DEEDS RECORDED APRIL 30-MAY 6, 2017

APARTMENTS
$19.05 million for 212 units
20170502:02721
APN(s) 140-29-702-002
853 N. Nellis Blvd.
Seller: Prime Maravilla
Buyer: TMIF Maravialla
3000 Olympic Blvd., Suite 2120, Santa Monica CA 90404
$17.43 million for 192 units
20170504:00899
APN(s) 162-22-501-003, 002
939, 969 E. Flamingo Road
Seller: Vegas One
Buyer: 939 Flamingo
1425 N. University Ave., Provo UT 84603
COMMERCIAL
$77.5 million for 33.38 acres
20170501:01262
APN(s) 162-29-302-001, 003, 004, 401-017
5617 Dean Martin Drive
Seller: Nevada Land Group
Buyer: LV Stadium Co.
19 W. 34th St., New York NY 10001
$59.5 million for 1.82 acres
20170503:02075
APN(s) 162-21-301-014
3767 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Seller: FX Luxury Las Vegas I
Buyer: GC Vegas Retail, Nakash S&W, Nakash S&W II
19 W. 34th St., New York NY 10001
$12.5 million for 4.26 acres
20170505:02440
APN(s) 177-03-110-005
811 Grier Drive
Seller: Grier Holdings
Buyer: The Tiberti Co.
1806 Industrial Road, LV 89102
$7.5 million for 2.5 acres
20170505:01912
APN(s) 177-03-110-014
630 Trade Center Drive
Seller: American Homes 4 Rent TRS
Buyer: Silver State Schools Credit Union
4221 McLeod Drive, LV 89121
$4.8 million for 0.73 acres
20170502:01163
APN(s) 125-27-411-005
5660 Centennial Center Blvd.
Seller: RC1LV
Buyer: 12th St. Chino Enterprise
10907 Downey Ave., Suite 203, Downey CA 90241
$3.6 million for 1.29 acres
20170503:02866
APN(s) 139-34-401-011, 010, 043, 045
924, 1001 S. First St.
Seller: 1001 1st Street
Buyer: Mission Linen Building
1620 S. Los Angeles St., Suite C, Los Angeles CA 90055
$3.2 million for 2.21 acres
20170501:01285
APN(s) 162-19-702-014
4676 Wynn Road
Seller: Ray and Elaine Chenoweth
Buyer: MLBH Consulting
9605 Stoney Mesa Court, LV 89139
$2.98 million for 0.6 acres
20170503:02313
APN(s) 177-26-112-016
9880 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Seller: Silverado/Maryland-Pure
Buyer: 1842 Wright Ave.
