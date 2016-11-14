APARTMENT BUILDINGS
• $29.3 million
20161101:000683/APN 138-22-210-349
Seller: Bacaro Apartments LLC
Buyer: VIC X LLC
15233 Ventura Blvd. 700, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL
• $59.5 million
20161031:004260/APN 139-07-501-004
Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Alexander Owner LLC
Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Alexander LLC
1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004
• $50 million
20161031:001666/APN 177-14-401-047
Seller: AG-ICC Destinations One Carefree Pebble Owner LLC
Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Pebble LLC
1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004
• $31.5 million
20161031:004256/APN 138-20-614-014
Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Pueblo Owner LLC
Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Pueblo LLC
1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004
• $29.8 million
20161031:001515/APN 163-14-802-001
Seller: AG-ICC Destinations One Carefree Spring Valley Owner LLC
Buyer: CPI GREP AAI Spring Valley LLC
1001 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. 220 South, Washington, DC 20004
• $29.2 million
20161031:001497/APN 162-06-603-005
Seller: AG-ICC Destinations One Valley View Owner LLC
Buyer: Valley View NV Partners
3424 Peachtree St. , Atlanta, GA 30326
• $12.9 million
20161031:001507/APN 161-07-803-001
Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Sandhill Owner
Buyer: Sandhill NV Partuners
3424 Peachtree St. , Atlanta, GA 30326
• $11.7 million
20161101:000603/APN 162-36-802-028
Seller: Bigfoot Business Park LLC
Buyer: Harsch Investment Properties LLC
1121 S.W. Salmon St. , Portland, OR 97205
• $6.3 million
20161031:005491/APN 178-31-219-006
Seller: SCFB 2005-C2 South Eastern Avenue LLC
Buyer: Kwang Ha LLC
312 S. Beverly Drive 3221, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
• $6.1 million
20161031:001615/APN 138-10-803-011
Seller: AG-ICC Destinations Two Winterhaven LLC
Buyer: Winterhaven NV Partners LLC
3424 Peachtree St. , Atlanta, GA 30326
• $5.2 million
20161101:000887/APN 162-19-601-010
Seller: 4420 Arville LLC
Buyer: The Irving & Marilyn Ozawa Trust
211 Carmelita Drive , Mountain View, CA 94040
• $2.1 million
20161101:003483/APN 162-30-501-013
Seller: Southwest Business Centers LLC
Buyer: 4333 W. Tropicana Ave. LLC
6280 S. Valley View Blvd. 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118
• $2 million
20161031:004602/APN 191-04-602-011
Seller: HKM Nevada Properties LLC
Buyer: Glencoe Properties Inc.
7548 W. Sahara Ave. 102, Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $2 million
20161101:000046/APN 176-19-301-009
Seller: Paramount Investments Co.
Buyer: Lewis Investment Co. of Nevada LLC
5240 Polaris Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89132
• $1.2 million
20161101:002982/APN 138-20-611-005
Seller: Yerushalmi Properties LLC
Buyer: The Yehezkel Family Living Trust
22 Red Rock St. , Irvine, CA 92604
• $1.1 million
20161101:000871/APN 162-04-402-004
Seller: Clark County Credit Union
Buyer: Seifman Family Trust dated Nov. 18, 2010
4720 N. Grand Canyon Drvie , Las Vegas, NV 89129
FARMING
• $22.4 million
20161101:003571/APN 124-27-801-001
Seller: Bable’s Silk Purse Trust
Buyer: Sedona Ranch Investment Partners LLC
11411 Southern Highlands Pkwy. 300, Las Vegas, NV 89141
SCHOOL
• $1.5 million
20161027:001225/APN 139-21-804-010
Seller: 22 Las Vegas LLC
Buyer: Punjabi Jatt Realty LLC
7582 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Las Vegas, NV 89123
VACANT LAND
• $7.4 million
20161031:005280/APN 162-27-502-001
Seller: Ventura R LLC
Buyer: UNLV Village LLC
1620 Park Vista Way , West Covina, CA 91791
• $7.1 million
20161031:001828/APN 177-29-701-036
Seller: Centex Homes dba Center Destination Properties
Buyer: Gaughan South LLC
9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South , Las Vegas, NV 89183
• $4 million
20161101:002055/APN 179-07-511-001
Seller: The LandWell Co. LP
Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Nevada Inc.
7770 S. Dean Martin Drive 308, Las Vegas, NV 89139
• $1.8 million
20161031:002496/APN 176-19-601-023
Seller: Khusrow Roohani Family Trust et al
Buyer: Lewis Investment Co. of Nevada LLC
5240 Polaris Ave. , Las Vegas, NV 89132
• $1.7 million
20161027:002855/APN 164-23-516-002
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: The Bradley J. Cartwright Trust and the Susan J. Cartwright Trust
4198 Bronze Ridge St. , Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1.6 million
20161031:005795/APN 164-23-516-004
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: The Clayton & Jane Chan Living Trust
4206 Bronze Ridge St. , Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1.6 million
20161031:000540/APN 164-23-116-019
Seller: Howard Hughes Properties Inc.
Buyer: Pauline Collins Management Inc.
10100 W. Charleston Blvd. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1.3 million
20161026:002531/APN 137-27-212-055
Seller: Toll South LV LLC
Buyer: Marc Leiserowitz and Clarie Leiserowitz
116 Menorca Island Court , Las Vegas, NV 89128
• $1.1 million
20161031:005639/APN 164-14-816-002
Seller: William Lyon Homes Inc.
Buyer: John W. Langley III
35 Olive Ridge Drive , Las Vegas, NV 89435
• $1.1 million
20161027:003282/APN 176-15-701-015
Seller: Blue Diamond Capital Group LLC
Buyer: Moh Co. Ltd.
3100 W. Sahara Ave. 112, Las Vegas, NV 89102
• $1 million
20161026:002070/APN 137-27-212-007
Seller: Toll South LV LLC
Buyer: The Payan Family Trust dated Dec. 27, 2006
99 Cantabria Coast St. , Las Vegas, NV 89138