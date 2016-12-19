Posted 

CONTRACT AWARDS


Source: USASpending.gov. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas

• $45,819

VA26117P0557 – Portable transformer

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Cashman Equipment Corp.

3300 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson 89052

702-633-4505

• $20,836

VA26117P0330 – Test, calibrate, teach air flow

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Envise

4749 W. Post Road, Las Vegas 89118

702-228-4575

• $16,900

DJBP0315SA120092 – Ground beef

Agency: Federal Prison System, Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148

702-212-4532

• $5,418

DJBP0316SA130079 – Lockdown sandwiches

Agency: Federal Prison System, Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148

702-212-4532

• $634

INP17PX00184 – Scope IT support Lake Mead

Agency: National Park Service

Clark County

500 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas 89155

702-455-3323

• $335

DJA17ASEPC0133 – Background field investigator

Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division

Dena M. Scott

2312 Flower Spring St., Las Vegas 89134

702-672-5437