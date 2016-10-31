Posted 

CONTRACT AWARDS


Source: USASpending.gov. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegsa

• $407,000

DJBP0616SP410003 – Natural gas transportation

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Southwest Gas Corp.

5241 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

702-364-3037

• $25,153

VA26217P0196 – Prosthetics van conversion

Agency: Deparment of Veterans Affairs

Disabled Mobility Systems

2100 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

702-876-9606

• $19,290

GS09P17WJP0001 – USCOA flooring and paint

Agency: Public Buildings Service

Patchco

2922 Serene Ave., Henderson 89074

702-897-3865

• $11,600

VA25017J0189 – Sleep monitoring

Agency: Deparment of Veterans Affairs

Nevada Sleep Diagnostics

62 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074

702-990-7660

• $10,152

DJBP0120SA140034 – Grocery items

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532