Posted 

DEEDS FOR APRIL 23-29, 2017


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

APARTMENTS

$16.43 million for 218 units

20170428:02532

APN(s) 162-07-301-002

4747 Pennwood Ave.

Seller: The Villas at Woodlake

Buyer: 29SC Woodlake

343 W. Erie, Suite 300, Chicago IL 60654

$2.78 million for 42 units

20170428:04949

APN(s) 162-15-312-034

711 E. Twain Ave

Seller: Manoka Properties

Buyer: 711 Twain

5 Ventana Canyon Drive, LV 89113

$1.09 million for 20 units

20170425:00876

APN(s) 139-35-813-020, 019

2300, 2304 Sunrise Ave.

Seller: Joseph D. Ryan

Buyer: Madyson Equity Group

3204 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 120, Colorado Springs CO 80917

COMMERCIAL

$61.75 million for 14.9 acres

20170424:00016

APN(s) 163-32-113-001 portion

9205 W. Russell Road

Seller: New Russell One

Buyer: LV Gramercy Owner

4705 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Suite 201, Orlando FL 32819

$9.38 million for 2.65 acres

20170428:03946

APN(s) 176-16-210-001

8350 S. Durango Drive

Seller: Las Vegas Sunset Properties

Buyer: The Gelt Maker

6585 High St., LV 89113

$7.15 million for 4.58 acres

20170428:04302

APN(s) 138-08-801-019

8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Unit 230

Seller: Broomfield Drugstore; North Denver Industrial I

Buyer: Ali Forootan

21 Gramercy, Suite 403, Irvine CA 92612

$5.25 million for 2.37 acres

20170427:02999

APN(s) 139-21-313-022

1631 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Seller: MLK & Lake Mead DG

Buyer: Capsat Nevada

1631 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89106

$3.25 million for 1.31 acres

20170427:02918

APN(s) 162-04-101-005

2121 W. Charleston Blvd.

Seller: 2121 W. Charleston Blvd.

Buyer: Valley Village United

623 N. Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills CA 90210

$3.08 million for 3.5 acres

20170428:01484

APN(s) 162-08-110-001

3441 W. Sahara Ave., Unit D2

Seller: Teddy Enterprises & Associates

Buyer: SAW

132 Ninth St., Suite 200, Oakland CA 94607

$3 million for 0.62 acres

20170428:01642

APN(s) 162-09-110-035, 021

2580, 2850 S. Highland Drive

Seller: CNB FKA BBN

Buyer: JFCTM Joint Holdings

504 Pima Canyon Court, LV 89144

$2.9 million for 1.26 acres

20170428:01211

APN(s) 164-23-710-006

11275 Summit Club Drive

Seller: Blaine Land

Buyer: Bragg Investment Co.

6242 N. Paramount Blvd., Long Beach CA 90805

$1.95 million for 0.52 acres

20170424:02412

APN(s) 163-02-301-001

1810 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Seller: SLK

Buyer: Jeffrey Clark Solomon and Linda Naomi Solomon Revocable Trust

16 Silver Fir, Irvine CA 92604

$1.4 million for 290 units

20170425:02921

APN(s) 162-19-503-003

4065 W. Nevso Drive

Seller: Fremont Mini Storage

Buyer: Badger 15

P.O. Box 26688, Scottsdale AZ 85255

$1.31 million for 0.71 acres

20170425:01656

APN(s) 163-08-510-037

8687 W. Sahara Ave., Unit 100

Seller: Marion Dudek

Buyer: Nianjun Tang MD PC Retirement Trust

7512 Via Signorelli St., LV 89131

$1.02 million for 0.42 acres

20170427:02932

APN(s) 139-34-810-119, 118

601 S. Ninth St.

Seller: Aubrey Goldberg and Joanen A. Goldberg, Paul E. Roby, Gabriel A. Martinez and Elaine L. Martinez

