CONTRACT AWARDS

• $3.1 million
INR17PC00002 – Administration building remodel
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
Atherton Construction
50 N. Gibson Road, Henderson 89014
702-889-3600
• $181,200
GSP0917KL0001 – Construction for renovating DOS 4K at the Federal Building in Tucson
Agency: State Department
Eagle Eye Electric
8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148
907-334-8308
• $11,175
DJBP0406SA140143 – Kosher coffee 1,000 count
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148
702-212-4532
• $8,740
VA25817P0533 – Table rental
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Quest medical
6340 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas 89120
702-384-0085
• $7,445
INR17PX00014 – Conference room access, audio/video and refreshmenst for the 2016 CRWUA Conference
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation
Caesars Palace Corp.
1100 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
702-676-5306
• $7,120
DJBP0616SA110120 – Sandwiches meat and cheese FY 2017
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148
702-212-4532