DEEDS Jan. 15-21, 2017

APARTMENTS

• $30.5 million

20170120:02583/APN 140-33-201-009

Seller: USM Las Vegas LLC

Buyer: JB Monterra LLC

206 Marine Ave. 5809, Newport Beach, CA 92662

• $14 million

20170119:01565/APN 179-29-501-001

Seller: Cha Cha Cha Ltd.

Buyer: Madison MRH-3 Henderson LLC

333 S. Hope St. 36th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

COMMERCIAL

• $21.3 million

20170119:02408/APN 122-09-310-001

Seller: Diamond Apex LLC

Buyer: MMB Apex Auction LLC

300 Spectrum Center Drive 300, Irvine, CA 92616

• $17.4 million

20170118:01717/APN 162-15-805-009

Seller: Flamingo Maryland Investors LLC

Buyer: JM111998 LLC

542 N. Cherokee Ave. , Los Angeles, CA 90004

• $15.5 million

20170120:01982/APN 162-22-301-001

Seller: St. Tropez Resort LLC

Buyer: Kingstory Overseas Holdings (US) LLC

89 Queensway , Hong Kong,

• $7.5 million

20170118:02180/APN 162-21-202-004

Seller: HMC Service Center LLC

Buyer: Las Vegas Facilty Holdings LLC

2701 Werlein , Houston, TX 77005

• $2.9 million

20170118:01449/APN 162-04-402-002

Seller: Clark County Credit Union

Buyer: Pueblo Highland LLC

2310 Highland Drive 100, LV, 89102

• $2.3 million

20170118:02037/APN 162-15-501-027

Seller: The Donald F. Kiernan Jr. and Etusko Kiernan Revocable Trust dated April 13, 2000

Buyer: Silver Meadow Properties LLC

1580 S. Jones Blvd. , LV, 89146

• $1.2 million

20170117:01722/APN 163-29-616-058

Seller: CC-Durango Trails LLC

Buyer: DT 5105 Office Partners LLC

5105 S. Durango Drive 100, LV, 89113

• $1.2 million

20170120:03212/APN 178-05-101-005

Seller: GW-4601 Sunset LLC

Buyer: The Brian & May Murphy Family Trust dated April 9, 2011

8420 Frazier Park Court , LV, 89143

RESIDENTIAL

• $2.4 million

20170119:01232/APN 162-20-712-205

Seller: Memo Trust Investments LLC

Buyer: Jerome N. Deutsch Revocable Trust dated Jan. 7, 2004

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South 4501, LV, 89158

• $2.4 million

20170119:02395/APN 138-29-210-008

Seller: Vani Donadolu

Buyer: DAW Family Trust

10801 W. Charleston Blvd. 600, LV, 89135

• $1.4 million

20170120:03483/APN 138-32-213-085

Seller: Oing Hong Gong

Buyer: Steven Mack Revocable Trust

P.O. Box 370997 , LV, 89137

• $1.3 million

20170117:01862/APN 164-23-514-029

Seller: The Las Ventanas Trust

Buyer: BKS Developments LLC

3722 Las Vegas Blvd. South 3604, LV, 89158

• $1.3 million

20170117:01814/APN 164-14-614-018

Seller: Charles & Diane Polce 2008 Trust

Buyer: William D. Young and Sandra D. Young

32 Cross Ridge St. , LV, 89135

• $1.2 million

20170117:02096/APN 190-07-717-003

Seller: Jayson R. Orvis

Buyer: John J. Borger Jr.

4471 Dean Martin Drive 1408, LV, 89103

• $1.1 million

20170120:04349/APN 162-20-712-038

Seller: Edmund Anthony Chan

Buyer: David M. Kang

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South 2707, LV, 89158

• $1 million

20170118:02188/APN 125-29-201-029

Seller: Karen Dalley

Buyer: Michael Pearce and Sharon Reffett-Pearce

6180 Kings Brook Court , LV, 89149

VACANT LAND

• $1.1 million

20170117:01031/APN 177-29-701-025

Seller: A&A Holdings LLC et al

Buyer: Urban Village Development LLC

4255 Dean Martin Drive J, LV, 89103

• $1.1 million

20170118:01634/APN 164-23-213-033

Seller: Howard Hughes Properties Inc.

Buyer: Ranjit Jain and Ronu Jain

2508 Windjammer Way , LV, 89107

• $1 million

20170117:02063/APN 177-24-602-002

Seller: Doloresa Rankiewicz

Buyer: Graystone Nevada LLC

2490 Paseo Verde Pkwy. 120, LV, 89074

• $1 million

20170118:01768/APN 124-22-801-020

Seller: Century Las Vegas LLC

Buyer: HD Centennial LLC

1271 Avenue of the Americas 39th floor, New York, NY 89074