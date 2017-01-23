CONTRACT AWARDS

• $1.6 million
HSHQWA17J00019 – National Protection and Programs Directorate
Agency: Protective security officer services
Norton Consulting & Investigations
6600 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
702-531-1043
• $270,012
VA26117J0868 – VA
Agency: Artificial limb
Advanced Prothetics
7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128
702-256-5265
• $162,368
VA26117J0889 – VA
Agency: Above-knee prosthethis
Prosthetic Center of Excellence
400 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas 89106
702-384-1410
• $137,754
HSHQWA17J00020 – National Protection and Programs Directorate
Agency: Protective security officer services
Norton Consulting & Investigations
6600 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89146
702-531-1043
• $131,736
DJBP0103SA110110 – Bureau of Prisons
Agency: Subsistence for inmate population
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148
702-212-4532
• $91,080
DJF171800P0002322 – FBI
Agency: Miscellaneous
Amped Software
8560 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074
702-498-0738
• $63,000
DJBP0120SA140100 – Bureau of Prisons
Agency: Grocery items
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148
702-212-4532
• $58,500
HHSP23337009 – Office of the Assistant Secretary of Administration
Agency: Critical functions
Enterprise Furniture Consultants
10496 Bambola Place, Las Vegas 89135
—
• $15,000
DJBP0700COBOSN411017 – Bureau of Prisons
Agency: NIC- Program 17C1702 technical assistance
Emily J. Salisbury
3463 Sioux Way, Las Vegas 89169
503-781-1482
• $7,100
TIRWR17P00184 – IRS
Agency: Title report
Old Republic Title Co. of Nevada
8861 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
415-421-3500