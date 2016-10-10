APARTMENT BUILDING

• $35.4 million

20160922:000082/APN 139-06-713-368

3825 Craig Crossing Drive, North Las Vegas

Seller: Craig Allen Development

Buyer: Craig Crossing Apartments LLC

26 Corporate Park Drive, #200, Irvine, CA 92606

• $35 million

20160922:002557/APN 140-06-601-007

Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas

Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC

Buyer: RKSA 19 LLC

3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

• $35 million

20160922:002286/APN 140-06-601-007

Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas

Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC

Buyer: RKSA 26 LLC

3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

• $35 million

20160922:002457/APN 140-06-601-007

Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas

Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC

Buyer: RKSA 127 LLC

3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

• $35 million

20160926:000844/APN 140-06-601-007

Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas

Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC

Buyer: RKSA 14 LLC

3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

• $2.7 million

20160921:000341/APN 140-07-314-001

3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor

Seller: PFS VII LLC

Buyer: Bean Diamond Vista II LLC

1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201

• $2.5 million

20160921:000996/APN 140-07-314-001

3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor

Seller: The Chase Hotel at Palm Springs LLC

Buyer: Bean Diamond Vista II LLC

1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201

• $2.5 million

20160921:000995/APN 140-07-314-001

3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor

Seller: The Stanat Family Trust

Buyer: The Chase Hotel at Palm Springs LLC

888 E. Vereda Sur, Palm Springs, CA 92262

• $960,000

20160921:000309/APN 140-07-314-001

3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor

Seller: Montego Investors LLC

Buyer: Bean Americana Equity LLC

1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201

• $960,000

20160921:000199/APN 140-07-314-001

3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor

Seller: Montego Investors LLC

Buyer: Bean Sunset Equity LLC

1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201

• $695,000

20160921:003014/APN 139-34-410-116

715 S. Third St., Las Vegas

Seller: Richard and Elaine Thompson Irrevocable Trust dated Jan. 7, 2009

Buyer: 715 Apartments LLC

1716 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #130, Henderson, NV 89014

• $575,000

20160927:001918/APN 139-34-811-034

1101 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas

Seller: Vegas Dogs LLC

Buyer: Melvin Morris

11618 Haas Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90250

COMMERCIAL

• $10.4 million

20160922:001080/APN 177-04-612-001

395 Pilot Road, Enterprise

Seller: DM Airport LLC

Buyer: McCarran Commerce Center LLC

1203 MacDonald Ranch Drive, Henderson, NV 89102

• $1 million

20160922:002780/APN 162-20-203-011

Aldebaran Avenue near Harmon Avenue, Paradise

Seller: The Gigi Trust

Buyer: The John P. Morally Revocable Trust

250 S. Pacific St., #108, San Marcos, CA 92078

INDUSTRIAL

• $2.2 million

20160926:001900/APN 162-31-611-008

4071 Ponderosa Way, Paradise

Seller: James Blasco and Pamela Blasco

Buyer: Stonegate Investments LLC

1755 Hallandale Beach Blvd., #602E, Hallendale, FL 33009

MOTEL

• $1.3 million

20160926:001867/APN 162-01-202-001

2805 Fremont St., Sunrise Manor

Seller: 2512 E. Fremont St.

Buyer: Fremont Housing LLC

2768 Tyndrum Ave., Henderson, NV 89044

OFFICE

• $1.2 million

20160923:002127/APN 177-02-615-001

6890 Spencer St., Paradise

Seller: Abdul K. Bhimani and Afshan Bhimani

Buyer: AC1 Holdings LLC

3585 W. Diablo Drive, #5, Las Vegas, NV 89118

PARKING LOT

• $7.5 million

20160926:002515/APN 139-34-101-003

100 N. Main St., Las Vegas

Seller: MSW Inc.

