DEEDS RECORDED APRIL 30-MAY 6, 2017

APARTMENTS

$19.05 million for 212 units

20170502:02721

APN(s) 140-29-702-002

853 N. Nellis Blvd.

Seller: Prime Maravilla

Buyer: TMIF Maravialla

3000 Olympic Blvd., Suite 2120, Santa Monica CA 90404

$17.43 million for 192 units

20170504:00899

APN(s) 162-22-501-003, 002

939, 969 E. Flamingo Road

Seller: Vegas One

Buyer: 939 Flamingo

1425 N. University Ave., Provo UT 84603

COMMERCIAL

$77.5 million for 33.38 acres

20170501:01262

APN(s) 162-29-302-001, 003, 004, 401-017

5617 Dean Martin Drive

Seller: Nevada Land Group

Buyer: LV Stadium Co.

19 W. 34th St., New York NY 10001

$59.5 million for 1.82 acres

20170503:02075

APN(s) 162-21-301-014

3767 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Seller: FX Luxury Las Vegas I

Buyer: GC Vegas Retail, Nakash S&W, Nakash S&W II

19 W. 34th St., New York NY 10001

$12.5 million for 4.26 acres

20170505:02440

APN(s) 177-03-110-005

811 Grier Drive

Seller: Grier Holdings

Buyer: The Tiberti Co.

1806 Industrial Road, LV 89102

$7.5 million for 2.5 acres

20170505:01912

APN(s) 177-03-110-014

630 Trade Center Drive

Seller: American Homes 4 Rent TRS

Buyer: Silver State Schools Credit Union

4221 McLeod Drive, LV 89121

$4.8 million for 0.73 acres

20170502:01163

APN(s) 125-27-411-005

5660 Centennial Center Blvd.

Seller: RC1LV

Buyer: 12th St. Chino Enterprise

10907 Downey Ave., Suite 203, Downey CA 90241

$3.6 million for 1.29 acres

20170503:02866

APN(s) 139-34-401-011, 010, 043, 045

924, 1001 S. First St.

Seller: 1001 1st Street

Buyer: Mission Linen Building

1620 S. Los Angeles St., Suite C, Los Angeles CA 90055

$3.2 million for 2.21 acres

20170501:01285

APN(s) 162-19-702-014

4676 Wynn Road

Seller: Ray and Elaine Chenoweth

Buyer: MLBH Consulting

9605 Stoney Mesa Court, LV 89139

$2.98 million for 0.6 acres

20170503:02313

APN(s) 177-26-112-016

9880 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Seller: Silverado/Maryland-Pure

Buyer: 1842 Wright Ave.

1842 Wright Ave., Long Beach CA 90815

$2.75 million for 1.41 acres

20170502:01136

APN(s) 161-31-705-001

6165 Annie Oakley Drive

Seller: Three Peaks Investments

Buyer: AMC Services

6165 Annie Oakley Drive, LV 89120

$2.3 million for 1.05 acres

20170505:03321

APN(s) 140-29-716-007

821 N. Nellis Blvd.

Seller: MRMP

Buyer: William and Anne Oas Family Trust

6250 N. Irwindale Ave., Irwindale CA 91702

$1.15 million for 2.28 acres

20170501:02872

APN(s) 162-31-505-005, 004

3900 W. Oquendo Road

Seller: Pifer Property Holdings

Buyer: Mass Transit Properties

2555 Olympic Blvd., Suite 3M, Los Angeles CA 90023

RESIDENTIAL

$3.8 million for 6,828 square feet

20170501:02752

APN(s) 138-32-213-114

9101 Alta Drive, Unit 1704

Seller: Tarry Earies

Buyer: The Andrew E. and Leah Gore Living Trust

9101 Alta Drive, Suite 1704, LV 89145

$3.35 million for 9,591 square feet

20170501:02187

APN(s) 164-14-414-011

54 Meadowhawk Lane

Seller: Michael D. Mossholder

Buyer: The Wolfe Family Trust

54 Meadowhawk Lane, LV 89135

$3.2 million for 7,016 square feet

20170503:01975

APN(s) 164-14-414-001

90 Meadowhawk Lane

Seller: 2013 Chantereine Revocable Living Trust dated June 10, 2013

Buyer: Thomas Davis Jr. Revocable Trust dated Nov. 10, 2004

90 Meadowhawk Lane, LV 89135

$2.75 million for 7,822 square feet

20170505:00960

APN(s) 191-01-815-024

1600 Villa Rica Drive

Seller: James B. Frantz

Buyer: GLGL Nevada Trust dated May 17, 2011

2167 Handel Ave., HD 89052

$2.53 million for 19,010 square feet

20170505:03468

APN(s) 161-30-801-046, 024, 032, 034, 056

3852, 3880, 3910 E. Russell Road; 5626, 5670 Sandhill Road

Seller: Ford Ranch

Buyer: Paradise Property Holdings

412 N. Main St., Suite 100, Buffalo WY 82834

$2.15 million for 10,828 square feet

20170504:00786

APN(s) 163-28-213-007

82 Innisbrook Ave.

Seller: The Bert E. Arnuld Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Linda Wackerman and John Wackerman

