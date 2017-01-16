APARTMENT BUILDING
• $54.2 million
20161229:00362/APN 178-30-802-008
Seller: Corona Black Green Valley Associates LLC
Buyer: La Vie LLC
428 E. Winchester 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
• $38.4 million
20161222:03176/APN 163-29-411-001
Seller: Tilden-Spectrum LLC
Buyer: 9242 West Russell Road Apartment Investors LLC
26 Corporate Drive 200, Irvine, CA 92606
• $3.2 million
20161230:02603/APN 139-36-110-038
Seller: Sunrise Senior Village LP
Buyer: OP Sunrise LLC
12277 Soaring Way 205, Truckee, CA 96161
• $1.7 million
20161230:01646/APN 139-34-712-114
Seller: Las Vegas John LLC
Buyer: Atomic Dwellings LC
917 E. Fremont St. , Las Vegas, NV 89101
COMMERCIAL
• $21.7 million
20161230:02607/APN 177-01-502-020
Seller: CSD LLC
Buyer: ICSD LLC
3364 Smoke Tree Lane , Las Vegas, NV 89120
• $15.8 million
20161230:02411/APN 178-04-716-003
Seller: SS Capital LLC
Buyer: 55 Investors LLC
P.O. Box 16242 , Beverly Hills, CA 96209
• $14.4 million
20161230:01255/APN 178-31-812-002
Seller: Green Valley Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Henderson International Land LLC
1904 Olympic Blvd. , Walnut Creek, CA 94596
• $14.4 million
20161228:02074/APN 138-15-810-015
Seller: West Rock LLC
Buyer: HP Las Vegas Cathedral Rock
18000 W. Sahara Ave. 250, Brookfield, WI 53045
COMMERCIAL
• $5 million
20161229:03048/APN 161-34-205-001
Seller: MCA Whitney Ranch LLC
Buyer: COOGA LLC
5795 Calpine Drive , Malibu, CA 90265
• $4.7 million
20161223:01636/APN 177-03-510-009
Seller: JMK LP
Buyer: Music Holdings Property Commercial HK Ltd.
5270 Procyon St. , Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $3.5 million
20161230:02830/APN 139-34-510-022
Seller: George Family Trust dated Sept. 16, 2008 et al
Buyer: BJS Building LLC
112 N. Third St. B, Las Vegas, NV 89101
• $3.4 million
20161230:00187/APN 178-03-411-025
Seller: The Rado Family Trust
Buyer: NADG NNN JHP (NV) LP
2851 John St. 1, Markham, ON L3RSR7
• $3 million
20161228:01820/APN 190-06-115-007
Seller: Anthem Properties
Buyer: Andrew Tilbury
3655 E Patrick Lane 1200, Las Vegas, NV 89120
• $2.6 million
20161227:02445/APN 178-11-115-020
Seller: 7380 Commercial Partners LLC
Buyer: Plado Properties LLC
2254 Buckingham Court , Henderson, NV 89074
• $2 million
20161229:03268/APN 123-28-310-003
Seller: NB Development Corp.
Buyer: JTT Property Management LLC
13101 Moore St. , Cerritos, CA 90703
• $1.9 million
20161230:02844/APN 162-26-101-007
Seller: Smart & Final Properties LLC
Buyer: Ceetu Inc.
3420 Torino Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89139
COMMERCIAL
• $1.8 million
20161227:03167/APN 139-01-401-002
Seller: 4145 Frehner Lane LLC
Buyer: CPH Holdings LLC
4120 Losee Road , North Las Vegas, NV 89030
• $1.8 million
20161228:01124/APN 162-11-101-004
Seller: WCRT Milan Business Center
Buyer: The 178 Office Center LLC
1333 N. Buffalo Drive 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128
COMMERCIAL
• $1.8 million
20161227:02489/APN 138-35-518-012
Seller: Trine Inc.
Buyer: Wyatt LLC
6130 Elton Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89107
COMMERCIAL
• $1.5 million
20161229:01854/APN 162-05-816-004
Seller: Zuffa LLC
Buyer: 2970 W. Sahara LLC
2300 W. Sahara Ave. 450, Las Vegas, NV 89102
• $1.4 million
20161229:01246/APN 140-05-110-027
Seller: Farmer Bros Co.
Buyer: Kleen-Rite Partnership NV LLC
357 S. Ninth St. , Columbia, PA 17512
• $1.2 million
20161229:01212/APN 176-13-310-008
Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC
Buyer: Beedie (Wigwam Ave) NV Property LLC
3030 Gilmore Diversion , Burnaby, BC V5G 3B4
VACANT LAND
• $5.5 million
20161223:02796/APN 176-15-701-011
Seller: Zak Mak LLC
Buyer: LH Ventures LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119
• $5.1 million
20161223:00063/APN 164-23-411-001
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: LT/DT Vegas Property Trust; Debra Thompson
1033 Genesis Lake Blvd. , Stony Plain, AB T720G3
• $3.1 million
20161228:01849/APN 164-23-616-006
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Richard Haddrill
6650 S. El Camino Road , Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $2 million
20161223:01604/APN 162-15-302-001
Seller: Rassol LLC
Buyer: Whitestone Group LLC
1260 S. Corning St. 201, Los Angeles, CA 90035
• $2 million
20161230:02235/APN 178-13-401-015
Seller: NP FH Excess LLC
Buyer: Precedent Properties LLC
3425 Cliff Shadows Pkwy. 130, Las Vegas, NV 89129
• $1.9 million
20161230:03241/APN 164-23-411-002
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Tsung an Liu and Betty Yao
11564 Timber Mountain Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89135