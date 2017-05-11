DEEDS FOR APRIL 23-29, 2017

APARTMENTS
$16.43 million for 218 units
20170428:02532
APN(s) 162-07-301-002
4747 Pennwood Ave.
Seller: The Villas at Woodlake
Buyer: 29SC Woodlake
343 W. Erie, Suite 300, Chicago IL 60654
$2.78 million for 42 units
20170428:04949
APN(s) 162-15-312-034
711 E. Twain Ave
Seller: Manoka Properties
Buyer: 711 Twain
5 Ventana Canyon Drive, LV 89113
$1.09 million for 20 units
20170425:00876
APN(s) 139-35-813-020, 019
2300, 2304 Sunrise Ave.
Seller: Joseph D. Ryan
Buyer: Madyson Equity Group
3204 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 120, Colorado Springs CO 80917
COMMERCIAL
$61.75 million for 14.9 acres
20170424:00016
APN(s) 163-32-113-001 portion
9205 W. Russell Road
Seller: New Russell One
Buyer: LV Gramercy Owner
4705 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Suite 201, Orlando FL 32819
$9.38 million for 2.65 acres
20170428:03946
APN(s) 176-16-210-001
8350 S. Durango Drive
Seller: Las Vegas Sunset Properties
Buyer: The Gelt Maker
6585 High St., LV 89113
$7.15 million for 4.58 acres
20170428:04302
APN(s) 138-08-801-019
8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Unit 230
Seller: Broomfield Drugstore; North Denver Industrial I
Buyer: Ali Forootan
21 Gramercy, Suite 403, Irvine CA 92612
$5.25 million for 2.37 acres
20170427:02999
APN(s) 139-21-313-022
1631 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Seller: MLK & Lake Mead DG
Buyer: Capsat Nevada
1631 W. Lake Mead Blvd., LV 89106
$3.25 million for 1.31 acres
20170427:02918
APN(s) 162-04-101-005
2121 W. Charleston Blvd.
Seller: 2121 W. Charleston Blvd.
Buyer: Valley Village United
623 N. Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills CA 90210
$3.08 million for 3.5 acres
20170428:01484
APN(s) 162-08-110-001
3441 W. Sahara Ave., Unit D2
Seller: Teddy Enterprises & Associates
Buyer: SAW
132 Ninth St., Suite 200, Oakland CA 94607
$3 million for 0.62 acres
20170428:01642
APN(s) 162-09-110-035, 021
2580, 2850 S. Highland Drive
Seller: CNB FKA BBN
Buyer: JFCTM Joint Holdings
504 Pima Canyon Court, LV 89144
$2.9 million for 1.26 acres
20170428:01211
APN(s) 164-23-710-006
11275 Summit Club Drive
Seller: Blaine Land
Buyer: Bragg Investment Co.
6242 N. Paramount Blvd., Long Beach CA 90805
$1.95 million for 0.52 acres
20170424:02412
APN(s) 163-02-301-001
1810 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Seller: SLK
Buyer: Jeffrey Clark Solomon and Linda Naomi Solomon Revocable Trust
16 Silver Fir, Irvine CA 92604
$1.4 million for 290 units
20170425:02921
APN(s) 162-19-503-003
4065 W. Nevso Drive
Seller: Fremont Mini Storage
Buyer: Badger 15
P.O. Box 26688, Scottsdale AZ 85255
$1.31 million for 0.71 acres
20170425:01656
APN(s) 163-08-510-037
8687 W. Sahara Ave., Unit 100
Seller: Marion Dudek
Buyer: Nianjun Tang MD PC Retirement Trust
7512 Via Signorelli St., LV 89131
$1.02 million for 0.42 acres
20170427:02932
APN(s) 139-34-810-119, 118
601 S. Ninth St.
Seller: Aubrey Goldberg and Joanen A. Goldberg, Paul E. Roby, Gabriel A. Martinez and Elaine L. Martinez