82 Innisbrook Ave., LV 89113

$1.8 million for 5,368 square feet

20170501:01330

APN(s) 164-14-815-012

43 Grey Feather Drive

Seller: Robert H. Baldwin and Audra L. Baldwin

Buyer: Sapna Bhatia

43 Grey Feather Drive, LV 89135

$1.76 million for 8,328 square feet

20170504:00327

APN(s) 138-30-812-003

9525 Tournament Canyon Drive

Seller: John Wackerman and Linda Wackerman

Buyer: Wang, Gail and Michael Ko-Fei Kuo

9525 Tournament Canyon Drive, LV 89145

$1.45 million for 5,401 square feet

20170503:01749

APN(s) 160-22-617-004

70 Bella Lago Ave.

Seller: William Lyon Homes

Buyer: Eric Jamison and Laura J. Jamison

4061 Silvestri Lane, Suite G-1, LV 89120

$1.32 million for 5,622 square feet

20170505:02353

APN(s) 164-11-123-005

2515 Grassy Spring Place

Seller: Truman Trust dated March 6, 1015

Buyer: Sandra V. Sartini

7325 Simbury Circle, LV 89129

$1.32 million for 4,327 square feet

20170501:02916

APN(s) 164-23-514-062

20 Springacre Drive

Seller: Raymond T. Stewart and Marion Valerie Stewart

Buyer: MBRK Trust

10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2100, Los Angeles CA 90024

$1.3 million for 5,189 square feet

20170505:03414

APN(s) 164-14-112-001

11680 Glowing Sunset Lane

Seller: The Simonson Family Trust dated Jan. 25, 2016

Buyer: Curry Leavitt

11680 Glowing Sunset Lane, LV 89135

$1.09 million for 4,261 square feet

20170504:01168

APN(s) 137-27-212-003

12161 Castilla Rain Ave.

Seller: Toll South LV

Buyer: Jesus Rubio and Alyssa Rubio

12161 Castilla Rain Ave., LV 89138

$1 million for 6,686 square feet

20170505:02847

APN(s) 190-08-316-015

7 Mallard Creek Trail

Seller: Curt P. Samlaska

Buyer: Vikas Sayal and Kinjal Sayal

7 Mallard Creek Trail, HD 89052

VACANT LAND

$14.81 million for 27.43 acres

20170503:01445

APN(s) 164-03-114-001

Crossbridge Drive near Bluffwood Place

Seller: The Howard Hughes Co.

Buyer: Toll South LV

1140 Town Center Drive, Suite 250, LV 89144

$11.53 million for 44.46 acres

20170501:03021

APN(s) 124-21-611-001, 003, 213-001

Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street

Seller: KBS SOR Tule Springs Owner TRS

Buyer: Pardee Homes of Nevada

4675 W. Teco Ave., LV 89118

$8.8 million for 10.33

20170501:03022

APN(s) 124-16-413-001

Near Elkhorn Road

Seller: KBS SOR Tule Springs Owner TRS

Buyer: KB Home at Tule Springs V3

5795 W. Badura Ave., Suite 180, LV 89118

$3.6 million for 1.33 acres

20170505:00355

APN(s) 164-24-216-008

10961 All of Me Court

Seller: Discovery Property Co.

Buyer: Piper A. Park Declaration of Trust

1226 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego OR 97034

$3.05 million for 12.89 acres

20170501:03069

APN(s) 178-31-616-004, 178-32-210-010

Canyon Heights Drive

Seller: AG/RW-Canyons

Buyer: PN II dba Pulte Homes of Nevada

7255 Tenaya Way, Suite 200, LV 89113

$2.8 million for 6.01 acres

20170502:00732

APN(s) 177-18-303-017, 018, 035, 036

4550, 4552, 4560 W. Ford Ave.

Seller: Khusrow Roohani Family Trust, Lexiland

Buyer: KB Home LV Cameron Ford

5795 W. Badura Ave., Suite 180, LV 89118

$2.7 million for 7.49 acres

20170505:01964

APN(s) 138-03-701-021

4204 N. Tenaya Way

Seller: Sharet Holdings II

Buyer: Tenaya Seniors

6021 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148

$2.5 million for 5 acres

20170505:01863

APN(s) 163-30-801-009

Russell Road near Grand Canyon Drive

Seller: John Brice Giglia; Giglia Family Trust

Buyer: Fort Apache Seniors

6021 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, LV 89148

$1.81 million for 0.29 acres

20170505:02855

APN(s) 164-14-415-017

11 Boulder Rock Circle

Seller: Christopher Homes Ridges

Buyer: Keith Smith and Joeanne Smith Trust dated Oct. 22, 19998

11 Boulder Rock Circle, LV 89135

$1.5 million for 1.27 acres

20170501:02572

APN(s) 163-18-802-003

Flamingo Road near Park Street

Seller: Sal Sagev

Buyer: 9970 CCO

9970 W. Cheyenne Ave., LV 89129

$1.49 million for 0.37 acres

20170503:02570

APN(s) 191-07-515-011

106 Highland Crown Road

Seller: Greystone Nevada

Buyer: Jacob A. Cherrington and Wendy A. Charrington

106 Highland Crown Road, LV 89141

$1.35 million for 1.75 acres

20170504:01600

APN(s) 163-36-101-013

Near Oquendo Road and Jones Boulevard

Seller: Eliot Holdings

Buyer: Dominique Doumani Living Trust

23 Sun Glow Lane, LV 89135