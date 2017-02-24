APARTMENTS
$12.35 million for 202 units
20170208:02376
APN(s) 162-04-806-001; 162-04-810-001 through 008; 162-04-811-010 though 015
304-317 Baltimore Ave.; 2112-2208 Tam Drive; 311-321 Cleveland Ave.
Seller: Baltimore Gardens; S&F
Buyer: BGCG
3416 Via Oporto, Suite 301
Newport Beach CA 92662
COMMERCIAL
$5.1 million for 6.14 acres
20170210:01930
APN(s) 179-21-411-008
Horizon Drive/U.S. 95
Seller: GW B&H
Buyer: Derhake Capital
2154 Torrance Blvd., Suite 200
Torrance CA 90501
$4.5 million for 3.24 acres
20170210:01926
APN(s) 139-11-401-007
500 Cheyenne Ave.
Seller: Stars & Stripes Heliplex
Buyer: Steven C. Cooper
5100 Poplar Ave., Suite 2114
Memphis TN 38137
$3.01 million for 0.5 acres
20170206:02309
APN(s) 139-34-311-048; 139-34-310-079
528 S. Casino Center Blvd.; 122 Garces Ave.
Seller: ADKD Holdings
Buyer: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada
600 Grand Central Pkwy., Suite 350
Las Vegas NV 89106
$2.57 million
20170208:01147
APN(s) 177-26-421-004
Seller: Us and Them
Buyer: Trop Auto
12631 Vista Panorama
Santa Ana CA 92705
$2.44 million for 2.13 acres
20170210:00499
APN(s) 138-14-501-007
3053 N. Jones Blvd.
Seller: MASS EQ-3053 Jones
Buyer: Charles Mark Spitzer and Jill Spitzer
2825 Maple St.
San Diego CA 92104
$1.95 million for 0.83 acres
20170207:01869
APN(s) 177-04-510-027
333 Orville Wright Court
Seller: The Robert L. Hartsfield and Margery K. Hartsfield Trust established March 27, 1987
Buyer: The David S. Colvin Revocable Family Trust
2549 Sun Reef Road
Las Vegas 89128
$1.6 million for 5.11 acres
20170209:01243
APN(s) 138-03-802-001
Alexander Road near Tenaya Way
Seller: Alexander-Tenaya
Buyer: FIN Squared
3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 130
Las Vegas 89130
$1.58 million for 0.65 acres
20170208:02155
APN(s) 176-10-815-006
7945 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Seller: Allay Investments
Buyer: Ohana Rainbow
4360 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 107
Las Vegas 89139
RESIDENTIAL
$1.68 million for 10,505 square feet
20170208:02294
APN(s) 178-31-122-001
821 Majestic Ridge Court
Seller: The Thompsett Revocable Family Trust dated Sept. 17, 1998
Buyer: James P. Epner and Lesley Epner
821 Majestic Ridge Court
Henderson 89052
$1.25 million for 5,930 square feet
20170207:02219
APN(s) 164-02-220-014
2055 Alcova Ridge Drive
Seller: Christina Arnold
Buyer: Jefferson Hung and Liberty Hung
2055 Alcova Ridge Drive
Las Vegas 89135
$1 million for 5.11 acres
20170209:01244
APN(s) 138-03-802-003
Alexander Road near Tenaya Way
Seller: Robert Brian Coomer
Buyer: Tianhao Wen and Yali She
861 Majestic Ridge Court
Henderson 89052
VACANT LAND
$7.1 million for 32.34 acres
20170206:01038
APN(s) 139-23-111-001
Carey Avenue near Fifth Street (City Center Pavilion)
Seller: BJS Las Vegas
Buyer: Maya North Las Vegas Cinemas
1201 W. 5th St., Suite F350
Los Angeles CA 90017
$5.75 million for 10.65 acres
20170207:01839
APN(s) 177-36-203-001; -002
Rich Perez Jr. Drive near Sunridge Heights Parkway
Seller: Horizon 2000 Development; Horizon Developments
Buyer: D.R. Horton
1061 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 141
Henderson NV 89014
$2.5 million for 0.6 acres
20170208:00146
APN(s) 164-23-216-003
11523 Stardust Ave.
Seller: BRJ Investments
Buyer: the Wellman Family Trust
2308 Prometheus Court
Henderson 89074
$1 million for 1.05 acres
20170207:01847
APN(s) 178-30-401-013
Sandy Ridge Avenue near Dragon Fire Lane
Seller: S. Bradley Wadsworth and Christine Wadsworth et al
Buyer: The Patricia Ahleen Derrick Revocable Living Trust of Dec. 6, 2012
4186 Melodia Songo Court
Las Vegas 89135