1842 Wright Ave., Long Beach CA 90815
$2.75 million for 1.41 acres
20170502:01136
APN(s) 161-31-705-001
6165 Annie Oakley Drive
Seller: Three Peaks Investments
Buyer: AMC Services
6165 Annie Oakley Drive, LV 89120
$2.3 million for 1.05 acres
20170505:03321
APN(s) 140-29-716-007
821 N. Nellis Blvd.
Seller: MRMP
Buyer: William and Anne Oas Family Trust
6250 N. Irwindale Ave., Irwindale CA 91702
$1.15 million for 2.28 acres
20170501:02872
APN(s) 162-31-505-005, 004
3900 W. Oquendo Road
Seller: Pifer Property Holdings
Buyer: Mass Transit Properties
2555 Olympic Blvd., Suite 3M, Los Angeles CA 90023
RESIDENTIAL
$3.8 million for 6,828 square feet
20170501:02752
APN(s) 138-32-213-114
9101 Alta Drive, Unit 1704
Seller: Tarry Earies
Buyer: The Andrew E. and Leah Gore Living Trust
9101 Alta Drive, Suite 1704, LV 89145
$3.35 million for 9,591 square feet
20170501:02187
APN(s) 164-14-414-011
54 Meadowhawk Lane
Seller: Michael D. Mossholder
Buyer: The Wolfe Family Trust
54 Meadowhawk Lane, LV 89135
$3.2 million for 7,016 square feet
20170503:01975
APN(s) 164-14-414-001
90 Meadowhawk Lane
Seller: 2013 Chantereine Revocable Living Trust dated June 10, 2013
Buyer: Thomas Davis Jr. Revocable Trust dated Nov. 10, 2004
90 Meadowhawk Lane, LV 89135
$2.75 million for 7,822 square feet
20170505:00960
APN(s) 191-01-815-024
1600 Villa Rica Drive
Seller: James B. Frantz
Buyer: GLGL Nevada Trust dated May 17, 2011
2167 Handel Ave., HD 89052
$2.53 million for 19,010 square feet
20170505:03468
APN(s) 161-30-801-046, 024, 032, 034, 056
3852, 3880, 3910 E. Russell Road; 5626, 5670 Sandhill Road
Seller: Ford Ranch
Buyer: Paradise Property Holdings
412 N. Main St., Suite 100, Buffalo WY 82834
$2.15 million for 10,828 square feet
20170504:00786
APN(s) 163-28-213-007
82 Innisbrook Ave.
Seller: The Bert E. Arnuld Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Linda Wackerman and John Wackerman
82 Innisbrook Ave., LV 89113
$1.8 million for 5,368 square feet
20170501:01330
APN(s) 164-14-815-012
43 Grey Feather Drive
Seller: Robert H. Baldwin and Audra L. Baldwin
Buyer: Sapna Bhatia
43 Grey Feather Drive, LV 89135
$1.76 million for 8,328 square feet
20170504:00327
APN(s) 138-30-812-003
9525 Tournament Canyon Drive
Seller: John Wackerman and Linda Wackerman
Buyer: Wang, Gail and Michael Ko-Fei Kuo
9525 Tournament Canyon Drive, LV 89145
$1.45 million for 5,401 square feet
20170503:01749
APN(s) 160-22-617-004
70 Bella Lago Ave.
Seller: William Lyon Homes
Buyer: Eric Jamison and Laura J. Jamison
4061 Silvestri Lane, Suite G-1, LV 89120
$1.32 million for 5,622 square feet
20170505:02353
APN(s) 164-11-123-005
2515 Grassy Spring Place
Seller: Truman Trust dated March 6, 1015
Buyer: Sandra V. Sartini
7325 Simbury Circle, LV 89129
$1.32 million for 4,327 square feet
20170501:02916
APN(s) 164-23-514-062
20 Springacre Drive
Seller: Raymond T. Stewart and Marion Valerie Stewart
Buyer: MBRK Trust
10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2100, Los Angeles CA 90024
$1.3 million for 5,189 square feet
20170505:03414
APN(s) 164-14-112-001
11680 Glowing Sunset Lane
Seller: The Simonson Family Trust dated Jan. 25, 2016
Buyer: Curry Leavitt
11680 Glowing Sunset Lane, LV 89135
$1.09 million for 4,261 square feet
20170504:01168
APN(s) 137-27-212-003
12161 Castilla Rain Ave.
Seller: Toll South LV
Buyer: Jesus Rubio and Alyssa Rubio
12161 Castilla Rain Ave., LV 89138
$1 million for 6,686 square feet
20170505:02847
APN(s) 190-08-316-015
7 Mallard Creek Trail
Seller: Curt P. Samlaska
Buyer: Vikas Sayal and Kinjal Sayal
7 Mallard Creek Trail, HD 89052
VACANT LAND
$14.81 million for 27.43 acres
20170503:01445
APN(s) 164-03-114-001
Crossbridge Drive near Bluffwood Place
Seller: The Howard Hughes Co.
Buyer: Toll South LV
1140 Town Center Drive, Suite 250, LV 89144
$11.53 million for 44.46 acres
20170501:03021
APN(s) 124-21-611-001, 003, 213-001
Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street
Seller: KBS SOR Tule Springs Owner TRS
Buyer: Pardee Homes of Nevada
4675 W. Teco Ave., LV 89118
$8.8 million for 10.33
20170501:03022
APN(s) 124-16-413-001
Near Elkhorn Road
Seller: KBS SOR Tule Springs Owner TRS
Buyer: KB Home at Tule Springs V3
5795 W. Badura Ave., Suite 180, LV 89118
$3.6 million for 1.33 acres
20170505:00355
APN(s) 164-24-216-008
10961 All of Me Court
Seller: Discovery Property Co.
Buyer: Piper A. Park Declaration of Trust
1226 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego OR 97034
$3.05 million for 12.89 acres
20170501:03069
APN(s) 178-31-616-004, 178-32-210-010
Canyon Heights Drive
Seller: AG/RW-Canyons
Buyer: PN II dba Pulte Homes of Nevada
7255 Tenaya Way, Suite 200, LV 89113
$2.8 million for 6.01 acres
20170502:00732
APN(s) 177-18-303-017, 018, 035, 036
4550, 4552, 4560 W. Ford Ave.
Seller: Khusrow Roohani Family Trust, Lexiland
Buyer: KB Home LV Cameron Ford
5795 W. Badura Ave., Suite 180, LV 89118
$2.7 million for 7.49 acres
20170505:01964
APN(s) 138-03-701-021
4204 N. Tenaya Way
Seller: Sharet Holdings II
Buyer: Tenaya Seniors
6021 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148
$2.5 million for 5 acres
20170505:01863
APN(s) 163-30-801-009
Russell Road near Grand Canyon Drive
Seller: John Brice Giglia; Giglia Family Trust
Buyer: Fort Apache Seniors
6021 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148
$1.81 million for 0.29 acres
20170505:02855
APN(s) 164-14-415-017
11 Boulder Rock Circle
Seller: Christopher Homes Ridges
Buyer: Keith Smith and Joeanne Smith Trust dated Oct. 22, 19998
11 Boulder Rock Circle, LV 89135
$1.5 million for 1.27 acres
20170501:02572
APN(s) 163-18-802-003
Flamingo Road near Park Street
Seller: Sal Sagev
Buyer: 9970 CCO
9970 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89129
$1.49 million for 0.37 acres
20170503:02570
APN(s) 191-07-515-011
106 Highland Crown Road
Seller: Greystone Nevada
Buyer: Jacob A. Cherrington and Wendy A. Charrington
106 Highland Crown Road, LV 89141
$1.35 million for 1.75 acres
20170504:01600
APN(s) 163-36-101-013
Near Oquendo Road and Jones Boulevard
Seller: Eliot Holdings
Buyer: Dominique Doumani Living Trust
23 Sun Glow Lane, LV 89135