Buyer: GK Legacy
601, 605 S. Ninth St., LV 89101
RESIDENTIAL
$2.15 million for 8,546 square feet
20170426:02675
APN(s) 164-14-313-022
9 Soaring Bird Court
Seller: ELZ Investments
Buyer: Robert Metz and Elizabeth Metz
9 Soaring Bird Court, LV 89135
$2 million for 7,582 square feet
20170426:03069
APN(s) 163-05-412-022, 021
8904, 8908 Canyon Springs Drive
Seller: Gerald D. Hosier Revocable Trust dated Oct. 4, 1999
Buyer: 8904 Canyon Springs
8904 Canyon Springs Drive, LV 89117
$1.48 million for 5,853 square feet
20170427:03506
APN(s) 160-22-617-003
72 Bella Lago Ave.
Seller: William Lyon Homes
Buyer: Timothy S. L. Malagon
1026 N. Atlantic Drive, Lantara FL 33462
$1.35 million for 6,009 square feet
20170426:03037
APN(s) 178-28-114-003
496 Bighorn Ridge Ave.
Seller: Jay Boyer
Buyer: Weiping Yang and Li Xu
P.O. Box 530759, HD 89053
$1.22 million for 6,469 square feet
20170428:04739
APN(s) 191-06-521-008
4271 San Alivia Court
Seller: Crazy Red Trust
Buyer: Dennis W. Freeman and Graceann A. Freeman
4271 San Alivia Court, LV 89141
$1.2 million for 5,718 square feet
20170426:02587
APN(s) 178-27-117-031
1352 River Spey Ave.
Seller: Michael R. Gangale and Donna Gangale
Buyer: Jacqueline Roberts and David Roberts
1352 River Spey Ave., HD 89012
$1.18 million for 3,426 square feet
20170428:03963
APN(s) 174-02-000-007
7217 Gunfighter Lane
Seller: John R. Gauthier and Kathryn A. Mrotek Living Trust dated Sept. 14, 2006
Buyer: Wachovia Mortgage Trust FBO 101 Bonnie Springs Trust
101 Bonnie Springs Road, Blue Diamond 89004
$1.14 million for 8,187 square feet
20170427:02751
APN(s) 138-04-112-012
8130 Cassian Court
Seller: Alpine
Buyer: Wayne Lincoln Trust
8130 Cassian Court, LV 89129
$1.1 million for 4,940 square feet
20170427:02511
APN(s) 137-34-525-020
428 Bosco Di Fiore St.
Seller: Toll South LV
Buyer: Ryan Howard Cupersmith and Michelle Toni Cupersmith
428 Bosco Di Fiore St., LV 89138
$1.1 million for 10,831 square feet
20170428:04604
APN(s) 138-06-111-003
4663 Evan Ridge Court
Seller: Pedro Luis Saavedra 2016 Family Trust dated Aug. 15, 2016
Buyer: 4663 Evan Ridge Court
210 Sandy Cove, Tinton Falls NJ 07753
$1.09 million for 5,555 square feet
20170426:02548
APN(s) 179-32-412-003
1230 Rose Quartz Road
Seller: D.R. Horton
Buyer: S & T Trust dated June 22, 2006
P.O. Box 92737, HD 89009
$1.05 million for 8,396 square feet
20170426:03071
APN(s) 164-25-621-001
5133 Fiore Bella Blvd.
Seller: Basta Family Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Thomas P. Nitopi and Terrie Nitopi
5133 Fiore Bella Blvd., LV 89135
$1.05 million for 6,631 square feet
20170424:01175
APN(s) 177-09-803-019
7985 Fairfield Ave.
Seller: Gadise Regassa
Buyer: Ebisse Regassa
7985 Fairfield Ave., LV 89123
$1.04 million for 4,538 square feet
20170427:03538
APN(s) 164-14-816-030
1 Gemstar Lane
Seller: William Lyon Homes
Buyer: Adam Borchert and Gina Borchert
1 Gemstar Lane, LV 89135
VACANT LAND
$3.13 million for 4.6 acres
20170425:02689
APN(s) 163-19-403-003
NEC Tropicana Avenue/Jensen Street
Seller: The Bakhtian LP
Buyer: Grand Canyon Trop 55+ Apartments
6021 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148
$2.9 million for 4.34 acres
20170426:00902
APN(s) 139-11-301-001
3540 N. Fifth St.
Seller: Discovery Property Co.
Buyer: Knauss Community Property Trust dated Aug. 1, 2006
10170 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 156-212, LV 89147
$2.18 million for 1.3 acres
20170428:01455
APN(s) 164-14-718-009
3 Hawk Ridge Drive
Seller: Chu Family Trust dated Oct. 16, 2007
Buyer: Peter T. Whited Trust dated March 23, 1995
10120 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 4628, LV 89147
$2.08 million for 4.23 acres
20170428:03884
APN(s) 162-09-104-007
Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Sahara Avenue
Seller: Nevada Power Co.
Buyer: Battlefield Vegas
2771 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, LV 89109
$1.15 million for 1.18 acres
20170426:00175
APN(s) 162-32-802-017
6214 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Seller: Noble Sun
Buyer: Phoenix Realty Holdings
3535 Vista Haven Road, Sherman Oaks CA 91403
$1.02 million for 6.66 acres
20170428:00023
APN(s) 161-29-503-006
SWC Tropicana Avenue/Nellis Boulevard
Seller: Marr Bartsas 15
Buyer: 5.25 Acres at Nellis
4945 W. Patrick Lane, LV 89118