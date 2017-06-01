CONTRACTS AWARDED MAY 14-20, 2017

$229,000
Department of Energy–DEDT0012976
NQA-1 and design support for Los Alamos National Laboratory
Longenecker & Associates
2514 Red Arrow Drive, LV 89135
702.493.5363
$175,000
Department of State–SPK33017M1742
Bomb suits
Botach
4775 W. Harmon Ave., LV 89103
786.282.8680
$74,744
Department of the Interior–INR17PD00527
Technical support to the resource management office for general lands support
Paladin, Holliday, Earp, and Dillon, PHED
1220 Arizona St., BC 89005
702.875.1788
$45,675
Department of Homeland Security–HSFE4017J0045
Two Lantech Q-44XT stretch wrapper machines
Neway Packaging Corp.
7501 Eastgate Road, HD 89015
$25,003
Department of the Interior–INP17PX01386
NOGRN plastic grating and structural components
American Grating
1191 Center Point Drive, HD 89074
702.567.0303
$19,140
Department of the Interior–INR17PD00459
Technical support to the Yuma area office for general lands support
Paladin, Holliday, Earp, and Dillon, PHED
1220 Arizona St., BC 89005
702.875.1788
$15,283
Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P1999
Wall mounted posture glass mirrors
Automatic Door & Glass
5049 W. Diablo Drive, LV 89118
702.221.4230
$9,790
Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117J2029
Above knee prosthesis
Orthopedic Motion
2800 E. Desert Inn Road, LV 89121
702.697.7070
$5,461
Department of Justice–DJF171200P0004918
Labor and parts for repair of delta barrier
PH St. Francis
100 N. City Pkwy., LV 89106
702.735.0155
$3,900
Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P1979
Ocular prosthesis
Eric M. Lindsey Ocular Artists
3663 E. Sunset Road, LV 89120
916.485.4249