DEEDS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office. Researcher: Ulf Buchholz, ubuchholz@businesspress.vegas.

APARTMENT BUILDINGS

• $53.6 million

20161019:000302/APN 177-28-301-022

Seller: Giles Street Owner LLC

Buyer: South Boulevard Acquisition LLC

10200 Giles St. , Las Vegas, NV 89183

• $25.3 million

20161024:001558/APN 138-36-802-001

Seller: 901 Alpine Venture

Buyer: Alpine Village LLC

P.O. Box 1151 , Pebble Beach, CA 93953

• $850,000

20161020:002390/APN 139-34-612-044

Seller: Oaktree Capital Series LLC Series 1

Buyer: Madyson Realty Partners LLC

5720 Linger Way , Colorado Springs, CO 80919

COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL

• $50 million

20161021:002298/APN 162-04-812-002

Seller: Pre Sahara Square LLC

Buyer: L’Chaim 24 Fremont Property LLC

6130 W. Flamingo Road 402, Las Vegas, NV 89103

• $28.9 million

20161024:001469/APN 162-29-101-041

Seller: 4955-75 South Industrial Road Holdings LLC

Buyer: LV Trop Partners LLC

1030 W. Higgins Road 360, Park Ridge, IL 60068

• $6.5 million

20161020:001946/APN 177-35-510-004

Seller: SFVB 2005-C3 Hills Drive Office LLC

Buyer: 880 Seven Hills Office LLC

10105 Banburry Cross Drive 350, Las Vegas, NV 89144

• $6.3 million

20161020:002133/APN 162-32-415-003

Seller: Diamond Post LLC

Buyer: Diamond Southwest Industrial Park LLC

10624 S. Eastern Ave. A443, Henderson, NV 89052

• $4 million

20161021:002622/APN 164-24-216-015

Seller: Credit Union 1

Buyer: SGPS Holdings LLC

2845 Coleman St. A, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

• $3.8 million

20161024:001339/APN 162-07-801-002

Seller: St. Tropez Apartments LLC

Buyer: St. Tropez 1031 LLC

P.O. Box 1151 , Pebble Beach, CA 93953

• $2.6 million

20161024:001382/APN 140-29-510-078

Seller: WC Las Vegas Storage LP

Buyer: GVS Nevada Holdings I LLC

401 Congress Ave. 33rd floor, Austin, TX 78701

• $1.9 million

20161021:001692/APN 163-01-803-012

Seller: JRJ Properties

Buyer: Nevada Auto Dealership Investments LLC

5050 W. Sahara Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89146

• $1.6 million

20161021:002296/APN 176-23-301-015

Seller: Truman Realty Holdings LP

Buyer: Trajan Holdings LLC

9390 Redwood St. , Las Vegas, NV 89139

• $1.3 million

20161024:001356/APN 162-19-103-004

Seller: Lawrence L. Reece Trust dated Oct. 21, 1995

Buyer: Care Property Services LLC

7575 W. Washington Ave. 127-156, Las Vegas, NV 89128

• $1.1 million

20161019:000712/APN 177-25-411-021

Seller: D & T Development Properties LLC

Buyer: HiFive LLC

8420 W. Warm Springs Road , Las Vegas, NV 89113

• $1.1 million

20161024:001760/APN 160-33-403-004

Seller: RG Parcels LLC

Buyer: Fronabarger Properties LLC

1817 N. Boulder Hwy. , Henderson, NV 89011

• $965,000

20161020:002505/APN 162-08-102-001

Seller: John Tim Worden

Buyer: Boone-Youn Family Trust

4871 Nogal St. , San Diego, CA 92102

• $830,000

20161020:002194/APN 161-05-510-009

Seller: John Hur

Buyer: Charletston Property LLC

204 White Willow Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89123

• $822,773

20161020:001948/APN 137-27-317-011

Seller: CO & MJ LP

Buyer: 3112 Fremont Street LLC

3112 Fremont St. , Las Vegas, NV 89104

• $783,277

20161025:000731/APN 162-04-807-003

Seller: Lisa Rich Enterprises

Buyer: Amber Investment Co.

