Contract Awards

• $147,000
VA26217P0670 – Interim dental services
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
P & R Dental Studio
5010 Spencer St., Las Vegas 89119
702-248-0040
• $105,000
VA26217P0636 – Emergency dental prosthetics
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Acrylic Works Dental Lab
321 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas 89101
702-382-3132
• $29,423
VA26217P0691 – Interim dental services
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Pure Esthetics Dental Studio
1744 Stagecoach Drive, Henderson 89014
702-797-0595
• $23,778
GS08P17JBP0004 – Electrical and data connection for office furniture
Agency: Public Buildings Service
Eagle Eye Electric
8820 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas 89148
907-334-8376
• $6,998
DJBP0106SA120070 – Drink mix
Agency: Bureau of Prisons
Global Foods
5435 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89113
702-212-4532
• $4,494
HHSN265201700031PC – Convention and trade show organizer
Agency: National Insitutes of Health
Global Experience Specialists
7150 S. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89113
702-515-8625
• $817
TIRMS17E00008 – UPS maintenance
Agency: Internal Revenue Service
Nationwide Power Solutions
1060 Mary Crest Road, Henderson 89074
800-868-2780