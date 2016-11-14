Posted 

CONTRACT AWARDS


Source: usaspending.gov. Resarcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $450,000

9 – Records management service

Agency: Environmental Protection Agency

HSG

4001 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103

866.487.3895

• $87,000

VA25017J0306 – Sleep monitoring services

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Nevada Sleep Diagnotics

62 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074

702.990.7660

• $38,795

VA26117J0205 – Prosthetics fabrication and repair

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Advanced Prosthetics & Orthotics

7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128

702.256.5265

• $17,960

VA101V17P3870 – Document destruction

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Assured Document Destruction

8050 Arville St., Las Vegas 89139

702.614.0001

• $8,937

VA26117J0266 – Prosthetics fabrication and repair

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Advanced Prosthetics & Orthotics

7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128

702.256.5265

• $7,861

SCO15017M0024 – Supply of tactical footwear

Agency: Department of State

Arms Unlimited

3515 W. Post Road, Las Vegas 89118

818.825.1990

• $6,320

DJM17D08P0013 – Weapons training

Agency: U.S. Marshalls Service

Progressive FORCE Concepts

950 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89145

702.647.1126

• $475

AG3301P170003 – Appraisal of property

Agency: Rural Housing Service

Maness Appraisal Service

4423 Millrun Court, North Las Vegas 89032

702.656.1455