132 Ninth St. 200, Oakland, CA 94607

• $675,000

20161024:002191/APN 140-16-310-026

Seller: 2780 Beldsoe LLC

Buyer: Tri State Steel

862 Ashford Way , Henderson, NV 89015

• $565,000

20161025:001732/APN 139-34-810-066

Seller: 9th Street Trust

Buyer: 626 South 9th Street LLC

3365 Pepper Lane 120, Las Vegas, NV 89120

SINGLE FAMILY

• $4.1 million

20161025:002133/APN 178-28-512-009

Seller: Crystal Creeks Holdings LC

Buyer: Sheldon and Nancy Laube Trust dated Oct. 7, 2004

1480 MacDonald Ranch Drive , Henderson, NV 89012

• $2.4 million

20161025:002943/APN 164-14-814-006

Seller: Normington Family Trust dated March 8, 1999

Buyer: Tom Taicher

12 Meadowhawk Lane , Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $2.2 million

20161020:002568/APN 164-23-212-006

Seller: Resort Holdings 6 LLC

Buyer: Djordjevic Fuenfausen Irrevocable Trust

1012 Corsica Lane , Las Vegas, NV 8914

• $1.8 million

20161020:002547/APN 138-29-210-007

Seller: Meisel Family Trust dated Sept. 2, 2014

Buyer: DAW Family Trust dated Setp. 5, 2006

10801 W. Charleston Blvd. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1.4 million

20161025:002484/APN 191-01-318-003

Seller: Jon Ip and Fanny Yiu

Buyer: R. Phil Zobrist and Janet Zobrist Family Trust dated Dec. 20, 1984

1352 Opal Valley St. , Henderson, NV 89052

• $1.3 million

20161025:002880/APN 190-07-619-016

Seller: Howard S. Brill Revocable Trust; Melissa A. Brill Revocable Trust

Buyer: Marc Savard and Joanna Savard

2 Sankaty Circle , Henderson, NV 89052

• $1.3 million

20161024:001100/APN 178-31-517-012

Seller: John C. Campbell and Sandra A. Campbell

Buyer: Christopher T. Harris and Gretchen Pohaski

100 S. Eola Ave. 608, Orlando, FL 32801

• $1.2 million

20161020:001845/APN 125-18-411-016

Seller: Toll North LV LLC

Buyer: Charles M. Rogers and Cheryl J. Rogers

11122 Eagle View Drive , Sandy, UT 84092

• $1.1 million

20161019:000652/APN 163-03-213-017

Seller: The Evergreen Trust

Buyer: Jennie Inguanzo

1633 Marbella Ridge Court , Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $1 million

20161019:002238/APN 176-16-112-121

Seller: Willima Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: Charles A. eaks and Alberto J. Senior

8153 Sweetwater Creek Way , Las Vegas, NV 89113

VACANT LAND

• $4 million

20161020:002729/APN 139-17-610-015

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Lotus Irrevocable Trust dated Oct. 6, 2016

7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd. 530, Las Vegas, NV 89128

• $1.5 million

20161020:002240/APN 177-23-208-005

Seller: DN Spencer LLC

Buyer: Masss EQ-Spencer & Serene LLC

1437 7th St. 200, Santa Monica, CA 90401

• $1.3 million

20161021:002504/APN 176-26-101-006

Seller: Truline Investments LLC

Buyer: Las Vegas Paver Manufacturing LLC

301 Elwood St. , Phoenix, AZ 85041

• $700,000

20161019:002244/APN 139-34-310-079

Seller: Triopoly LLC

Buyer: ADKD Holdings LLC

5113 Alpine Place , Las Vegas, NV 89107

• $650,000

20161025:001756/APN 164-02-324-002

Seller: Safarai Natalie Ross

Buyer: The Safari Ross 2016

9332 Founteainbleau Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89143

• $625,000

20161020:002033/APN 176-23-301-007

Seller: Alan J. Arnold Trust dated Sept. 6, 2001 and GKT Acquisitions LLC

Buyer: Trajan Holdings LLC

9390 Redwood St. , Las Vegas, NV 89139