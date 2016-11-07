APARTMENT BUILDINGS
• $53.6 million
20161019:000302/APN 177-28-301-022
Seller: Giles Street Owner LLC
Buyer: South Boulevard Acquisition LLC
10200 Giles St. , Las Vegas, NV 89183
• $25.3 million
20161024:001558/APN 138-36-802-001
Seller: 901 Alpine Venture
Buyer: Alpine Village LLC
P.O. Box 1151 , Pebble Beach, CA 93953
• $850,000
20161020:002390/APN 139-34-612-044
Seller: Oaktree Capital Series LLC Series 1
Buyer: Madyson Realty Partners LLC
5720 Linger Way , Colorado Springs, CO 80919
COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL
• $50 million
20161021:002298/APN 162-04-812-002
Seller: Pre Sahara Square LLC
Buyer: L’Chaim 24 Fremont Property LLC
6130 W. Flamingo Road 402, Las Vegas, NV 89103
• $28.9 million
20161024:001469/APN 162-29-101-041
Seller: 4955-75 South Industrial Road Holdings LLC
Buyer: LV Trop Partners LLC
1030 W. Higgins Road 360, Park Ridge, IL 60068
• $6.5 million
20161020:001946/APN 177-35-510-004
Seller: SFVB 2005-C3 Hills Drive Office LLC
Buyer: 880 Seven Hills Office LLC
10105 Banburry Cross Drive 350, Las Vegas, NV 89144
• $6.3 million
20161020:002133/APN 162-32-415-003
Seller: Diamond Post LLC
Buyer: Diamond Southwest Industrial Park LLC
10624 S. Eastern Ave. A443, Henderson, NV 89052
• $4 million
20161021:002622/APN 164-24-216-015
Seller: Credit Union 1
Buyer: SGPS Holdings LLC
2845 Coleman St. A, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
• $3.8 million
20161024:001339/APN 162-07-801-002
Seller: St. Tropez Apartments LLC
Buyer: St. Tropez 1031 LLC
P.O. Box 1151 , Pebble Beach, CA 93953
• $2.6 million
20161024:001382/APN 140-29-510-078
Seller: WC Las Vegas Storage LP
Buyer: GVS Nevada Holdings I LLC
401 Congress Ave. 33rd floor, Austin, TX 78701
• $1.9 million
20161021:001692/APN 163-01-803-012
Seller: JRJ Properties
Buyer: Nevada Auto Dealership Investments LLC
5050 W. Sahara Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89146
• $1.6 million
20161021:002296/APN 176-23-301-015
Seller: Truman Realty Holdings LP
Buyer: Trajan Holdings LLC
9390 Redwood St. , Las Vegas, NV 89139
• $1.3 million
20161024:001356/APN 162-19-103-004
Seller: Lawrence L. Reece Trust dated Oct. 21, 1995
Buyer: Care Property Services LLC
7575 W. Washington Ave. 127-156, Las Vegas, NV 89128
• $1.1 million
20161019:000712/APN 177-25-411-021
Seller: D & T Development Properties LLC
Buyer: HiFive LLC
8420 W. Warm Springs Road , Las Vegas, NV 89113
• $1.1 million
20161024:001760/APN 160-33-403-004
Seller: RG Parcels LLC
Buyer: Fronabarger Properties LLC
1817 N. Boulder Hwy. , Henderson, NV 89011
• $965,000
20161020:002505/APN 162-08-102-001
Seller: John Tim Worden
Buyer: Boone-Youn Family Trust
4871 Nogal St. , San Diego, CA 92102
• $830,000
20161020:002194/APN 161-05-510-009
Seller: John Hur
Buyer: Charletston Property LLC
204 White Willow Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89123
• $822,773
20161020:001948/APN 137-27-317-011
Seller: CO & MJ LP
Buyer: 3112 Fremont Street LLC
3112 Fremont St. , Las Vegas, NV 89104
• $783,277
20161025:000731/APN 162-04-807-003
Seller: Lisa Rich Enterprises
Buyer: Amber Investment Co.
