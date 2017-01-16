Posted 

DEEDS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

APARTMENT BUILDING

• $54.2 million

20161229:00362/APN 178-30-802-008

Seller: Corona Black Green Valley Associates LLC

Buyer: La Vie LLC

428 E. Winchester 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84107

• $38.4 million

20161222:03176/APN 163-29-411-001

Seller: Tilden-Spectrum LLC

Buyer: 9242 West Russell Road Apartment Investors LLC

26 Corporate Drive 200, Irvine, CA 92606

• $3.2 million

20161230:02603/APN 139-36-110-038

Seller: Sunrise Senior Village LP

Buyer: OP Sunrise LLC

12277 Soaring Way 205, Truckee, CA 96161

• $1.7 million

20161230:01646/APN 139-34-712-114

Seller: Las Vegas John LLC

Buyer: Atomic Dwellings LC

917 E. Fremont St. , Las Vegas, NV 89101

COMMERCIAL

• $21.7 million

20161230:02607/APN 177-01-502-020

Seller: CSD LLC

Buyer: ICSD LLC

3364 Smoke Tree Lane , Las Vegas, NV 89120

• $15.8 million

20161230:02411/APN 178-04-716-003

Seller: SS Capital LLC

Buyer: 55 Investors LLC

P.O. Box 16242 , Beverly Hills, CA 96209

• $14.4 million

20161230:01255/APN 178-31-812-002

Seller: Green Valley Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Henderson International Land LLC

1904 Olympic Blvd. , Walnut Creek, CA 94596

• $14.4 million

20161228:02074/APN 138-15-810-015

Seller: West Rock LLC

Buyer: HP Las Vegas Cathedral Rock

18000 W. Sahara Ave. 250, Brookfield, WI 53045

COMMERCIAL

• $5 million

20161229:03048/APN 161-34-205-001

Seller: MCA Whitney Ranch LLC

Buyer: COOGA LLC

5795 Calpine Drive , Malibu, CA 90265

• $4.7 million

20161223:01636/APN 177-03-510-009

Seller: JMK LP

Buyer: Music Holdings Property Commercial HK Ltd.

5270 Procyon St. , Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $3.5 million

20161230:02830/APN 139-34-510-022

Seller: George Family Trust dated Sept. 16, 2008 et al

Buyer: BJS Building LLC

112 N. Third St. B, Las Vegas, NV 89101

• $3.4 million

20161230:00187/APN 178-03-411-025

Seller: The Rado Family Trust

Buyer: NADG NNN JHP (NV) LP

2851 John St. 1, Markham, ON L3RSR7

• $3 million

20161228:01820/APN 190-06-115-007

Seller: Anthem Properties

Buyer: Andrew Tilbury

3655 E Patrick Lane 1200, Las Vegas, NV 89120

• $2.6 million

20161227:02445/APN 178-11-115-020

Seller: 7380 Commercial Partners LLC

Buyer: Plado Properties LLC

2254 Buckingham Court , Henderson, NV 89074

• $2 million

20161229:03268/APN 123-28-310-003

Seller: NB Development Corp.

Buyer: JTT Property Management LLC

13101 Moore St. , Cerritos, CA 90703

• $1.9 million

20161230:02844/APN 162-26-101-007

Seller: Smart & Final Properties LLC

Buyer: Ceetu Inc.

3420 Torino Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89139

COMMERCIAL

• $1.8 million

20161227:03167/APN 139-01-401-002

Seller: 4145 Frehner Lane LLC

Buyer: CPH Holdings LLC

4120 Losee Road , North Las Vegas, NV 89030

• $1.8 million

20161228:01124/APN 162-11-101-004

Seller: WCRT Milan Business Center

Buyer: The 178 Office Center LLC

1333 N. Buffalo Drive 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128

COMMERCIAL

• $1.8 million

20161227:02489/APN 138-35-518-012

Seller: Trine Inc.

Buyer: Wyatt LLC

6130 Elton Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89107

COMMERCIAL

• $1.5 million

20161229:01854/APN 162-05-816-004

Seller: Zuffa LLC

Buyer: 2970 W. Sahara LLC

2300 W. Sahara Ave. 450, Las Vegas, NV 89102

• $1.4 million

20161229:01246/APN 140-05-110-027

Seller: Farmer Bros Co.

Buyer: Kleen-Rite Partnership NV LLC

357 S. Ninth St. , Columbia, PA 17512

• $1.2 million

20161229:01212/APN 176-13-310-008

Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC

Buyer: Beedie (Wigwam Ave) NV Property LLC

3030 Gilmore Diversion , Burnaby, BC V5G 3B4

VACANT LAND

• $5.5 million

20161223:02796/APN 176-15-701-011

Seller: Zak Mak LLC

Buyer: LH Ventures LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119

• $5.1 million

20161223:00063/APN 164-23-411-001

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: LT/DT Vegas Property Trust; Debra Thompson

1033 Genesis Lake Blvd. , Stony Plain, AB T720G3

• $3.1 million

20161228:01849/APN 164-23-616-006

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Richard Haddrill

6650 S. El Camino Road , Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $2 million

20161223:01604/APN 162-15-302-001

Seller: Rassol LLC

Buyer: Whitestone Group LLC

1260 S. Corning St. 201, Los Angeles, CA 90035

• $2 million

20161230:02235/APN 178-13-401-015

Seller: NP FH Excess LLC

Buyer: Precedent Properties LLC

3425 Cliff Shadows Pkwy. 130, Las Vegas, NV 89129

• $1.9 million

20161230:03241/APN 164-23-411-002

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Tsung an Liu and Betty Yao

11564 Timber Mountain Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89135