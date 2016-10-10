APARTMENT BUILDING
• $35.4 million
20160922:000082/APN 139-06-713-368
3825 Craig Crossing Drive, North Las Vegas
Seller: Craig Allen Development
Buyer: Craig Crossing Apartments LLC
26 Corporate Park Drive, #200, Irvine, CA 92606
• $35 million
20160922:002557/APN 140-06-601-007
Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas
Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC
Buyer: RKSA 19 LLC
3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
• $35 million
20160922:002286/APN 140-06-601-007
Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas
Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC
Buyer: RKSA 26 LLC
3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
• $35 million
20160922:002457/APN 140-06-601-007
Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas
Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC
Buyer: RKSA 127 LLC
3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
• $35 million
20160926:000844/APN 140-06-601-007
Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, North Las Vegas
Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC
Buyer: RKSA 14 LLC
3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
• $2.7 million
20160921:000341/APN 140-07-314-001
3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor
Seller: PFS VII LLC
Buyer: Bean Diamond Vista II LLC
1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201
• $2.5 million
20160921:000996/APN 140-07-314-001
3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor
Seller: The Chase Hotel at Palm Springs LLC
Buyer: Bean Diamond Vista II LLC
1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201
• $2.5 million
20160921:000995/APN 140-07-314-001
3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor
Seller: The Stanat Family Trust
Buyer: The Chase Hotel at Palm Springs LLC
888 E. Vereda Sur, Palm Springs, CA 92262
• $960,000
20160921:000309/APN 140-07-314-001
3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor
Seller: Montego Investors LLC
Buyer: Bean Americana Equity LLC
1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201
• $960,000
20160921:000199/APN 140-07-314-001
3804 Autzen Stadium Way, Sunrise Manor
Seller: Montego Investors LLC
Buyer: Bean Sunset Equity LLC
1800 SW 1st Ave., #620, Portland, OR 97201
• $695,000
20160921:003014/APN 139-34-410-116
715 S. Third St., Las Vegas
Seller: Richard and Elaine Thompson Irrevocable Trust dated Jan. 7, 2009
Buyer: 715 Apartments LLC
1716 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #130, Henderson, NV 89014
• $575,000
20160927:001918/APN 139-34-811-034
1101 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas
Seller: Vegas Dogs LLC
Buyer: Melvin Morris
11618 Haas Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90250
COMMERCIAL
• $10.4 million
20160922:001080/APN 177-04-612-001
395 Pilot Road, Enterprise
Seller: DM Airport LLC
Buyer: McCarran Commerce Center LLC
1203 MacDonald Ranch Drive, Henderson, NV 89102
• $1 million
20160922:002780/APN 162-20-203-011
Aldebaran Avenue near Harmon Avenue, Paradise
Seller: The Gigi Trust
Buyer: The John P. Morally Revocable Trust
250 S. Pacific St., #108, San Marcos, CA 92078
INDUSTRIAL
• $2.2 million
20160926:001900/APN 162-31-611-008
4071 Ponderosa Way, Paradise
Seller: James Blasco and Pamela Blasco
Buyer: Stonegate Investments LLC
1755 Hallandale Beach Blvd., #602E, Hallendale, FL 33009
MOTEL
• $1.3 million
20160926:001867/APN 162-01-202-001
2805 Fremont St., Sunrise Manor
Seller: 2512 E. Fremont St.
Buyer: Fremont Housing LLC
2768 Tyndrum Ave., Henderson, NV 89044
OFFICE
• $1.2 million
20160923:002127/APN 177-02-615-001
6890 Spencer St., Paradise
Seller: Abdul K. Bhimani and Afshan Bhimani
Buyer: AC1 Holdings LLC
3585 W. Diablo Drive, #5, Las Vegas, NV 89118
PARKING LOT
• $7.5 million
20160926:002515/APN 139-34-101-003
100 N. Main St., Las Vegas
Seller: MSW Inc.
