CONTRACTS AWARDED MAY 14-20, 2017

$229,000

Department of Energy–DEDT0012976

NQA-1 and design support for Los Alamos National Laboratory

Longenecker & Associates

2514 Red Arrow Drive, LV 89135

702.493.5363

$175,000

Department of State–SPK33017M1742

Bomb suits

Botach

4775 W. Harmon Ave., LV 89103

786.282.8680

$74,744

Department of the Interior–INR17PD00527

Technical support to the resource management office for general lands support

Paladin, Holliday, Earp, and Dillon, PHED

1220 Arizona St., BC 89005

702.875.1788

$45,675

Department of Homeland Security–HSFE4017J0045

Two Lantech Q-44XT stretch wrapper machines

Neway Packaging Corp.

7501 Eastgate Road, HD 89015

$25,003

Department of the Interior–INP17PX01386

NOGRN plastic grating and structural components

American Grating

1191 Center Point Drive, HD 89074

702.567.0303

$19,140

Department of the Interior–INR17PD00459

Technical support to the Yuma area office for general lands support

Paladin, Holliday, Earp, and Dillon, PHED

1220 Arizona St., BC 89005

702.875.1788

$15,283

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P1999

Wall mounted posture glass mirrors

Automatic Door & Glass

5049 W. Diablo Drive, LV 89118

702.221.4230

$9,790

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117J2029

Above knee prosthesis

Orthopedic Motion

2800 E. Desert Inn Road, LV 89121

702.697.7070

$5,461

Department of Justice–DJF171200P0004918

Labor and parts for repair of delta barrier

PH St. Francis

100 N. City Pkwy., LV 89106

702.735.0155

$3,900

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P1979

Ocular prosthesis

Eric M. Lindsey Ocular Artists

3663 E. Sunset Road, LV 89120

916.485.4249