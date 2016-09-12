Source: Clark County Recorder.
APARTMENT BUILDINGS
• $6.4 million
20160825:003106/APN 162-07-623-044
Seller: Belaireapartment LLC
Buyer: Westland Bel Aire LLC
520 W. Willow St., #110, Long Beach, CA 90806
• $910,000
20160826:002739/APN 162-03-110-034
Seller: Proview Series 20 LLC
Buyer: Madyson Capital Management LLC
5720 Linger Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL
• $18.1 million
20160825:002245/APN 138-13-101-006
Seller: Cheyenne Jones Development LLC
Buyer: Cheyenne Apartment Partners LLC
23171 Hawthorn Blvd., #300, Torrance, CA 90505
• $9 million
20160829:002757/APN 162-31-101-020
Seller: KKB Holidings LLC
Buyer: Blue Oval Properties LLC
5795 Rogers St., Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $6.9 million
20160829:002060/APN 163-01-803-013
Seller: JRJ Properties
Buyer: 318 Sahara Venture LLC
318 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan, TX 77803
• $2.8 million
20160825:001384/APN 163-03-411-003
Seller: Wilkins Family Trust
Buyer: Houchin Investment Properties LLC
4525 Dean Martin Ave., #3009, Las Vegas, NV 89103
• $1.1 million
20160826:000265/APN 178-01-410-017
Seller: DH 1 Henderson LLC
Buyer: Garner Legacy Trust
2973 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad, CA 92008
• $845,280
20160826:001674/APN 176-13-310-013
Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC
Buyer: ALSWC LP
3400 S. Lawrence St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
• $640,000
20160824:002569/APN 139-36-415-014
Seller: Ron S. McMenemy and Judith A. McMenemy Living Trust
Buyer: Nimer N. Halteh and Sylvia N. Halteh Family Trust 1999
173 Tulare St., Brisbane, CA 94005
• $635,000
20160826:002424/APN 162-04-402-001
Seller: U.S. Bank NA
Buyer: Investco LLC Series 8
PO Box 232345, Las Vegas, NV 89105
• $609,000
20160829:002215/APN 160-33-219-028
Seller: Ten Buildingss A13213 LLC
Buyer: B & D Property Management LLC
1607 Liege Drive, Henderson, NV 89012
VACANT LAND
• $5.6 million
20160829:002339/APN 164-23-710-005
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Stephen J. Cloobeck Separate Property Trust dated July 4, 2013
3745 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
• $3.6 million
20160826:002157/APN 164-24-313-005
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Red Mountain LLC
7140 Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas, NV 89128
• $3.5 million
20160824:002280/APN 191-10-210-003
Seller: South 15 Amigo Dev 8 LLC
Buyer: South 15 Tierra Land 8A LLC
980 Sandhill Road, #100, Reno, NV 89521
• $1.4 million
20160829:001708/APN 123-27-201-026
Seller: GBS Holdings LLC
Buyer: Solace Holdings LLLP
2300 W. Sahara Ave., #1130, Las Vegas, NV 89102
• $665,600
20160829:002855/APN 123-30-313-033
Seller: Corona Ardiente LLC
Buyer: Shea Homes LP
8800 N. Gainey Center Drive, #370, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
• $650,000
20160824:003075/APN 176-19-701-012
Seller: FLF-FB LLC
Buyer: RMB1 LLC
5118 Marshall Island Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
• $525,000
20160826:002230/APN 177-24-403-001
Seller: Crossroads Community Church
Buyer: AG Fixed Income Investments LLC
18001 W. 106th St., #150, Olathe, KS 66061
• $510,000
20160824:001143/APN 163-35-301-031
Seller: George W. & Cynthia K. Shiroky Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Tony Naigang Tao and Linmei Sun
7797 Edna Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117