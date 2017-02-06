Posted 

FEDERAL CONTRACT AWARDS Jan. 15-21, 2017


Source: USASpending.gov

• $5.8 million

HSHQEC17J00075 – Protective security officer

Agency: National Protection and Programs Directorate

Diversified Protection Corp.

7455 Arroyo Crossing, LV 89113

702-637-4354

• $83,224

INP17PC00095 – Groundwater monitoring well

Agency: National Park Service

S&B Christ Consulting

8485 W. Sunset Road, LV 89113

702-202-6004

• $8,975

DEWA0003973 – Plumbing repairs

Agency: Department of Energy

Sound Plumbing and Heating

6000 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89119

702-837-1494

• $7,948

NNH17CD01T – NASA Headquarters rideout team for 2017 inauguration

Agency: NASA

Securty Support Services

10 Commerce Center Drive, HD 89014

702-240-7060

• $7,582

DJF171200P0002712 – Electrical work

Agency: FBI

PH FBI SD

100 N. City Pkwy., LV 89106

702-735-0155

• $6,000

DJA17ANCEC0209 – HME training instructor

Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division

Timmy Fred Steven Ignatiuk

8170 Owl Clan Court, LV 89131

702-301-7878

• $6,000

DJA17ANCEC0214 – HME training instructor

Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division

Timmy Fred Steven Ignatiuk

8170 Owl Clan Court, LV 89131

702-301-7878

• $6,000

DJA17ANCEC0222 – HME training instructor

Agency: ATF Acquisition and Property Management Division

Timmy Fred Steven Ignatiuk

8170 Owl Clan Court, LV 89131

702-301-7878

• $510

HHSI248201700026G – Standard pallet jack

Agency: Indian Health Service

Source 4 Industries

4436 Lawrence St., NLV 89081

702-734-8848

• $188

VA26117P0991RUAC – Diary products

Agency: VA

Anderson Dairy

801 Searles Ave., LV 89101

702-642-7507