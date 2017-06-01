CONTRACTS AWARDED MAY 20-28, 2017

$779,927
Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117J1628
Air ambulance services task order base year
Life Guard International
145 E. Reno Ave., LV 89119
702.740.5952
$52,578
General Services Administration–GS09P17WJP0008
Senator Masto’s office carpet and paint
Eagle Eye Electric
8820 W. Russell Road, LV 89148
907.334.8376
$42,950
General Services Administration–GSQ0417DB0043
Fort Irwin, CA 11th ACR repair
Creative Tent International
451 Mirror Court, HD 89011
702.789.2612
$33,425
Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117J1636
Adaptive driving rehabilitation
ADR
3651 Lindell Road, LV 89103
702.497.3250
$20,660
Department of the Interior–INR17PX00336
Chronology and project data acoustic panel
Dean & Dunn Roofing
4205 W. Tompkins Ave., LV 89103
702.367.6163
$17,896
Department of Justice–DJBP0106SA120372
Fries and drink mix
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148
702.212.4532
$13,229
Department of State–SID32017M0953
PR6173213
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, HD 89074
845.505.4962
$8,174
Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P2046
Lasher Sport Bt-X aluminum frame wheelchair
Lasher Sport
5720 Arville St., LV 89118
907.529.8833
$7,500
Department of the Interior–IND17PX00188
Other functions WH Properties in Stonecreek
Anderson Valuation Group
1601 S. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89146
702.307.0888
$5,998
Department of Justice–DJBP0318SA120210
Barbeque ribs, ends and pieces
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148
702.212.4532
$5,960
Department of Justice–DJBP0118SUA40032
Lockdown subsistance
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148
702.212.4532
$3,900
Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P2064
Prosthetic eye
Eric M. Lindsey Ocular Artists
3663 E. Sunset Road, LV 89120
916.485.4249
$868
Department of State–SAQMSP17M0197
Office furniture merchant wholesalers
Office Tree
2114 Inverness Drive, HD 89074
845.505.4962