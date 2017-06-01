Posted 

CONTRACTS AWARDED MAY 20-28, 2017


Source: USASpending.gov

$779,927

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117J1628

Air ambulance services task order base year

Life Guard International

145 E. Reno Ave., LV 89119

702.740.5952

$52,578

General Services Administration–GS09P17WJP0008

Senator Masto’s office carpet and paint

Eagle Eye Electric

8820 W. Russell Road, LV 89148

907.334.8376

$42,950

General Services Administration–GSQ0417DB0043

Fort Irwin, CA 11th ACR repair

Creative Tent International

451 Mirror Court, HD 89011

702.789.2612

$33,425

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117J1636

Adaptive driving rehabilitation

ADR

3651 Lindell Road, LV 89103

702.497.3250

$20,660

Department of the Interior–INR17PX00336

Chronology and project data acoustic panel

Dean & Dunn Roofing

4205 W. Tompkins Ave., LV 89103

702.367.6163

$17,896

Department of Justice–DJBP0106SA120372

Fries and drink mix

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148

702.212.4532

$13,229

Department of State–SID32017M0953

PR6173213

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, HD 89074

845.505.4962

$8,174

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P2046

Lasher Sport Bt-X aluminum frame wheelchair

Lasher Sport

5720 Arville St., LV 89118

907.529.8833

$7,500

Department of the Interior–IND17PX00188

Other functions WH Properties in Stonecreek

Anderson Valuation Group

1601 S. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89146

702.307.0888

$5,998

Department of Justice–DJBP0318SA120210

Barbeque ribs, ends and pieces

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148

702.212.4532

$5,960

Department of Justice–DJBP0118SUA40032

Lockdown subsistance

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148

702.212.4532

$3,900

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P2064

Prosthetic eye

Eric M. Lindsey Ocular Artists

3663 E. Sunset Road, LV 89120

916.485.4249

$868

Department of State–SAQMSP17M0197

Office furniture merchant wholesalers

Office Tree

2114 Inverness Drive, HD 89074

845.505.4962