APARTMENT BUILDINGS

• $29.3 million

20161101:000683/APN 138-22-210-349

Seller: Bacaro Apartments LLC

Buyer: VIC X LLC

15233 Ventura Blvd. 700, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL

• $59.5 million

20161031:004260/APN 139-07-501-004

Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Alexander Owner LLC

Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Alexander LLC

1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004

• $50 million

20161031:001666/APN 177-14-401-047

Seller: AG-ICC Destinations One Carefree Pebble Owner LLC

Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Pebble LLC

1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004

• $31.5 million

20161031:004256/APN 138-20-614-014

Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Pueblo Owner LLC

Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Pueblo LLC

1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004

• $29.8 million

20161031:001515/APN 163-14-802-001

Seller: AG-ICC Destinations One Carefree Spring Valley Owner LLC

Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Spring Valley LLC

1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004

• $29.2 million

20161031:001497/APN 162-06-603-005

Seller: AG-ICC Destinations One Valley View Owner LLC

Buyer: Valley View NV Partners

3424 Peachtree St. , Atlanta, GA 30326

• $12.9 million

20161031:001507/APN 161-07-803-001

Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Sandhill Owner

Buyer: Sandhill NV Partuners

3424 Peachtree St. , Atlanta, GA 30326

• $11.7 million

20161101:000603/APN 162-36-802-028

Seller: Bigfoot Business Park LLC

Buyer: Harsch Investment Properties LLC

1121 S.W. Salmon St. , Portland, OR 97205

• $6.3 million

20161031:005491/APN 178-31-219-006

Seller: SCFB 2005-C2 South Eastern Avenue LLC

Buyer: Kwang Ha LLC

312 S. Beverly Drive 3221, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

• $6.1 million

20161031:001615/APN 138-10-803-011

Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Winterhaven LLC

Buyer: Winterhaven NV Partners LLC

3424 Peachtree St. , Atlanta, GA 30326

• $5.2 million

20161101:000887/APN 162-19-601-010

Seller: 4420 Arville LLC

Buyer: The Irving & Marilyn Ozawa Trust

211 Carmelita Drive , Mountain View, CA 94040

• $2.1 million

20161101:003483/APN 162-30-501-013

Seller: Southwest Business Centers LLC

Buyer: 4333 W. Tropicana Ave. LLC

6280 S. Valley View Blvd. 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118

• $2 million

20161031:004602/APN 191-04-602-011

Seller: HKM Nevada Properties LLC

Buyer: Glencoe Properties Inc.

7548 W. Sahara Ave. 102, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $2 million

20161101:000046/APN 176-19-301-009

Seller: Paramount Investments Co.

Buyer: Lewis Investment Co. of Nevada LLC

5240 Polaris Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89132

• $1.2 million

20161101:002982/APN 138-20-611-005

Seller: Yerushalmi Properties LLC

Buyer: The Yehezkel Family Living Trust

22 Red Rock St. , Irvine, CA 92604

• $1.1 million

20161101:000871/APN 162-04-402-004

Seller: Clark County Credit Union

Buyer: Seifman Family Trust dated Nov. 18, 2010

4720 N. Grand Canyon Drvie , Las Vegas, NV 89129

FARMING

• $22.4 million

20161101:003571/APN 124-27-801-001

Seller: Bable’s Silk Purse Trust

Buyer: Sedona Ranch Investment Partners LLC

11411 Southern Highlands Pkwy. 300, Las Vegas, NV 89141

SCHOOL

• $1.5 million

20161027:001225/APN 139-21-804-010

Seller: 22 Las Vegas LLC

Buyer: Punjabi Jatt Realty LLC

7582 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Las Vegas, NV 89123

VACANT LAND

• $7.4 million

20161031:005280/APN 162-27-502-001

Seller: Ventura R LLC

Buyer: UNLV Village LLC

1620 Park Vista Way , West Covina, CA 91791

• $7.1 million

20161031:001828/APN 177-29-701-036

Seller: Centex Homes dba Center Destination Properties

Buyer: Gaughan South LLC

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Las Vegas, NV 89183

• $4 million

20161101:002055/APN 179-07-511-001

Seller: The LandWell Co. LP

Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Nevada Inc.

7770 S. Dean Martin Drive 308, Las Vegas, NV 89139

• $1.8 million

20161031:002496/APN 176-19-601-023

Seller: Khusrow Roohani Family Trust et al

Buyer: Lewis Investment Co. of Nevada LLC

5240 Polaris Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89132

• $1.7 million

20161027:002855/APN 164-23-516-002

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: The Bradley J. Cartwright Trust and the Susan J. Cartwright Trust

4198 Bronze Ridge St. , Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1.6 million

20161031:005795/APN 164-23-516-004

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: The Clayton & Jane Chan Living Trust

4206 Bronze Ridge St. , Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1.6 million

20161031:000540/APN 164-23-116-019

Seller: Howard Hughes Properties Inc.

Buyer: Pauline Collins Management Inc.

10100 W. Charleston Blvd. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1.3 million

20161026:002531/APN 137-27-212-055

Seller: Toll South LV LLC

Buyer: Marc Leiserowitz and Clarie Leiserowitz

116 Menorca Island Court , Las Vegas, NV 89128

• $1.1 million

20161031:005639/APN 164-14-816-002

Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.

Buyer: John W. Langley III

35 Olive Ridge Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89435

• $1.1 million

20161027:003282/APN 176-15-701-015

Seller: Blue Diamond Capital Group LLC

Buyer: Moh Co. Ltd.

3100 W. Sahara Ave. 112, Las Vegas, NV 89102

• $1 million

20161026:002070/APN 137-27-212-007

Seller: Toll South LV LLC

Buyer: The Payan Family Trust dated Dec. 27, 2006

99 Cantabria Coast St. , Las Vegas, NV 89138