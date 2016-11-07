Posted 

CONTRACT AWARDS


Source: USASpending.gov. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $360,000

DJBP0615SP430004 – Estimate for natural gas FY 2017

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Southwest Gas Corp.

5241 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas 89146

702-364-3037

• $11,600

VA25017J0290 – Sleep monitoring services

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Nevada Sleep Diagnostics

62 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074

702-990-7660

• $8,243

DJBP0216SA110032 – Cornish hens

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $5,967

DJBP0122SUA30011 – Potato chips

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $475

AG3301P170002 – Property appraisal

Agency: Rural Housing service

American Real Estate Appraisal

10120 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89147

702-876-7799