132 Ninth St. 200, Oakland, CA 94607
• $675,000
20161024:002191/APN 140-16-310-026
Seller: 2780 Beldsoe LLC
Buyer: Tri State Steel
862 Ashford Way , Henderson, NV 89015
• $565,000
20161025:001732/APN 139-34-810-066
Seller: 9th Street Trust
Buyer: 626 South 9th Street LLC
3365 Pepper Lane 120, Las Vegas, NV 89120
SINGLE FAMILY
• $4.1 million
20161025:002133/APN 178-28-512-009
Seller: Crystal Creeks Holdings LC
Buyer: Sheldon and Nancy Laube Trust dated Oct. 7, 2004
1480 MacDonald Ranch Drive , Henderson, NV 89012
• $2.4 million
20161025:002943/APN 164-14-814-006
Seller: Normington Family Trust dated March 8, 1999
Buyer: Tom Taicher
12 Meadowhawk Lane , Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $2.2 million
20161020:002568/APN 164-23-212-006
Seller: Resort Holdings 6 LLC
Buyer: Djordjevic Fuenfausen Irrevocable Trust
1012 Corsica Lane , Las Vegas, NV 8914
• $1.8 million
20161020:002547/APN 138-29-210-007
Seller: Meisel Family Trust dated Sept. 2, 2014
Buyer: DAW Family Trust dated Setp. 5, 2006
10801 W. Charleston Blvd. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1.4 million
20161025:002484/APN 191-01-318-003
Seller: Jon Ip and Fanny Yiu
Buyer: R. Phil Zobrist and Janet Zobrist Family Trust dated Dec. 20, 1984
1352 Opal Valley St. , Henderson, NV 89052
• $1.3 million
20161025:002880/APN 190-07-619-016
Seller: Howard S. Brill Revocable Trust; Melissa A. Brill Revocable Trust
Buyer: Marc Savard and Joanna Savard
2 Sankaty Circle , Henderson, NV 89052
• $1.3 million
20161024:001100/APN 178-31-517-012
Seller: John C. Campbell and Sandra A. Campbell
Buyer: Christopher T. Harris and Gretchen Pohaski
100 S. Eola Ave. 608, Orlando, FL 32801
• $1.2 million
20161020:001845/APN 125-18-411-016
Seller: Toll North LV LLC
Buyer: Charles M. Rogers and Cheryl J. Rogers
11122 Eagle View Drive , Sandy, UT 84092
• $1.1 million
20161019:000652/APN 163-03-213-017
Seller: The Evergreen Trust
Buyer: Jennie Inguanzo
1633 Marbella Ridge Court , Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $1 million
20161019:002238/APN 176-16-112-121
Seller: Willima Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: Charles A. eaks and Alberto J. Senior
8153 Sweetwater Creek Way , Las Vegas, NV 89113
VACANT LAND
• $4 million
20161020:002729/APN 139-17-610-015
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Lotus Irrevocable Trust dated Oct. 6, 2016
7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd. 530, Las Vegas, NV 89128
• $1.5 million
20161020:002240/APN 177-23-208-005
Seller: DN Spencer LLC
Buyer: Masss EQ-Spencer & Serene LLC
1437 7th St. 200, Santa Monica, CA 90401
• $1.3 million
20161021:002504/APN 176-26-101-006
Seller: Truline Investments LLC
Buyer: Las Vegas Paver Manufacturing LLC
301 Elwood St. , Phoenix, AZ 85041
• $700,000
20161019:002244/APN 139-34-310-079
Seller: Triopoly LLC
Buyer: ADKD Holdings LLC
5113 Alpine Place , Las Vegas, NV 89107
• $650,000
20161025:001756/APN 164-02-324-002
Seller: Safarai Natalie Ross
Buyer: The Safari Ross 2016
9332 Founteainbleau Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89143
• $625,000
20161020:002033/APN 176-23-301-007
Seller: Alan J. Arnold Trust dated Sept. 6, 2001 and GKT Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Trajan Holdings LLC
9390 Redwood St. , Las Vegas, NV 89139