DEEDS
APARTMENT BUILDING
• $72.6 million
20160929:002696/APN 125-27-302-012
Seller: Eagle Crest LL LLC
Buyer: SCGIF-II Skypointe Owner LLC; Skypointe TIC 2 Owner LLC
2 Park Plaza, #700, Irvine, CA 92614
• $44.9 million
20160930:003345/APN 162-11-101-006
Seller: Prime Sonoma Shadows LLC
Buyer: Amusement Pine Sonoma LLC
520 W. Willow St., Long Beach, CA 90808
• $37.5 million
20160928:001653/APN 177-26-317-273
Seller: Aug.a Apartments Nevada LLC
Buyer: REEP-HZ Spencer LLC
1 Front St., #550, San Francisco, CA 94111
• $35 million
20160928:001396/APN 140-06-601-007
Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC
Buyer: RKSA21 LLC
3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
• $35 million
20160928:001398/APN 140-06-601-007
Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC
Buyer: RKSA29 LLC
3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
• $35 million
20161004:004750/APN 140-06-601-007
Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC
Buyer: RKSA30 LLC
3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
• $2.5 million
20160928:001765/APN 179-17-512-046
Seller: Oakridge Apartments LLC
Buyer: E3J Oakridge LLC; E3K Oakridge LLC
22971 Lassen Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587
COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL
• $28.2 million
20160929:000823/APN 162-21-503-012
Seller: Herrs Family Trust
Buyer: Tuscany Suites LLC
3930 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #340, Las Vegas, NV 89109
• $9.3 million
20160928:002439/APN 163-02-801-001
Seller: CSS Sahara LP
Buyer: SST II 6318 W. Sahara Ave. LLC
10 Terrace Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
• $7.1 million
20161004:005064/APN 177-09-112-005
Seller: Krissy’s Bright Idea LLC
Buyer: 7430 AC LLC
15303 Ventura Blvd., #1050, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
• $3.9 million
20160930:003394/APN 161-28-501-011
Seller: 5425 E. Tropicana Property LLC
Buyer: E2K Tropicana LLC; E2J Tropicana LLC
22971 Lassen Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587
• $3.8 million
20161004:002930/APN 139-05-702-013
Seller: New Private Restaurant Properties LLC
Buyer: Broadstone BB Portfolio LLC
800 Clinton Square, Rochester, NY 14604
• $3.2 million
20160928:002261/APN 177-02-611-002
Seller: Green Acorn LLC
Buyer: IDK Enterprises Ltd.
5465 La Crescenta, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
• $2.6 million
20160929:000822/APN 162-21-503-015
Seller: Vintage Apartments LP
Buyer: Tuscany Suites LLC
3930 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #340, Las Vegas, NV 89109
• $2 million
20160929:001791/APN 140-34-601-011
Seller: East Vegas Christian Center Inc.
Buyer: Journey United Methodist Church
4880 E. Bonanaza Road, #5, Las Vegas, NV 89110
• $1.5 million
20161003:003459/APN 139-21-313-024
Seller: MLK & Lake Mead EPL LLC
Buyer: Weng’s Enterprises Inc.
P.O. Box 3605, Tustin, CA 92701
• $1.1 million
20160930:004717/APN 140-17-801-006
Seller: The Lee Family Trust
Buyer: Salazar Management Group V LLC
4780 W. Ann Road, #5-237, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
• $960,000
20160928:001355/APN 179-17-511-037
Seller: RRAMM LLC
Buyer: Jimmy Isso et al
13221 Cuyamaca Vista Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
• $900,000
20160930:001775/APN 162-18-503-018
Seller: Dahl Biz Properties LLC
Buyer: Guero and Guera Holdings LLC
1534 Starlight Canyon Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89183
• $850,000
20160930:001383/APN 162-15-301-003
Seller: Desert Pacifica LLC
Buyer: Nule of Clark Dispensary LLC
6787 W. Tropicana Ave., #248, Las Vegas, NV 89103
• $850,000
20160930:002439/APN 161-19-216-004
Seller: Western Alliance Bank
Buyer: South Pecos Dental LLC
618 Cervantes Drive, Henderson, NV 89074
• $825,000
20160930:003724/APN 177-06-512-008
Seller: Seltzer Holdings LLC
Buyer: SFC Leasing LP
3430 Luyung Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
• $825,000
20160930:005319/APN 163-18-819-016
Seller: Profondo LLC
Buyer: MCLV Holdings LLC
9512 W. Flamingo Road, #102, Las Vegas, NV 89147
• $804,480
20160928:000685/APN 176-13-310-009
Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC
Buyer: BarMar Fund LLC
27405 Puerta Real, #120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
• $694,000
20160930:003424/APN 178-15-512-006
Seller: ABG Marketing Unlimited LLC
Buyer: BD3 Capital LLC
1176 Center Point Drive, Henderson, NV 89074
• $685,000
20161003:002940/APN 163-34-412-005
Seller: Tenaya Lofts LLC
Buyer: AML LLC
4982 S. Rainbow Blvd., #110, Las Vegas, NV 89118
CONDOMINIUM
• $5.5 million
20161003:002855/APN 162-20-712-196
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Paradise
Seller: The Villa Robleda Revocable Living Trust dated Jan. 9, 2011
Buyer: Utopian Flat LLC
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4206, Las Vegas, NV 89158
• $1.6 million
20160928:002138/APN 138-32-213-063
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Seller: Trevor Cyril Rowe and Julie Dorothy Rowe
Buyer: The RDC Nevada Trust II dated Nov. 15, 105
8685 S. Sahara Ave., #280, Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $1.1 million
20160930:005460/APN 162-10-114-596
222 Karen Ave., Winchester
Seller: Karen Community (LV) LLC
Buyer: Sam Ko
561 Monticello Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
SINGLE FAMILY
• $2.9 million
20160930:004906/APN 138-29-311-004
9017 Grove Crest Lane, Las Vegas
Seller: Cashman Revocable Trust
Buyer: J Trust
2801 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79109
• $2.2 million
20160930:005301/APN 164-23-614-011
39 Coralwood Drive, Summerlin
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: John Skandros
39 Coralwood Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1.7 million
20160930:005250/APN 164-23-514-083
98 Glade Hollow Drive, Summerlin
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: Ryan Shaw and Tennille Shaw
848 N. Rainbow Blvd., #4672, Las Vegas, NV 89107
• $1.6 million
20160930:002944/APN 164-23-514-077
66 Coralwood Drive, Summerlin
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: Andy Chien and Jenny Chien
6385 S. Rainbow Blvd., #500, Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $1.6 million
20160929:000008/APN 163-10-111-003
2651 Eldora Estates Court, Spring Valley
Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.
