Physician Services
Medschool Associates South
1701 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
775-784-6214
• $91,700 for IND16PX00366
Agency: Departmental Offices
Vanguard software maintenance
Vanguard Integrity Professionals
6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120
702-794-0014
• $91,382 for GSP0016LY7137
Agency: Customs and Border Protection
Douglas AZ Raul Hector Castro Port Of Entry Design Project To Survey And Correct Storm Water Drainage Issues
Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects
709 Valle Verde Court, Henderson 89014
702-456-3000
• $89,525 for INF16PX02559
Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service
Marking Trailer
Becker Custom Trailers
212 Muldowney Lane, Las Vegas 89138
702-802-1564
• $87,000 for SAQMMA16M2269
Agency: State
Diplomatic Pouch Bags
Global Supply Management
1850 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson 89014
702-539-6283
• $74,898 for GSP0916WQ7105
Agency: Public Building Service
For Other Functions Remove And Replace UST And Soil Testing
Eagle Eye Electric
8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148
907-334-8308
• $69,325 for DJA16AHDQP1103
Agency: ATF
Unique technical support
Gun Mountain
180 Cassia Way, Henderson 89014
702-565-0746
• $65,858 for INL16PX02049
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Restricted re-key system at multiple locations
A & B Security Group
3201 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89102
702-362-0222
• $62,500 for HSHQDC16P00129
Agency: Office of Procurement Operations
Provide $62,500 To Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (Reno, Nv) University Of Nevada - Las Vegas For Technical And Infrastructure Support.
Board of Regents Nevada System of Higher Education
4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89154
702-895-1357
• $58,000 for EDFSA16P0052
Agency: Education
Vanguard Integrity Professionals-Vanguard Multi-Factor Authentication Software
Vanguard Integrity Professionals
6625 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89120
702-794-0014
• $51,969 for INL16PX01965
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Contact representative
My Next Career Path Staffing
5125 W. Oquendo Road, Las Vegas 89118
844-579-6627
• $34,875 for INF16PX02716
Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service
Fish Carcass Removal Services For Coleman National Fish Hatchery - Anderson, CA
Jerry Pewett
544 Parkson Road, Henderson 89011
702-677-5546
• $29,034 for INP16PD03695
Agency: National Park Service
X:Nogrn, Supply, Heartstart
Enerspect Medical Solutions
35 E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89002
971-533-7737
• $27,860 for INP16PX03711
Agency: National Park Service
18KW (5 Tons/60,000 BTU/H) direct expansion air-cooled computer room AC
Gibson Air Conditioning Co.
98 Corporate Park Drive, Henderson 89074
702-294-0552
• $24,256 for HSHQC716J00036
Agency: Office of Procurement Operations
Arkansas State TAS Protective Security Officer Services
Quality Investigation
10 Commerce Center Drive, Henderson 89014
702-240-7060
• $22,000 for AG3151D160120
Agency: Farm Service Agency
Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services
Witz Education
1349 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89012
866-907-9489
• $20,851 for SEG30016M1340
Agency: State
Tactical Belt Mens And Womens
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $19,747 for HSHQDC16P00122
Agency: Office of Procurement Operations
DHS Participation At Ausa’S 2016 Conference
Global Experience Specialists
7150 South Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89113
702-515-8625
• $18,948 for DJBP0302SA110014
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
National menu
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $15,424 for VA26216J1023
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Prosthetics Fabrication And Repair
Advanced Prosthetics & Orthotics
7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128
702-256-5265
• $15,000 for INL16PX02106
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
VRCP facilitation service
Deborah Campbell and Associates
42 Colleton River Drive, Henderson 89052
702-845-4393
• $14,695 for DJM16D54P0049
Agency: Marshals Service
Night Enforcer PVS-14-NVG
Kerif Night Vision
829 Antelope Way, Las Vegas 89145
702-324-6463
• $14,323 for VA26216J1018
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Prosthetics Fabrication And Repair
Prosthetic Center of Excellence
400 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas 89106
702-384-1410
• $13,095 for INF16PX02611
Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service
WA-Turnbill NWR-Slipon unit
