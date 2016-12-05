CONTRACT AWARDS

• $108,477
VA25817C0005 – Maintainance and repair of UPS support systems
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
Airgo USA
10161 Park Run Ave., Las Vegas 89145
702-835-6851
• $35,800
VA24417P0747 – CCTV items
Agency: Department of Veterans Affairs
AVMedia
2690 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas 89120
702-485-4088
• $21,538
CPSCN170002 – Data on project related injuries
Agency: Consumer Product Safety Commission
Janice Keplinger
1221 Equestrian Drive, Henderson 89002
702-338-9832
• $15,000
INL17PB00070 – Drop-off trash disposal services
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Republic Silver State Disposal
770 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89104
702-734-5405
• $4,100
GSFMNJK2458716 – Plastic polish
Agency: Department of the Army
BTI Chemical Co.
1540 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014
800-405-6495
• $3,515
GSFMNJK2348716 – Plastic polish
Agency: Department of the Navy
BTI Chemical Co.
1540 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson 89014
800-405-6495