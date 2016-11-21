Posted 

Contract Awards


Source: usaspending.gov. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $147,000

VA26217P0670 – Interim dental services

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

P & R Dental Studio

5010 Spencer St., Las Vegas 89119

702-248-0040

• $105,000

VA26217P0636 – Emergency dental prosthetics

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Acrylic Works Dental Lab

321 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89101

702-382-3132

• $29,423

VA26217P0691 – Interim dental services

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Pure Esthetics Dental Studio

1744 Stagecoach Drive, Henderson 89014

702-797-0595

• $23,778

GS08P17JBP0004 – Electrical and data connection for office furniture

Agency: Public Buildings Service

Eagle Eye Electric

8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148

907-334-8376

• $6,998

DJBP0106SA120070 – Drink mix

Agency: Bureau of Prisons

Global Foods

5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113

702-212-4532

• $4,494

HHSN265201700031PC – Convention and trade show organizer

Agency: National Insitutes of Health

Global Experience Specialists

7150 S. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89113

702-515-8625

• $817

TIRMS17E00008 – UPS maintenance

Agency: Internal Revenue Service

Nationwide Power Solutions

1060 Mary Crest Road, Henderson 89074

800-868-2780