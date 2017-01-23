CONTRACT AWARDS

• $1.6 million

HSHQWA17J00019 – National Protection and Programs Directorate

Agency: Protective security officer services

Norton Consulting & Investigations

6600 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

702-531-1043

• $270,012

VA26117J0868 – VA

Agency: Artificial limb

Advanced Prothetics

7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128

702-256-5265

• $162,368

VA26117J0889 – VA

Agency: Above-knee prosthethis

Prosthetic Center of Excellence

400 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas 89106

702-384-1410

• $137,754

HSHQWA17J00020 – National Protection and Programs Directorate

Agency: Protective security officer services

Norton Consulting & Investigations

6600 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89146

702-531-1043

• $131,736

DJBP0103SA110110 – Bureau of Prisons

Agency: Subsistence for inmate population

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148

702-212-4532

• $91,080

DJF171800P0002322 – FBI

Agency: Miscellaneous

Amped Software

8560 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89074

702-498-0738

• $63,000

DJBP0120SA140100 – Bureau of Prisons

Agency: Grocery items

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., Las Vegas 89148

702-212-4532

• $58,500

HHSP23337009 – Office of the Assistant Secretary of Administration

Agency: Critical functions

Enterprise Furniture Consultants

10496 Bambola Place, Las Vegas 89135

—

• $15,000

DJBP0700COBOSN411017 – Bureau of Prisons

Agency: NIC- Program 17C1702 technical assistance

Emily J. Salisbury

3463 Sioux Way, Las Vegas 89169

503-781-1482

• $7,100

TIRWR17P00184 – IRS

Agency: Title report

Old Republic Title Co. of Nevada

8861 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

415-421-3500