APARTMENTS

$12.35 million for 202 units

20170208:02376

APN(s) 162-04-806-001; 162-04-810-001 through 008; 162-04-811-010 though 015

304-317 Baltimore Ave.; 2112-2208 Tam Drive; 311-321 Cleveland Ave.

Seller: Baltimore Gardens; S&F

Buyer: BGCG

3416 Via Oporto, Suite 301

Newport Beach CA 92662

COMMERCIAL

$5.1 million for 6.14 acres

20170210:01930

APN(s) 179-21-411-008

Horizon Drive/U.S. 95

Seller: GW B&H

Buyer: Derhake Capital

2154 Torrance Blvd., Suite 200

Torrance CA 90501

$4.5 million for 3.24 acres

20170210:01926

APN(s) 139-11-401-007

500 Cheyenne Ave.

Seller: Stars & Stripes Heliplex

Buyer: Steven C. Cooper

5100 Poplar Ave., Suite 2114

Memphis TN 38137

$3.01 million for 0.5 acres

20170206:02309

APN(s) 139-34-311-048; 139-34-310-079

528 S. Casino Center Blvd.; 122 Garces Ave.

Seller: ADKD Holdings

Buyer: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada

600 Grand Central Pkwy., Suite 350

Las Vegas NV 89106

$2.57 million

20170208:01147

APN(s) 177-26-421-004

Seller: Us and Them

Buyer: Trop Auto

12631 Vista Panorama

Santa Ana CA 92705

$2.44 million for 2.13 acres

20170210:00499

APN(s) 138-14-501-007

3053 N. Jones Blvd.

Seller: MASS EQ-3053 Jones

Buyer: Charles Mark Spitzer and Jill Spitzer

2825 Maple St.

San Diego CA 92104

$1.95 million for 0.83 acres

20170207:01869

APN(s) 177-04-510-027

333 Orville Wright Court

Seller: The Robert L. Hartsfield and Margery K. Hartsfield Trust established March 27, 1987

Buyer: The David S. Colvin Revocable Family Trust

2549 Sun Reef Road

Las Vegas 89128

$1.6 million for 5.11 acres

20170209:01243

APN(s) 138-03-802-001

Alexander Road near Tenaya Way

Seller: Alexander-Tenaya

Buyer: FIN Squared

3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 130

Las Vegas 89130

$1.58 million for 0.65 acres

20170208:02155

APN(s) 176-10-815-006

7945 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Seller: Allay Investments

Buyer: Ohana Rainbow

4360 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 107

Las Vegas 89139

RESIDENTIAL

$1.68 million for 10,505 square feet

20170208:02294

APN(s) 178-31-122-001

821 Majestic Ridge Court

Seller: The Thompsett Revocable Family Trust dated Sept. 17, 1998

Buyer: James P. Epner and Lesley Epner

821 Majestic Ridge Court

Henderson 89052

$1.25 million for 5,930 square feet

20170207:02219

APN(s) 164-02-220-014

2055 Alcova Ridge Drive

Seller: Christina Arnold

Buyer: Jefferson Hung and Liberty Hung

2055 Alcova Ridge Drive

Las Vegas 89135

$1 million for 5.11 acres

20170209:01244

APN(s) 138-03-802-003

Alexander Road near Tenaya Way

Seller: Robert Brian Coomer

Buyer: Tianhao Wen and Yali She

861 Majestic Ridge Court

Henderson 89052

VACANT LAND

$7.1 million for 32.34 acres

20170206:01038

APN(s) 139-23-111-001

Carey Avenue near Fifth Street (City Center Pavilion)

Seller: BJS Las Vegas

Buyer: Maya North Las Vegas Cinemas

1201 W. 5th St., Suite F350

Los Angeles CA 90017

$5.75 million for 10.65 acres

20170207:01839

APN(s) 177-36-203-001; -002

Rich Perez Jr. Drive near Sunridge Heights Parkway

Seller: Horizon 2000 Development; Horizon Developments

Buyer: D.R. Horton

1061 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 141

Henderson NV 89014

$2.5 million for 0.6 acres

20170208:00146

APN(s) 164-23-216-003

11523 Stardust Ave.

Seller: BRJ Investments

Buyer: the Wellman Family Trust

2308 Prometheus Court

Henderson 89074

$1 million for 1.05 acres

20170207:01847

APN(s) 178-30-401-013

Sandy Ridge Avenue near Dragon Fire Lane

Seller: S. Bradley Wadsworth and Christine Wadsworth et al

Buyer: The Patricia Ahleen Derrick Revocable Living Trust of Dec. 6, 2012

4186 Melodia Songo Court

Las Vegas 89135