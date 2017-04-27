Posted 

FEDERAL CONTRACTS AWARDED APRIL 16-22, 2017


Source: USASpending.gov

$12,545

Department of the Interior–INR17PD00436

Integrated pest management services for the Lower Colorado Regional Office

B & L Marketing

5048 Cartaro Drive, LV 89103

702.837.8147

$6,800

National Aeronautics and Space Administration–NNX17JB33P

SAP purchase requisition

Promo Direct

931 American Pacific Drive, HD 89014

702.534.4773

$5,139

Department of State–SDR86017M0567

EXP supplies replenishment

NOPCO

4061 Silvestri Lane, HD 89074

845.505.4962

$3,828

Department of State–SCB60017M0491

UV Ultikit flashlight and Carson Limiloupe UV

NOPCO

4061 Silvestri Lane, HD 89074

845.505.4962