Nevada Pacific Fire & Safety
1530 Elizabeth Ave., Las Vegas 89119
972-624-8380
• $12,129 for INL16PX02064
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Polaris 6X6 UTV
LRD
6275 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
702-795-2000
• $9,999 for DJBP0120RA140290
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
USP McCreary grocery items
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $8,536 for DJBP0207RA110480
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Turkey roast
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $8,160 for VA26016P1352
Agency: Veterans Affairs
UPS battery maintenance
Airgo USA
10161 Park Run, Las Vegas 89145
702-835-6851
• $7,403 for SML20016M0982
Agency: State
Automatic Transfer Switches
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $7,067 for VA26216J1000
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Prosthetics Fabrication And Repair
Precision Orthotics & Prosthetics
526 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas 89106
702-243-7671
• $7,014 for DJM16A31P0183
Agency: Marshals Service
Counter Criminal Restraint -3 Day Training Course
Black Scite
7025 Albatross Attic St., North Las Vegas 89084
540-247-0003
• $6,713 for DJBP0518RA110358
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Spiral sliced ham
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $6,480 for DJBP0103RA110390
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Subsistence for the inmate population of FPC/FCI Beckley, WV
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $6,300 for DJBP0117RUA10036
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Subsistence items
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $5,660 for SNP40016M1285
Agency: State
Warehouse equipment
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $5,128 for VA26216P7233
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Service To Install Worksurface Countertops
DK & R Corp.
960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011
702-592-7560
• $4,799 for DJF161200P0009081
Agency: FBI
Full Spectrum H-Series 20 X 12 inch desktop CO2 Laser Engraver/Cutter
Full Spectrum Laser
4325 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89118
702-802-3102
• $4,270 for INL16PX02105
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Repair to support fire dozer repair Caterpillar
Cashman Equipment Co.
3300 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson 89052
702-633-4505
• $4,220 for HSBP1016J00867
Agency: Customs and Border Protection
1) Troubleshoot #1 Variable Frequency Drive
Airgo USA
904 Pont Chartrain Drive, Las Vegas 89145
702-744-7080
• $3,966 for VA26216P0998
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Prosthetic environmental control unit
Holding Co.
8405 Shore Breeze Drive, Las Vegas 89128
702-385-2311
• $3,034 for INA16PX01638
Agency: Indian Affairs
Natural Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation
5241 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89193
520-794-6429
• $2,565 for VA26116P2921
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Transcription services
Paul M. Garton
631 N. Stephanie St., Henderson 89014
702-529-0496
• $2,250 for SAQMSP16M0391
Agency: State
Varidesk
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $251 for SAQMSP16M0434
Agency: State
Coffee Pot
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $158 for SAQMSP16M0435
Agency: State
Hand held light
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $17 for SAQMSP16M0383
Agency: State
Saw blade
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $4,220 for HSBP1016J00867
Agency: Customs and Border Protection
1) Troubleshoot #1 Variable Frequency Drive
Airgo USA
904 Pont Chartrain Drive, Las Vegas 89145
702-744-7080
• $3,966 for VA26216P0998
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Prosthetic environmental control unit
Holding Co.
8405 Shore Breeze Drive, Las Vegas 89128
702-385-2311
• $3,034 for INA16PX01638
Agency: Indian Affairs
Natural Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation
5241 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89193
520-794-6429
• $2,565 for VA26116P2921
Agency: Veterans Affairs
Transcription services
Paul M. Garton
631 N. Stephanie St., Henderson 89014
702-529-0496
• $2,250 for SAQMSP16M0391
Agency: State
Varidesk
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $251 for SAQMSP16M0434
Agency: State
Coffee Pot
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $158 for SAQMSP16M0435
Agency: State
Hand held light
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962
• $17 for SAQMSP16M0383
Agency: State
Saw blade
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, Henderson 89074
845-505-4962