APARTMENT BUILDING
• $34 million
20170105:00031/APN 138-35-401-002
Seller: Sundance Village LP
Buyer: Charleston Capital LLC; RJKR Investments LLC
468 N. Camden Drive 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
COMMERCIAL
• $23.1 million
20170105:01593/APN 138-34-717-007
Seller: Brixton-Alto Rainbow LLC
Buyer: QLV-HDR LLC
950 S. Grand Ave. Second floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015
• $15.4 million
20170103:02117/APN 179-30-114-008
Seller: Horizon Village Square LLC
Buyer: Horizon Dorado LLC
1667 E. Lincoln Ave. , Orange, CA 92865
COMMERCIAL
• $15 million
20170103:01287/APN 162-17-312-252
Seller: 3200 West Twain LLC
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
6277 Sea Harbor Drive , Orlando, FL 32821
• $3.8 million
20170105:00648/APN 177-25-217-008
Seller: St. Rose and Eastern Partners LLC
Buyer: B & D Property Management LLC
1607 Liege Drive , Henderson, NV 89012
• $3.7 million
20170103:01615/APN 138-14-802-006
Seller: Smoke Ranch Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: HPPY Investments Inc.
2401 N. Jones Blvd. , Las Vegas, NV 89108
• $3.7 million
20170104:00071/APN 138-33-419-008
Seller: Solona Village LLC
Buyer: Quokka Hills LLC
2505 Anthem Village Drive , Henderson, NV 89052
COMMERCIAL
• $2.4 million
20170105:01551/APN 162-15-302-001
Seller: VRE Las Vegas LLC
Buyer: Shabi Cohen
14250 Ventura Blvd. B, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
• $2.4 million
20170106:01507/APN 161-32-310-010
Seller: SAL Holdings LLC
Buyer: LASR LLC
1511 Beverly Blvd. , Los Angeles, CA 90026
• $2.1 million
20170103:00844/APN 163-12-301-001
Seller: Savant Jones LLC; OHP LLC
Buyer: Fish Hawk Co. Inc.
P.O. Box 97 , Mountain View, CA 94042
• $1.9 million
20170106:01526/APN 138-12-801-014
Seller: Batey Charlolais Inc.
Buyer: The Moezzi Family Trust dated Aug. 17, 2000
3318 Antonio St. , Torrance, CA 90503
• $1.5 million
20170104:00812/APN 140-18-615-005
Seller: Trace L. Stanley
Buyer: RBS Investments LLC
5123 E. Calel De Norte , Phoenix, AZ 85018
• $1.4 million
20170106:02457/APN 162-32-401-020
Seller: Douglas G. Hamilton MD Medical Corp. Profit Sharing Plan; Hamilton Clark County LLC
Buyer: G &S Ridgeview LLC
175 E. Main Ave. 130, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
• $1.1 million
20170104:02059/APN 139-18-403-002
Seller: Elden Equity Fund 17 (Rancho) LLC
Buyer: Best Amigos LLC
2905 W. Washington Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89107
VACANT LAND
• $8.8 million
20170103:02097/APN 125-22-501-001
Seller: Greengale Properties LLC
Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.
1081 Whitney Ranch Drive 141, Henderson, NV 89014
• $3.9 million
20170106:00755/APN 191-03-801-016
Seller: Hendo TC LLC
Buyer: DEV Investment I LLC
2251 N. Rampart Blvd. 580, Las Vegas, NV 89128
• $3.5 million
20170105:01689/APN 191-10-401-014
Seller: Los Reyes Corp.; Hodgepodge LLC
Buyer: Impala LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119
• $2.6 million
20170103:02142/APN 176-34-714-052
Seller: Iota Pumpkin LLC
Buyer: KB Home LV Denali LLC
5795 Badura Ave. 180, Las Vegas, NV 89118
VACANT LAND
• $2.4 million
20170106:02949/APN 139-18-411-003
Seller: Whitestone Group LLC
Buyer: Paradise and Twain Holdings LLC
3790 Paradise Road 250, Las Vegas, NV 89169
• $2.2 million
20170103:01718/APN 125-23-201-017
Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.
Buyer: Greengale Properties LLC
6722 N. Rainbow Blvd. , Las Vegas, NV 89131
• $1.8 million
20170105:00351/APN 162-30-201-010
Seller: Unified Aircraft Services Inc.
Buyer: QNC 53 LLC
7291 E. Adobe Ave. 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
• $1.7 million
20170106:00605/APN 163-26-407-001
Seller: Lewis Investment Co. of Nevada LLC
Buyer: StoryBook Durango LLC
3585 S. Town Center Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1 million
20170105:00463/APN 176-16-301-031
Seller: Cougar & Ganier LLC
Buyer: LH Ventures LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119
• $1 million
20170105:00669/APN 176-16-201-030
Seller: TOMCAM LLC
Buyer: LH Ventures LLC
250 Pilot Road 140, Las Vegas, NV 89119
• $1 million
20170106:02520/APN 177-09-401-011
Seller: Giles WindmillA131159 LLC
Buyer: ABC Paradise LLC
1603 LBJ Freeway 300, Dallas, TX 75234