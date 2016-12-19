CONTRACT AWARDS

• $45,819
VA26117P0557 – Portable transformer
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Cashman Equipment Corp.
3300 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson 89052
702-633-4505
• $20,836
VA26117P0330 – Test, calibrate, teach air flow
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Envise
4749 W. Post Road, Las Vegas 89118
702-228-4575
• $16,900
DJBP0315SA120092 – Ground beef
Agency: Federal Prison System, Bureau of Prisons
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148
702-212-4532
• $5,418
DJBP0316SA130079 – Lockdown sandwiches
Agency: Federal Prison System, Bureau of Prisons
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148
702-212-4532
• $634
INP17PX00184 – Scope IT support Lake Mead
Agency: National Park Service
Clark County
500 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas 89155
702-455-3323
• $335
DJA17ASEPC0133 – Background field investigator
Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division
Dena M. Scott
2312 Flower Spring St., Las Vegas 89134
702-672-5437