CONTRACT AWARDS


Source: usaspending.gov. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

• $108,477

VA25817C0005 – Maintainance and repair of UPS support systems

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

Airgo USA

10161 Park Run Ave., Las Vegas 89145

702-835-6851

• $35,800

VA24417P0747 – CCTV items

Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs

AVMedia

2690 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas 89120

702-485-4088

• $21,538

CPSCN170002 – Data on project related injuries

Agency: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Janice Keplinger

1221 Equestrian Drive, Henderson 89002

702-338-9832

• $15,000

INL17PB00070 – Drop-off trash disposal services

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Republic Silver State Disposal

770 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104

702-734-5405

• $4,100

GSFMNJK2458716 – Plastic polish

Agency: Department of the Army

BTI Chemical Co.

1540 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014

800-405-6495

• $3,515

GSFMNJK2348716 – Plastic polish

Agency: Department of the Navy

BTI Chemical Co.

1540 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014

800-405-6495