DEEDS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

APARTMENT BUILDING

• $72.6 million

20160929:002696/APN 125-27-302-012

Seller: Eagle Crest LL LLC

Buyer: SCGIF-II Skypointe Owner LLC; Skypointe TIC 2 Owner LLC

2 Park Plaza, #700, Irvine, CA 92614

• $44.9 million

20160930:003345/APN 162-11-101-006

Seller: Prime Sonoma Shadows LLC

Buyer: Amusement Pine Sonoma LLC

520 W. Willow St., Long Beach, CA 90808

• $37.5 million

20160928:001653/APN 177-26-317-273

Seller: Aug.a Apartments Nevada LLC

Buyer: REEP-HZ Spencer LLC

1 Front St., #550, San Francisco, CA 94111

• $35 million

20160928:001396/APN 140-06-601-007

Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC

Buyer: RKSA21 LLC

3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

• $35 million

20160928:001398/APN 140-06-601-007

Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC

Buyer: RKSA29 LLC

3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

• $35 million

20161004:004750/APN 140-06-601-007

Seller: RK Sonata Apartments LLC

Buyer: RKSA30 LLC

3737 E. Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

• $2.5 million

20160928:001765/APN 179-17-512-046

Seller: Oakridge Apartments LLC

Buyer: E3J Oakridge LLC; E3K Oakridge LLC

22971 Lassen Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL

• $28.2 million

20160929:000823/APN 162-21-503-012

Seller: Herrs Family Trust

Buyer: Tuscany Suites LLC

3930 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #340, Las Vegas, NV 89109

• $9.3 million

20160928:002439/APN 163-02-801-001

Seller: CSS Sahara LP

Buyer: SST II 6318 W. Sahara Ave. LLC

10 Terrace Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

• $7.1 million

20161004:005064/APN 177-09-112-005

Seller: Krissy’s Bright Idea LLC

Buyer: 7430 AC LLC

15303 Ventura Blvd., #1050, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

• $3.9 million

20160930:003394/APN 161-28-501-011

Seller: 5425 E. Tropicana Property LLC

Buyer: E2K Tropicana LLC; E2J Tropicana LLC

22971 Lassen Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

• $3.8 million

20161004:002930/APN 139-05-702-013

Seller: New Private Restaurant Properties LLC

Buyer: Broadstone BB Portfolio LLC

800 Clinton Square, Rochester, NY 14604

• $3.2 million

20160928:002261/APN 177-02-611-002

Seller: Green Acorn LLC

Buyer: IDK Enterprises Ltd.

5465 La Crescenta, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

• $2.6 million

20160929:000822/APN 162-21-503-015

Seller: Vintage Apartments LP

Buyer: Tuscany Suites LLC

3930 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #340, Las Vegas, NV 89109

• $2 million

20160929:001791/APN 140-34-601-011

Seller: East Vegas Christian Center Inc.

Buyer: Journey United Methodist Church

4880 E. Bonanaza Road, #5, Las Vegas, NV 89110

• $1.5 million

20161003:003459/APN 139-21-313-024

Seller: MLK & Lake Mead EPL LLC

Buyer: Weng’s Enterprises Inc.

P.O. Box 3605, Tustin, CA 92701

• $1.1 million

20160930:004717/APN 140-17-801-006

Seller: The Lee Family Trust

Buyer: Salazar Management Group V LLC

4780 W. Ann Road, #5-237, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

• $960,000

20160928:001355/APN 179-17-511-037

Seller: RRAMM LLC

Buyer: Jimmy Isso et al

13221 Cuyamaca Vista Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040

• $900,000

20160930:001775/APN 162-18-503-018

Seller: Dahl Biz Properties LLC

Buyer: Guero and Guera Holdings LLC

1534 Starlight Canyon Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89183

• $850,000

20160930:001383/APN 162-15-301-003

Seller: Desert Pacifica LLC

Buyer: Nule of Clark Dispensary LLC

6787 W. Tropicana Ave., #248, Las Vegas, NV 89103

• $850,000

20160930:002439/APN 161-19-216-004

Seller: Western Alliance Bank

Buyer: South Pecos Dental LLC

618 Cervantes Drive, Henderson, NV 89074

• $825,000

20160930:003724/APN 177-06-512-008

Seller: Seltzer Holdings LLC

Buyer: SFC Leasing LP

3430 Luyung Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

• $825,000

20160930:005319/APN 163-18-819-016

Seller: Profondo LLC

Buyer: MCLV Holdings LLC

9512 W. Flamingo Road, #102, Las Vegas, NV 89147

• $804,480

20160928:000685/APN 176-13-310-009

Seller: MCA Wigwam LLC

Buyer: BarMar Fund LLC

27405 Puerta Real, #120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

• $694,000

20160930:003424/APN 178-15-512-006

Seller: ABG Marketing Unlimited LLC

Buyer: BD3 Capital LLC

1176 Center Point Drive, Henderson, NV 89074

• $685,000

20161003:002940/APN 163-34-412-005

Seller: Tenaya Lofts LLC

Buyer: AML LLC

4982 S. Rainbow Blvd., #110, Las Vegas, NV 89118

CONDOMINIUM

• $5.5 million

20161003:002855/APN 162-20-712-196

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Paradise

Seller: The Villa Robleda Revocable Living Trust dated Jan. 9, 2011

Buyer: Utopian Flat LLC

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4206, Las Vegas, NV 89158

• $1.6 million

20160928:002138/APN 138-32-213-063

9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Seller: Trevor Cyril Rowe and Julie Dorothy Rowe

