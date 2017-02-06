FEDERAL CONTRACT AWARDS Jan. 15-21, 2017

• $5.8 million
HSHQEC17J00075 – Protective security officer
Agency: National Protection and Programs Directorate
Diversified Protection Corp.
7455 Arroyo Crossing, LV 89113
702-637-4354
• $83,224
INP17PC00095 – Groundwater monitoring well
Agency: National Park Service
S&B Christ Consulting
8485 W. Sunset Road, LV 89113
702-202-6004
• $8,975
DEWA0003973 – Plumbing repairs
Agency: Department of Energy
Sound Plumbing and Heating
6000 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119
702-837-1494
• $7,948
NNH17CD01T – NASA Headquarters rideout team for 2017 inauguration
Agency: NASA
Securty Support Services
10 Commerce Center Drive, HD 89014
702-240-7060
• $7,582
DJF171200P0002712 – Electrical work
Agency: FBI
PH FBI SD
100 N. City Pkwy., LV 89106
702-735-0155
• $6,000
DJA17ANCEC0209 – HME training instructor
Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division
Timmy Fred Steven Ignatiuk
8170 Owl Clan Court, LV 89131
702-301-7878
• $6,000
DJA17ANCEC0214 – HME training instructor
Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division
Timmy Fred Steven Ignatiuk
8170 Owl Clan Court, LV 89131
702-301-7878
• $6,000
DJA17ANCEC0222 – HME training instructor
Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division
Timmy Fred Steven Ignatiuk
8170 Owl Clan Court, LV 89131
702-301-7878
• $510
HHSI248201700026G – Standard pallet jack
Agency: Indian Health Service
Source 4 Industries
4436 Lawrence St., NLV 89081
702-734-8848
• $188
VA26117P0991RUAC – Diary products
Agency: VA
Anderson Dairy
801 Searles Ave., LV 89101
702-642-7507