Buyer: 18 Fremont Street Acquisitions LLC

301 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89111

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• $66.5 million

20160927:001522/APN 163-33-801-024

6355 S. Buffalo Drive, Spring Valley

Seller: Southwest Corporate Campus LLC

Buyer: Griffin (Las Vegas Buffalo) Essential REIT LLC

1520 E. Grand Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245

SINGLE FAMILY

• $4.2 million

20160921:001872/APN 178-27-221-007

1023 MacDonald Ranch Drive, Henderson

Seller: The JSF Living Trust dated May 1, 20008

Buyer: John D. Lincoln Trust

1203 MacDonald Ranch Drive, Henderson, NV 89012

• $1.8 million

20160926:002316/APN 177-01-602-023

3290 E. Maule Ave., Paradise

Seller: The Terryangel House Trust

Buyer: Laura Gorski

3290 E. Maule Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89120

• $1.8 million

20160922:002808/APN 164-23-614-013

74 Glade Hollow Drive, Summerlin

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: Angie Ross

74 Glade Hollow Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1.3 million

20160923:002703/APN 162-05-510-011

2822 Ashby Ave., Las Vegas

Seller: Stephen K. Lewis

Buyer: Amandeep K. Dhillon

2522 Ashby Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102

• $1.2 million

20160926:000995/APN 162-12-601-005

2850 S. Mojave Road, Winchester

Seller: Cheyenne Building LLC

Buyer: Talking Stick LLC

522 E. Walnut Ave., Burbank, CA 91501

• $1.2 million

20160923:002302/APN 163-03-217-008

1620 Quartz Ledge Court, Las Vegas

Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.

Buyer: Kendra Petty

1620 Quartz Ledge Court, Las Vegas, NV 89117

STORAGE

• $18 million

20160927:000605/APN 178-14-111-031

150 Cassia Way, Henderson

Seller: Prologis

Buyer: DPIF NV3 Black Mountain LLC

5500 Equity Ave., Reno, NV 89502

• $14.2 million

20160927:000059/APN 177-27-502-012

9890 Pollock Drive, Enterprise

Seller: Silverado Mini Storage LLC

Buyer: SST II 9890 Pollock Drive LLC

10 Terrace Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

• $6.1 million

20160921:000290/APN 140-19-803-009

1675 N. Lamb Blvd., Sunrise Manor

Seller: Sunrise Bargain Storage LLC; BPT Management LLC; Business Property Trust LLC

Buyer: NSA Property Holdings LLC

5200 DTC Pkwy., #200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

• $4.8 million

20160926:001872/APN 162-30-701-018

4050 W. Mesa Vista Ave., Paradise

Seller: Mesa Vista Property LLC

Buyer: JMH Properties LLC

1683 Mount Vernon Ave., Ponoma, CA 91768

VACANT LAND

• $5.2 million

20160927:000502/APN 179-08-113-001

SWC Sunset Road/Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Seller: The Landwell Co. LP

Buyer: Smith’s Drug & Food Centers Inc.

1550 S. Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

• $1.9 million

20160923:003062/APN 176-10-801-018

8035 S. Rainbow Blvd., Enterprise

Seller: Parvez Mehdiabadai and Rouhiyeh Najmi

Buyer: Las Vegas Covenant Group LLC

17000 Red Hill Ave., Irvine, CA 92614

• $1.2 million

20160922:002748/APN 138-08-416-005

8988 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Seller: Peter Wagner and The Peter Wagner and Tonye-Marie Castaneda Wagner Revocable Family Trust

Buyer: Saville Kellner and Katie Kellner

2850 S. Mojave Road, #A/B, Las Vegas, NV 89121

• $1.1 million

20160923:002474/APN 164-14-817-005

44 Olive Ridge Drive, Summerlin

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: Frank J. Stanbrough Jr. and Teresa A. Stanbrough

44 Olive Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $822,250

20160926:002181/APN 176-17-301-002

Seeliger Street near Cougar Avenue, Enterprise

Seller: Richard L. Heier Declaration of Trust dated April 25, 2009

Buyer: Century Communities of Nevada LLC

6345 S. Jones Blvd., #400, Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $812,500

20160926:002180/APN 176-17-301-003

Seeliger Street near Cougar Avenue, Enterprise

Seller: Dadeppo 1982 Trust

Buyer: Century Communities of Nevada LLC

6345 S. Jones Blvd., #400, Las Vegas, NV 89118