Buyer: CMA Industries LLC
2651 Eldora Estates Court, Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $1.2 million
20160930:001570/APN 178-27-117-007
1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson
Seller: Tomadakis Holdings III LLC
Buyer: Mann Family Trust dated Aug. 10, 2006
2049 Poetry Ave., Henderson, NV 89052
• $1 million
20160928:000829/APN 137-27-212-050
81 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas
Seller: Toll South LV LLC
Buyer: The Samuel R. Bailey Revocable Family Trust dated Dec. 8, 1998
1105 Sharp Circle, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
VACANT LAND
• $13.5 million
20160930:005127/APN 162-19-502-002
Seller: Flamingo Land LLC
Buyer: 3883 Flamingo LLC
9325 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $10.3 million
20160928:001540/APN 161-35-411-002
Seller: Brisco Holdings LP; Anthony Hl Long Trust dated Oct. 8, 1997; Carla J. Snyder Trust dated Oct. 8, 1997
Buyer: Gateway Master LLC
2200 Paseo Verde Pkwy., #330, Henderson, NV 89052
• $4.4 million
20160930:003714/APN 164-23-310-015
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Terry L. Wright Living Trust 2013 dated Aug. 26, 2013
3091 Wandering River, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $3.6 million
20160929:000990/APN 164-23-310-006
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: High Summit LLC
P.O. Box 371704, Las Vegas, NV 89137
• $3 million
20161004:001887/APN 164-23-310-015
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Donald D. and Dorothy R. Snyder Living Trust 1989 dated June 14, 1989
24 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $2.9 million
20160930:005113/APN 164-23-216-008
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: SWK Properties LLC a Series LLC of Quadruple E LLC
2016 Doral Court, Henderson, NV 89074
• $2.7 million
20160929:000979/APN 164-23-310-004
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: High Summit LLC
P.O. Box 371704, Las Vegas, NV 89137
• $2.7 million
20160929:000986/APN 164-23-310-005
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: High Summit LLC
P.O. Box 371704, Las Vegas, NV 89137
• $2.5 million
20160930:003259/APN 140-18-611-002
Seller: KW Loan Partners II
Buyer: Scannell Properties #282 LLC
800 E. 96th St., #175, Indianapolis, IN 46420
• $1.7 million
20161003:003271/APN 169-14-819-009
Seller: ADLV Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: William Lyons Homes Inc.
4695 MacArthur Court, #8th floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660
• $1.3 million
20161004:004741/APN 125-26-203-002
Seller: Azure and Torrey Pines 24 LLC et al
Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.
1081 Whitney Ranch Drive, #141, Henderson, NV 89014
• $1.3 million
20160930:002752/APN 163-35-401-021
Seller: Silverstone Properties LLC
Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC
4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660
• $1.3 million
20160930:002754/APN 163-35-401-022
Seller: W. Sunset & Redwood Series of the AF1 LLC
Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC
4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660
• $1.2 million
20160930:002753/APN 163-35-401-015
Seller: Peckham Family Trust
Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC
4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660
• $1.1 million
20161004:004678/APN 162-33-101-005
Seller: NREP Real Estate Debt Sub LLC
Buyer: 4915 Las Vegas Blvd. Owner LLC
53 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960
• $1 million
20160930:002755/APN 163-35-401-016
Seller: The Vazin Revocable Family Trust, dated Aug. 28, 2002
Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC
4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660
• $890,000
20160928:001359/APN 178-28-518-002
Seller: Cottle Family Trust dated July 1, 1998
Buyer: Roy Han-Hui Loo
574 Lairmont Place, Henderson, NV 89012
• $850,000
20160930:004111/APN 140-05-704-001
Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.
Buyer: Royal Land 1 LLC
3275 S. Jones Blvd., #104, Las Vegas, NV 89146
• $665,000
20161004:005259/APN 139-05-203-001
Seller: DP 201 30703 Simmons LLC
Buyer: DSIP SC LLC
9345 Sunset Road, #101, Las Vegas, NV 89148
• $660,000
20160930:002342/APN 178-27-121-013
Seller: JEN Nevada 1 LLC
Buyer: VU LLC
6650 Via Austi Pkwy., #170, Las Vegas, NV 89119