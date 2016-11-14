CONTRACT AWARDS

• $450,000
9 – Records management service
Agency: Environmental Protection Agency
HSG
4001 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89103
866.487.3895
• $87,000
VA25017J0306 – Sleep monitoring services
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Nevada Sleep Diagnotics
62 N. Pecos Road, Henderson 89074
702.990.7660
• $38,795
VA26117J0205 – Prosthetics fabrication and repair
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Advanced Prosthetics & Orthotics
7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128
702.256.5265
• $17,960
VA101V17P3870 – Document destruction
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Assured Document Destruction
8050 Arville St., Las Vegas 89139
702.614.0001
• $8,937
VA26117J0266 – Prosthetics fabrication and repair
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Advanced Prosthetics & Orthotics
7455 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89128
702.256.5265
• $7,861
SCO15017M0024 – Supply of tactical footwear
Agency: Department of State
Arms Unlimited
3515 W. Post Road, Las Vegas 89118
818.825.1990
• $6,320
DJM17D08P0013 – Weapons training
Agency: U.S. Marshalls Service
Progressive FORCE Concepts
950 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89145
702.647.1126
• $475
AG3301P170003 – Appraisal of property
Agency: Rural Housing Service
Maness Appraisal Service
4423 Millrun Court, North Las Vegas 89032
702.656.1455