Buyer: The RDC Nevada Trust II dated Nov. 15, 105

8685 S. Sahara Ave., #280, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $1.1 million

20160930:005460/APN 162-10-114-596

222 Karen Ave., Winchester

Seller: Karen Community (LV) LLC

Buyer: Sam Ko

561 Monticello Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539

SINGLE FAMILY

• $2.9 million

20160930:004906/APN 138-29-311-004

9017 Grove Crest Lane, Las Vegas

Seller: Cashman Revocable Trust

Buyer: J Trust

2801 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79109

• $2.2 million

20160930:005301/APN 164-23-614-011

39 Coralwood Drive, Summerlin

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: John Skandros

39 Coralwood Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1.7 million

20160930:005250/APN 164-23-514-083

98 Glade Hollow Drive, Summerlin

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: Ryan Shaw and Tennille Shaw

848 N. Rainbow Blvd., #4672, Las Vegas, NV 89107

• $1.6 million

20160930:002944/APN 164-23-514-077

66 Coralwood Drive, Summerlin

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: Andy Chien and Jenny Chien

6385 S. Rainbow Blvd., #500, Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $1.6 million

20160929:000008/APN 163-10-111-003

2651 Eldora Estates Court, Spring Valley

Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.

Buyer: CMA Industries LLC

2651 Eldora Estates Court, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $1.2 million

20160930:001570/APN 178-27-117-007

1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson

Seller: Tomadakis Holdings III LLC

Buyer: Mann Family Trust dated Aug. 10, 2006

2049 Poetry Ave., Henderson, NV 89052

• $1 million

20160928:000829/APN 137-27-212-050

81 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas

Seller: Toll South LV LLC

Buyer: The Samuel R. Bailey Revocable Family Trust dated Dec. 8, 1998

1105 Sharp Circle, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

VACANT LAND

• $13.5 million

20160930:005127/APN 162-19-502-002

Seller: Flamingo Land LLC

Buyer: 3883 Flamingo LLC

9325 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $10.3 million

20160928:001540/APN 161-35-411-002

Seller: Brisco Holdings LP; Anthony Hl Long Trust dated Oct. 8, 1997; Carla J. Snyder Trust dated Oct. 8, 1997

Buyer: Gateway Master LLC

2200 Paseo Verde Pkwy., #330, Henderson, NV 89052

• $4.4 million

20160930:003714/APN 164-23-310-015

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Terry L. Wright Living Trust 2013 dated Aug. 26, 2013

3091 Wandering River, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $3.6 million

20160929:000990/APN 164-23-310-006

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: High Summit LLC

P.O. Box 371704, Las Vegas, NV 89137

• $3 million

20161004:001887/APN 164-23-310-015

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Donald D. and Dorothy R. Snyder Living Trust 1989 dated June 14, 1989

24 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $2.9 million

20160930:005113/APN 164-23-216-008

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: SWK Properties LLC a Series LLC of Quadruple E LLC

2016 Doral Court, Henderson, NV 89074

• $2.7 million

20160929:000979/APN 164-23-310-004

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: High Summit LLC

P.O. Box 371704, Las Vegas, NV 89137

• $2.7 million

20160929:000986/APN 164-23-310-005

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: High Summit LLC

P.O. Box 371704, Las Vegas, NV 89137

• $2.5 million

20160930:003259/APN 140-18-611-002

Seller: KW Loan Partners II

Buyer: Scannell Properties #282 LLC

800 E. 96th St., #175, Indianapolis, IN 46420

• $1.7 million

20161003:003271/APN 169-14-819-009

Seller: ADLV Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: William Lyons Homes Inc.

4695 MacArthur Court, #8th floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660

• $1.3 million

20161004:004741/APN 125-26-203-002

Seller: Azure and Torrey Pines 24 LLC et al

Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.

1081 Whitney Ranch Drive, #141, Henderson, NV 89014

• $1.3 million

20160930:002752/APN 163-35-401-021

Seller: Silverstone Properties LLC

Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC

4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660

• $1.3 million

20160930:002754/APN 163-35-401-022

Seller: W. Sunset & Redwood Series of the AF1 LLC

Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC

4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660

• $1.2 million

20160930:002753/APN 163-35-401-015

Seller: Peckham Family Trust

Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC

4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660

• $1.1 million

20161004:004678/APN 162-33-101-005

Seller: NREP Real Estate Debt Sub LLC

Buyer: 4915 Las Vegas Blvd. Owner LLC

53 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

• $1 million

20160930:002755/APN 163-35-401-016

Seller: The Vazin Revocable Family Trust, dated Aug. 28, 2002

Buyer: M4 Sunset LLC

4450 MacArthur Blvd., #2nd floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660

• $890,000

20160928:001359/APN 178-28-518-002

Seller: Cottle Family Trust dated July 1, 1998

Buyer: Roy Han-Hui Loo

574 Lairmont Place, Henderson, NV 89012

• $850,000

20160930:004111/APN 140-05-704-001

Seller: D.R. Horton Inc.

Buyer: Royal Land 1 LLC

3275 S. Jones Blvd., #104, Las Vegas, NV 89146

• $665,000

20161004:005259/APN 139-05-203-001

Seller: DP 201 30703 Simmons LLC

Buyer: DSIP SC LLC

9345 Sunset Road, #101, Las Vegas, NV 89148

• $660,000

20160930:002342/APN 178-27-121-013

Seller: JEN Nevada 1 LLC

Buyer: VU LLC

6650 Via Austi Pkwy., #170, Las Vegas, NV 89119