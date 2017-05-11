FEDERAL CONTRACT AWARDS REPORTED APRIL 30-MAY 6, 2017

$44,000
Department of the Interior–INR17PB00129
Rebel Oil-fuel BPA call
Rebel Oil Co.
2200 Highland Drive, LV 89102
702.382.5866
$20,132
Department of the Interior–INP17PD01093
Lake171356-conduct RPR search Kath Mine
HSG
4001 S. Decatur Blvd., LV 89103
866.487.3895
$19,431
Department of State–SSG20017M0658
Dakar/Obo-7901.C/Electrical Control spare parts
Nopco
4061 Silvestri Lane, HD 89074
845.505.4962
$11,077
Department of the Interior–INR17PX00361
Gravity filter media cleaning supplies
Blue Earth Labs
5055 W. Patrick Lane, LV 89118
702.851.4760
$7,016
Department of Justice–DJBP0315SA120292
French toast to service the inmate population at FCC Yazoo City
Global Foods
8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148
702.212.4532