Buyer: 18 Fremont Street Acquisitions LLC
301 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89111
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
• $66.5 million
20160927:001522/APN 163-33-801-024
6355 S. Buffalo Drive, Spring Valley
Seller: Southwest Corporate Campus LLC
Buyer: Griffin (Las Vegas Buffalo) Essential REIT LLC
1520 E. Grand Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245
SINGLE FAMILY
• $4.2 million
20160921:001872/APN 178-27-221-007
1023 MacDonald Ranch Drive, Henderson
Seller: The JSF Living Trust dated May 1, 20008
Buyer: John D. Lincoln Trust
1203 MacDonald Ranch Drive, Henderson, NV 89012
• $1.8 million
20160926:002316/APN 177-01-602-023
3290 E. Maule Ave., Paradise
Seller: The Terryangel House Trust
Buyer: Laura Gorski
3290 E. Maule Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89120
• $1.8 million
20160922:002808/APN 164-23-614-013
74 Glade Hollow Drive, Summerlin
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: Angie Ross
74 Glade Hollow Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1.3 million
20160923:002703/APN 162-05-510-011
2822 Ashby Ave., Las Vegas
Seller: Stephen K. Lewis
Buyer: Amandeep K. Dhillon
2522 Ashby Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102
• $1.2 million
20160926:000995/APN 162-12-601-005
2850 S. Mojave Road, Winchester
Seller: Cheyenne Building LLC
Buyer: Talking Stick LLC
522 E. Walnut Ave., Burbank, CA 91501
• $1.2 million
20160923:002302/APN 163-03-217-008
1620 Quartz Ledge Court, Las Vegas
Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.
Buyer: Kendra Petty
1620 Quartz Ledge Court, Las Vegas, NV 89117
STORAGE
• $18 million
20160927:000605/APN 178-14-111-031
150 Cassia Way, Henderson
Seller: Prologis
Buyer: DPIF NV3 Black Mountain LLC
5500 Equity Ave., Reno, NV 89502
• $14.2 million
20160927:000059/APN 177-27-502-012
9890 Pollock Drive, Enterprise
Seller: Silverado Mini Storage LLC
Buyer: SST II 9890 Pollock Drive LLC
10 Terrace Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
• $6.1 million
20160921:000290/APN 140-19-803-009
1675 N. Lamb Blvd., Sunrise Manor
Seller: Sunrise Bargain Storage LLC; BPT Management LLC; Business Property Trust LLC
Buyer: NSA Property Holdings LLC
5200 DTC Pkwy., #200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
• $4.8 million
20160926:001872/APN 162-30-701-018
4050 W. Mesa Vista Ave., Paradise
Seller: Mesa Vista Property LLC
Buyer: JMH Properties LLC
1683 Mount Vernon Ave., Ponoma, CA 91768
VACANT LAND
• $5.2 million
20160927:000502/APN 179-08-113-001
SWC Sunset Road/Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Seller: The Landwell Co. LP
Buyer: Smith’s Drug & Food Centers Inc.
1550 S. Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
• $1.9 million
20160923:003062/APN 176-10-801-018
8035 S. Rainbow Blvd., Enterprise
Seller: Parvez Mehdiabadai and Rouhiyeh Najmi
Buyer: Las Vegas Covenant Group LLC
17000 Red Hill Ave., Irvine, CA 92614
• $1.2 million
20160922:002748/APN 138-08-416-005
8988 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Seller: Peter Wagner and The Peter Wagner and Tonye-Marie Castaneda Wagner Revocable Family Trust
Buyer: Saville Kellner and Katie Kellner
2850 S. Mojave Road, #A/B, Las Vegas, NV 89121
• $1.1 million
20160923:002474/APN 164-14-817-005
44 Olive Ridge Drive, Summerlin
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: Frank J. Stanbrough Jr. and Teresa A. Stanbrough
44 Olive Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $822,250
20160926:002181/APN 176-17-301-002
Seeliger Street near Cougar Avenue, Enterprise
Seller: Richard L. Heier Declaration of Trust dated April 25, 2009
Buyer: Century Communities of Nevada LLC
6345 S. Jones Blvd., #400, Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $812,500
20160926:002180/APN 176-17-301-003
Seeliger Street near Cougar Avenue, Enterprise
Seller: Dadeppo 1982 Trust
Buyer: Century Communities of Nevada LLC
6345 S. Jones Blvd., #400, Las Vegas, NV 89118