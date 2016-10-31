CONTRACT AWARDS

• $407,000
DJBP0616SP410003 – Natural gas transportation
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Southwest Gas Corp.
5241 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146
702-364-3037
• $25,153
VA26217P0196 – Prosthetics van conversion
Agency: Deparment of Veterans Affairs
Disabled Mobility Systems
2100 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
702-876-9606
• $19,290
GS09P17WJP0001 – USCOA flooring and paint
Agency: Public Buildings Service
Patchco
2922 Serene Ave., Henderson 89074
702-897-3865
• $11,600
VA25017J0189 – Sleep monitoring
Agency: Deparment of Veterans Affairs
Nevada Sleep Diagnostics
62 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074
702-990-7660
• $10,152
DJBP0120SA140034 – Grocery items
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532