CONTRACT AWARDS

$60,350

Social Security Administration–2

Region 9 medical consultant services

Alicia V. Blando

5609 Lawrence St., NLV 89081

510.593.5468

$54,990

Environmental Protection Agency–EP17H000094

Modification of seven RERT vehicles/mobile units to add surface-mount lights, speakers and power outlets

McIntosh Communications

4640 Arville St., LV 89103

702.253.5390

$37,091

Department of the Interior–INL17PD00133

Archaeological inventory Poodle Mountain

Hazair

170 S. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89012

702.757.5696

$20,420

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117J1245

Above-knee prothesis

Advanced Prothetics and Orthotics

7455 W. Washington Ave., LV 89128

702.256.5265

$19,267

Department of Transportation–DTFAWN15C00022

Trash pickup and removal services, dumpster rental for the Las Vegas Air Traffic Control Tower at McCarran Airport

Republic Silver State Disposal

770 E. Sahara Ave., LV 89104

702.734.5405

$7,280

Department of Homeland Security–HSTS0517PLAS003

Bi-weekly shredding for two TSA locations

Assured Document Destruction

8050 Arville St., LV 89139

702.614.0001

$3,770

Department of Health and Human Services–HHSN302201700020PC

Maintenance

Trellon

6360 E. Washington Ave., LV 89110

240.643.6561