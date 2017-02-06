DEEDS Jan. 15-21, 2017

APARTMENTS
• $30.5 million
20170120:02583/APN 140-33-201-009
Seller: USM Las Vegas LLC
Buyer: JB Monterra LLC
206 Marine Ave. 5809, Newport Beach, CA 92662
• $14 million
20170119:01565/APN 179-29-501-001
Seller: Cha Cha Cha Ltd.
Buyer: Madison MRH-3 Henderson LLC
333 S. Hope St. 36th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
COMMERCIAL
• $21.3 million
20170119:02408/APN 122-09-310-001
Seller: Diamond Apex LLC
Buyer: MMB Apex Auction LLC
300 Spectrum Center Drive 300, Irvine, CA 92616
• $17.4 million
20170118:01717/APN 162-15-805-009
Seller: Flamingo Maryland Investors LLC
Buyer: JM111998 LLC
542 N. Cherokee Ave. , Los Angeles, CA 90004
• $15.5 million
20170120:01982/APN 162-22-301-001
Seller: St. Tropez Resort LLC
Buyer: Kingstory Overseas Holdings (US) LLC
89 Queensway , Hong Kong,
• $7.5 million
20170118:02180/APN 162-21-202-004
Seller: HMC Service Center LLC
Buyer: Las Vegas Facilty Holdings LLC
2701 Werlein , Houston, TX 77005
• $2.9 million
20170118:01449/APN 162-04-402-002
Seller: Clark County Credit Union
Buyer: Pueblo Highland LLC
2310 Highland Drive 100, LV, 89102
• $2.3 million
20170118:02037/APN 162-15-501-027
Seller: The Donald F. Kiernan Jr. and Etusko Kiernan Revocable Trust dated April 13, 2000
Buyer: Silver Meadow Properties LLC
1580 S. Jones Blvd. , LV, 89146
• $1.2 million
20170117:01722/APN 163-29-616-058
Seller: CC-Durango Trails LLC
Buyer: DT 5105 Office Partners LLC
5105 S. Durango Drive 100, LV, 89113
• $1.2 million
20170120:03212/APN 178-05-101-005
Seller: GW-4601 Sunset LLC
Buyer: The Brian & May Murphy Family Trust dated April 9, 2011
8420 Frazier Park Court , LV, 89143
RESIDENTIAL
• $2.4 million
20170119:01232/APN 162-20-712-205
Seller: Memo Trust Investments LLC
Buyer: Jerome N. Deutsch Revocable Trust dated Jan. 7, 2004
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South 4501, LV, 89158
• $2.4 million
20170119:02395/APN 138-29-210-008
Seller: Vani Donadolu
Buyer: DAW Family Trust
10801 W. Charleston Blvd. 600, LV, 89135
• $1.4 million
20170120:03483/APN 138-32-213-085
Seller: Oing Hong Gong
Buyer: Steven Mack Revocable Trust
P.O. Box 370997 , LV, 89137
• $1.3 million
20170117:01862/APN 164-23-514-029
Seller: The Las Ventanas Trust
Buyer: BKS Developments LLC
3722 Las Vegas Blvd. South 3604, LV, 89158
• $1.3 million
20170117:01814/APN 164-14-614-018
Seller: Charles & Diane Polce 2008 Trust
Buyer: William D. Young and Sandra D. Young
32 Cross Ridge St. , LV, 89135
• $1.2 million
20170117:02096/APN 190-07-717-003
Seller: Jayson R. Orvis
Buyer: John J. Borger Jr.
4471 Dean Martin Drive 1408, LV, 89103
• $1.1 million
20170120:04349/APN 162-20-712-038
Seller: Edmund Anthony Chan
Buyer: David M. Kang
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South 2707, LV, 89158
• $1 million
20170118:02188/APN 125-29-201-029
Seller: Karen Dalley
Buyer: Michael Pearce and Sharon Reffett-Pearce
6180 Kings Brook Court , LV, 89149
VACANT LAND
• $1.1 million
20170117:01031/APN 177-29-701-025
Seller: A&A Holdings LLC et al
Buyer: Urban Village Development LLC
4255 Dean Martin Drive J, LV, 89103
• $1.1 million
20170118:01634/APN 164-23-213-033
Seller: Howard Hughes Properties Inc.
Buyer: Ranjit Jain and Ronu Jain
2508 Windjammer Way , LV, 89107
• $1 million
20170117:02063/APN 177-24-602-002
Seller: Doloresa Rankiewicz
Buyer: Graystone Nevada LLC
2490 Paseo Verde Pkwy. 120, LV, 89074
• $1 million
20170118:01768/APN 124-22-801-020
Seller: Century Las Vegas LLC
Buyer: HD Centennial LLC
1271 Avenue of the Americas 39th floor, New York, NY 89074