Buyer: GK Legacy

601, 605 S. Ninth St., LV 89101

RESIDENTIAL

$2.15 million for 8,546 square feet

20170426:02675

APN(s) 164-14-313-022

9 Soaring Bird Court

Seller: ELZ Investments

Buyer: Robert Metz and Elizabeth Metz

9 Soaring Bird Court, LV 89135

$2 million for 7,582 square feet

20170426:03069

APN(s) 163-05-412-022, 021

8904, 8908 Canyon Springs Drive

Seller: Gerald D. Hosier Revocable Trust dated Oct. 4, 1999

Buyer: 8904 Canyon Springs

8904 Canyon Springs Drive, LV 89117

$1.48 million for 5,853 square feet

20170427:03506

APN(s) 160-22-617-003

72 Bella Lago Ave.

Seller: William Lyon Homes

Buyer: Timothy S. L. Malagon

1026 N. Atlantic Drive, Lantara FL 33462

$1.35 million for 6,009 square feet

20170426:03037

APN(s) 178-28-114-003

496 Bighorn Ridge Ave.

Seller: Jay Boyer

Buyer: Weiping Yang and Li Xu

P.O. Box 530759, HD 89053

$1.22 million for 6,469 square feet

20170428:04739

APN(s) 191-06-521-008

4271 San Alivia Court

Seller: Crazy Red Trust

Buyer: Dennis W. Freeman and Graceann A. Freeman

4271 San Alivia Court, LV 89141

$1.2 million for 5,718 square feet

20170426:02587

APN(s) 178-27-117-031

1352 River Spey Ave.

Seller: Michael R. Gangale and Donna Gangale

Buyer: Jacqueline Roberts and David Roberts

1352 River Spey Ave., HD 89012

$1.18 million for 3,426 square feet

20170428:03963

APN(s) 174-02-000-007

7217 Gunfighter Lane

Seller: John R. Gauthier and Kathryn A. Mrotek Living Trust dated Sept. 14, 2006

Buyer: Wachovia Mortgage Trust FBO 101 Bonnie Springs Trust

101 Bonnie Springs Road, Blue Diamond 89004

$1.14 million for 8,187 square feet

20170427:02751

APN(s) 138-04-112-012

8130 Cassian Court

Seller: Alpine

Buyer: Wayne Lincoln Trust

8130 Cassian Court, LV 89129

$1.1 million for 4,940 square feet

20170427:02511

APN(s) 137-34-525-020

428 Bosco Di Fiore St.

Seller: Toll South LV

Buyer: Ryan Howard Cupersmith and Michelle Toni Cupersmith

428 Bosco Di Fiore St., LV 89138

$1.1 million for 10,831 square feet

20170428:04604

APN(s) 138-06-111-003

4663 Evan Ridge Court

Seller: Pedro Luis Saavedra 2016 Family Trust dated Aug. 15, 2016

Buyer: 4663 Evan Ridge Court

210 Sandy Cove, Tinton Falls NJ 07753

$1.09 million for 5,555 square feet

20170426:02548

APN(s) 179-32-412-003

1230 Rose Quartz Road

Seller: D.R. Horton

Buyer: S & T Trust dated June 22, 2006

P.O. Box 92737, HD 89009

$1.05 million for 8,396 square feet

20170426:03071

APN(s) 164-25-621-001

5133 Fiore Bella Blvd.

Seller: Basta Family Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Thomas P. Nitopi and Terrie Nitopi

5133 Fiore Bella Blvd., LV 89135

$1.05 million for 6,631 square feet

20170424:01175

APN(s) 177-09-803-019

7985 Fairfield Ave.

Seller: Gadise Regassa

Buyer: Ebisse Regassa

7985 Fairfield Ave., LV 89123

$1.04 million for 4,538 square feet

20170427:03538

APN(s) 164-14-816-030

1 Gemstar Lane

Seller: William Lyon Homes

Buyer: Adam Borchert and Gina Borchert

1 Gemstar Lane, LV 89135

VACANT LAND

$3.13 million for 4.6 acres

20170425:02689

APN(s) 163-19-403-003

NEC Tropicana Avenue/Jensen Street

Seller: The Bakhtian LP

Buyer: Grand Canyon Trop 55+ Apartments

6021 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148

$2.9 million for 4.34 acres

20170426:00902

APN(s) 139-11-301-001

3540 N. Fifth St.

Seller: Discovery Property Co.

Buyer: Knauss Community Property Trust dated Aug. 1, 2006

10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 156-212, LV 89147

$2.18 million for 1.3 acres

20170428:01455

APN(s) 164-14-718-009

3 Hawk Ridge Drive

Seller: Chu Family Trust dated Oct. 16, 2007

Buyer: Peter T. Whited Trust dated March 23, 1995

10120 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 4628, LV 89147

$2.08 million for 4.23 acres

20170428:03884

APN(s) 162-09-104-007

Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Sahara Avenue

Seller: Nevada Power Co.

Buyer: Battlefield Vegas

2771 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, LV 89109

$1.15 million for 1.18 acres

20170426:00175

APN(s) 162-32-802-017

6214 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Seller: Noble Sun

Buyer: Phoenix Realty Holdings

3535 Vista Haven Road, Sherman Oaks CA 91403

$1.02 million for 6.66 acres

20170428:00023

APN(s) 161-29-503-006

SWC Tropicana Avenue/Nellis Boulevard

Seller: Marr Bartsas 15

Buyer: 5.25 Acres at Nellis

4945 W. Patrick Lane, LV 89118