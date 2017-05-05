Posted 

FEDERAL CONTRACTS AWARDED APRIL 23-29, 2017


Source: USASpending.gov

$27,582

General Services Administration–GSQ0417DB0032

FT Carson repair

Creative Tent International

451 Mirror Court, HD 89011

702.789.2612

$23,250

National Aeronautics and Space Administration–NNX17TC32P

Internal training course, Fundamental of Vibration

Technology Training

3471 W. Oquendo Road, LV 89118

866.884.4338

$14,370

Department of Justice–DJBP0106SA120328

Drink mix

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148

702.212.4532

$12,976

Department of the Interior–INL17PX00507

Motorcycles BLM

Ride Now

3800 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89130

702.656.1955

$9,600

National Aeronautics and Space Administration–NNX17JB14P

SFA cell phone wallets

Promo Direct

931 American Pacific Drive, HD 89014

702.534.4773

$8,984

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117P183

VA Southern Nevada Health Care System awards banquet

Aliante Gaming

7300 Aliante Pkwy., NLV 89084

702.692.7530

$8,640

Department of Justice–DJBP0106SA120333

Burritos

Global Foods

8700 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148

702.212.4532

$5,500

Department of State–SDR86017M0643

Portable air conditioners

NOPCO

4061 Silvestri Lane, HD 89074

845.505.4962

$4,381

Department of Veterans Affairs–VA26117F1826

Hospital bed

Sizewise Rentals

3555 W. Reno Ave., LV 89118

816.841.0101

$4,375

Department of Homeland Security–HSCG3017PC62402

Pitch adjustment tool and accessories for air station aircraft

All Metal

5325 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89118

702.221.9306

$4,052

Department of the Interior–INP17PX01068

Energy-Star supply Lake-171278 Callville Bay water treatment A/C replacement at Lake Mead NRA

Michael Hope Consulting

5329 Cameron St., LV 89123

702.263.0746