Posted 

DEEDS


By ULF BUCHHOLZ
LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Source: Clark County Recorder.

APARTMENT BUILDINGS

• $6.4 million

20160825:003106/APN 162-07-623-044

Seller: Belaireapartment LLC

Buyer: Westland Bel Aire LLC

520 W. Willow St., #110, Long Beach, CA 90806

• $910,000

20160826:002739/APN 162-03-110-034

Seller: Proview Series 20 LLC

Buyer: Madyson Capital Management LLC

5720 Linger Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL

• $18.1 million

20160825:002245/APN 138-13-101-006

Seller: Cheyenne Jones Development LLC

Buyer: Cheyenne Apartment Partners LLC

23171 Hawthorn Blvd., #300, Torrance, CA 90505

• $9 million

20160829:002757/APN 162-31-101-020

Seller: KKB Holidings LLC

Buyer: Blue Oval Properties LLC

5795 Rogers St., Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $6.9 million

20160829:002060/APN 163-01-803-013

Seller: JRJ Properties

Buyer: 318 Sahara Venture LLC

318 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan, TX 77803

• $2.8 million

20160825:001384/APN 163-03-411-003

Seller: Wilkins Family Trust

Buyer: Houchin Investment Properties LLC

4525 Dean Martin Ave., #3009, Las Vegas, NV 89103

• $1.1 million

20160826:000265/APN 178-01-410-017

Seller: DH 1 Henderson LLC

Buyer: Garner Legacy Trust

2973 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad, CA 92008

• $845,280

20160826:001674/APN 176-13-310-013

Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC

Buyer: ALSWC LP

3400 S. Lawrence St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

• $640,000

20160824:002569/APN 139-36-415-014

Seller: Ron S. McMenemy and Judith A. McMenemy Living Trust

Buyer: Nimer N. Halteh and Sylvia N. Halteh Family Trust 1999

173 Tulare St., Brisbane, CA 94005

• $635,000

20160826:002424/APN 162-04-402-001

Seller: U.S. Bank NA

Buyer: Investco LLC Series 8

PO Box 232345, Las Vegas, NV 89105

• $609,000

20160829:002215/APN 160-33-219-028

Seller: Ten Buildingss A13213 LLC

Buyer: B & D Property Management LLC

1607 Liege Drive, Henderson, NV 89012

VACANT LAND

• $5.6 million

20160829:002339/APN 164-23-710-005

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Stephen J. Cloobeck Separate Property Trust dated July 4, 2013

3745 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

• $3.6 million

20160826:002157/APN 164-24-313-005

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Red Mountain LLC

7140 Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas, NV 89128

• $3.5 million

20160824:002280/APN 191-10-210-003

Seller: South 15 Amigo Dev 8 LLC

Buyer: South 15 Tierra Land 8A LLC

980 Sandhill Road, #100, Reno, NV 89521

• $1.4 million

20160829:001708/APN 123-27-201-026

Seller: GBS Holdings LLC

Buyer: Solace Holdings LLLP

2300 W. Sahara Ave., #1130, Las Vegas, NV 89102

• $665,600

20160829:002855/APN 123-30-313-033

Seller: Corona Ardiente LLC

Buyer: Shea Homes LP

8800 N. Gainey Center Drive, #370, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

• $650,000

20160824:003075/APN 176-19-701-012

Seller: FLF-FB LLC

Buyer: RMB1 LLC

5118 Marshall Island Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

• $525,000

20160826:002230/APN 177-24-403-001

Seller: Crossroads Community Church

Buyer: AG Fixed Income Investments LLC

18001 W. 106th St., #150, Olathe, KS 66061

• $510,000

20160824:001143/APN 163-35-301-031

Seller: George W. & Cynthia K. Shiroky Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Tony Naigang Tao and Linmei Sun

7797 Edna Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117