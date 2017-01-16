Posted 

CONTRACT AWARDS


Source: USASpending.gov. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $1.7 million

VA24617J1866 – VA

Agency: Mattress rental

Sizewise Rentals

3555 W. Reno Ave., Las Vegas 89118

816-841-0101

• $1.5 million

HHSI245201700243P – Indian Health Service

Agency: GIMC

Nevada Emergency Care

2408 Tour Edition Drive, Henderson 89074

414-334-0148

• $596,806

NNH17CD00T – NASA

Agency: Mini Z handheld backscatter screening system support

Security Support Services

10 Commerce Center Drive, Henderson 89014

702-240-7060

• $315,180

DJBP0418SA140080 – Bureau of Prisons

Agency: Form 10 Subsistence Q1FY17

Pete’s Commodities

7234 Sterling Rock Ave., Las Vegas 89178

702-374-5019

• $250,000

INL17PB00104 – BLM

Agency: Water

Kyle Mountain Fire

6461 Tina Lane, Las Vegas 89130

702-316-9800

• $212,003

GS09P17WJP0003 – Public Buildings Service

Agency: Carpet replacement

Patchco

2922 Serene Ave., Henderson 89074

702-897-3865

• $200,000

INL17PB00106 – BLM

Agency: Water

Kyle Mountain Fire

6461 Tina Lane, Las Vegas 89130

702-316-9800

• $183,000

VA26117P0776 – VA

Agency: Guardrail at room

DK & R Corp.

960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson 89011

702-592-7560

• $60,000

DJA17ANCEC0134 – ATF Acquisition and Property Management

Agency: Instructor for Huntville, AL

Timmy Fred Steven Ignatiuk

8170 Owl Clan Court, Las Vegas 89131

702-301-7878

• $57,000

DTFASA17P00333 – FAA

Agency: Janitorial services

Kingdom Janitorial Services

8448 Vast Horizon Ave., Las Vegas 89129

702-252-4480

• $54,496

VA24617F1932 – VA

Agency: Mattress

Sizewise Rentals

3555 W. Reno Ave., Las Vegas 89118

816-841-0101

• $42,490

DJA17AHDQP0117 – ATF Acquisition and Property Management

Agency: Shot Show 2017 services

Interface Group-Nevada

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89109

702-733-5339

• $39,850

VA26217P1779 – VA

Agency: Manual wheelchair parts

Lasher Sport

5720 Arville St., Las Vegas 89118

907-529-8833

• $3,448

TIRWR17P00161 – IRS

Agency: Law library filing system

HR Staff Management

7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas 89113

702-871-5627