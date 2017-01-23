Posted 

DEEDS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

APARTMENT BUILDING

• $34 million

20170105:00031/APN 138-35-401-002

Seller: Sundance Village LP

Buyer: Charleston Capital LLC; RJKR Investments LLC

468 N. Camden Drive 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

COMMERCIAL

• $23.1 million

20170105:01593/APN 138-34-717-007

Seller: Brixton-Alto Rainbow LLC

Buyer: QLV-HDR LLC

950 S. Grand Ave. Second floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015

• $15.4 million

20170103:02117/APN 179-30-114-008

Seller: Horizon Village Square LLC

Buyer: Horizon Dorado LLC

1667 E. Lincoln Ave. , Orange, CA 92865

COMMERCIAL

• $15 million

20170103:01287/APN 162-17-312-252

Seller: 3200 West Twain LLC

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

6277 Sea Harbor Drive , Orlando, FL 32821

• $3.8 million

20170105:00648/APN 177-25-217-008

Seller: St. Rose and Eastern Partners LLC

Buyer: B & D Property Management LLC

1607 Liege Drive , Henderson, NV 89012

• $3.7 million

20170103:01615/APN 138-14-802-006

Seller: Smoke Ranch Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: HPPY Investments Inc.

2401 N. Jones Blvd. , Las Vegas, NV 89108

• $3.7 million

20170104:00071/APN 138-33-419-008

Seller: Solona Village LLC

Buyer: Quokka Hills LLC

2505 Anthem Village Drive , Henderson, NV 89052

COMMERCIAL

• $2.4 million

20170105:01551/APN 162-15-302-001

Seller: VRE Las Vegas LLC

Buyer: Shabi Cohen

14250 Ventura Blvd. B, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

• $2.4 million

20170106:01507/APN 161-32-310-010

Seller: SAL Holdings LLC

Buyer: LASR LLC

1511 Beverly Blvd. , Los Angeles, CA 90026

• $2.1 million

20170103:00844/APN 163-12-301-001

Seller: Savant Jones LLC; OHP LLC

Buyer: Fish Hawk Co. Inc.

P.O. Box 97 , Mountain View, CA 94042

• $1.9 million

20170106:01526/APN 138-12-801-014

Seller: Batey Charlolais Inc.

Buyer: The Moezzi Family Trust dated Aug. 17, 2000

3318 Antonio St. , Torrance, CA 90503

• $1.5 million

20170104:00812/APN 140-18-615-005

Seller: Trace L. Stanley

Buyer: RBS Investments LLC

5123 E. Calel De Norte , Phoenix, AZ 85018

• $1.4 million

20170106:02457/APN 162-32-401-020

Seller: Douglas G. Hamilton MD Medical Corp. Profit Sharing Plan; Hamilton Clark County LLC

Buyer: G &S Ridgeview LLC

175 E. Main Ave. 130, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

• $1.1 million

20170104:02059/APN 139-18-403-002

Seller: Elden Equity Fund 17 (Rancho) LLC

Buyer: Best Amigos LLC

2905 W. Washington Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89107

VACANT LAND

• $8.8 million

20170103:02097/APN 125-22-501-001

Seller: Greengale Properties LLC

Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.

1081 Whitney Ranch Drive 141, Henderson, NV 89014

• $3.9 million

20170106:00755/APN 191-03-801-016

Seller: Hendo TC LLC

Buyer: DEV Investment I LLC

2251 N. Rampart Blvd. 580, Las Vegas, NV 89128

• $3.5 million

20170105:01689/APN 191-10-401-014

Seller: Los Reyes Corp.; Hodgepodge LLC

Buyer: Impala LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119

• $2.6 million

20170103:02142/APN 176-34-714-052

Seller: Iota Pumpkin LLC

Buyer: KB Home LV Denali LLC

5795 Badura Ave. 180, Las Vegas, NV 89118

VACANT LAND

• $2.4 million

20170106:02949/APN 139-18-411-003

Seller: Whitestone Group LLC

Buyer: Paradise and Twain Holdings LLC

3790 Paradise Road 250, Las Vegas, NV 89169

• $2.2 million

20170103:01718/APN 125-23-201-017

Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.

Buyer: Greengale Properties LLC

6722 N. Rainbow Blvd. , Las Vegas, NV 89131

• $1.8 million

20170105:00351/APN 162-30-201-010

Seller: Unified Aircraft Services Inc.

Buyer: QNC 53 LLC

7291 E. Adobe Ave. 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

• $1.7 million

20170106:00605/APN 163-26-407-001

Seller: Lewis Investment Co. of Nevada LLC

Buyer: StoryBook Durango LLC

3585 S. Town Center Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1 million

20170105:00463/APN 176-16-301-031

Seller: Cougar & Ganier LLC

Buyer: LH Ventures LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119

• $1 million

20170105:00669/APN 176-16-201-030

Seller: TOMCAM LLC

Buyer: LH Ventures LLC

250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119

• $1 million

20170106:02520/APN 177-09-401-011

Seller: Giles WindmillA131159 LLC

Buyer: ABC Paradise LLC

1603 LBJ Freeway 300, Dallas, TX 75234