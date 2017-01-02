CONTRACT AWARDS

• $3.1 million

INR17PC00002 – Administration building remodel

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

Atherton Construction

50 N. Gibson Road, Henderson 89014

702-889-3600

• $181,200

GSP0917KL0001 – Construction for renovating DOS 4K at the Federal Building in Tucson

Agency: State Department

Eagle Eye Electric

8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148

907-334-8308

• $11,175

DJBP0406SA140143 – Kosher coffee 1,000 count

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148

702-212-4532

• $8,740

VA25817P0533 – Table rental

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Quest medical

6340 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas 89120

702-384-0085

• $7,445

INR17PX00014 – Conference room access, audio/video and refreshmenst for the 2016 CRWUA Conference

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation

Caesars Palace Corp.

1100 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

702-676-5306

• $7,120

DJBP0616SA110120 – Sandwiches meat and cheese FY 2017

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148

702-212-4532