Posted 

DEEDS RECORDED MAY 14-20, 2017


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

APARTMENTS

$60.31 million for 16.71 acres

20170519:02290

APN(s) 163-19-211-012

4450 S. Hualapai Way

Seller: NV Peace

Buyer: BREIT MF Union Apartments

233 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4200, Chicago IL 60606

$55.29 million for 13.65 acres

20170519:02289

APN(s) 163-32-801-019

6355 S. Durango Drive

Seller: LV Post

Buyer: BREIT MF SW Apartments

233 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4200 , Chicago IL 60606

$54.4 million for 324 units

20170519:02288

APN(s) 178-15-712-005

1005 Wigwam Pkwy.

Seller: LV Gibson

Buyer: BREIT MF Dream Apartments

233 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4200, Chicago IL 60606

COMMERCIAL

$7.1 million for 5.88 acres

20170518:00275

APN(s) 161-20-801-007

4900 E. Tropicana Ave.

Seller: Tropicana Nellis

Buyer: Trop Nellis

15206 Ventura Blvd., Suite 30, Sherman Oaks CA 91403

$3.2 million

20170518:03213

APN(s) 162-24-802-007

Seller: Tropicana 26

Buyer: Tropicana Nevada

5021 Sobb Ave., LV 89118

$1.66 million

20170516:01046

APN(s) 178-15-611-045

Seller: Elevon Corporate Park

Buyer: Z8H Corporate Park

5839 Joyce Way, Dallas TX 75225

$1.3 million

20170517:01391

APN(s) 162-18-210-005

Seller: Pammy PPP

Buyer: Maximizer Holding

32 Colleton River Drive, HD 89052

RESIDENTIAL

$3.26 million for 9,852 square feet

20170518:01137

APN(s) 164-14-110-004

10 Wild Ridge Court

Seller: P.O. Box 97821

Buyer: JS Lab

9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2510, LV 89117

$2.6 million

20170518:02438

APN(s) 138-32-213-102

Seller: Miller Family Dynasty Trust dated Oct. 31, 2012

Buyer: Steven C. Ikrit and Deborah L. Ikirt

9101 Alta Drive, Suite 1401, LV 89145

$2.15 million

20170515:01143

APN(s) 162-09-612-169

Seller: Turnberry Place West Holdings

Buyer: Abel Sheng

2747 Paradise Road, Suite 2101, LV 89109

$1.95 million

20170519:02936

APN(s) 160-22-722-008

Seller: William Lyon Homes

Buyer: Laurent W. Valliere and Linda A. Silvestri

44 Bella Lago Ave., HD 89011

$1.63 million

20170519:01445

APN(s) 163-08-611-006

Seller: Kok Chye Tan and Lay Tin Lim

Buyer: Ken Hu

5430 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89146

$1.6 million

20170518:03296

APN(s) 164-14-815-017

Seller: Alan Molasky Revocable Family Trust dated April 5, 1996

Buyer: Jon E. Gray

42 Moonfire Drive, LV 89135

$1.46 million

20170515:01788

APN(s) 162-19-511-581

Seller: Jay McKee

Buyer: Palm Place PH

1173 S. 250 W., Suite 211, St. George UT 84770

$1.45 million

20170519:02432

APN(s) 138-19-710-014

Seller: The Muncey Family Trust dated Dec. 20, 2003

Buyer: Aaron A. Fischer and Anna Fischer

1804 Whitehawk Court, LV 89134

$1.43 million

20170517:01911

APN(s) 191-01-815-027

Seller: Christian Madsen and Sheela Murthy

Buyer: Natalie H. Storie and Allen Storie

2684 Ponte Vecchio Terrace, HD 89052

$1.34 million

20170517:01502

APN(s) 162-20-715-309

Seller: Jon A. Armel and Linda S. Armel

Buyer: The Sunny Days Family Trust

1000 Ballpark Way, Suite 302, Arlington TX 36011

$1.3 million

20170518:00224

APN(s) 164-14-216-020

Seller: James P. and Marcia E. Prather

Buyer: Kenneth Martin Hanifan

9249 Canyon Mesa Drive, LV 89144

$1.26 million

20170517:01378

APN(s) 164-23-514-091

Seller: Florence Shapiro 1992 Family Trust dated Aug. 27, 1992

Buyer: Jerry Fish

29 Garden Shadow Lane, LV 89135

$1.25 million

20170515:01945

APN(s) 164-24-312-016

Seller: Stanley M. Abramow and Audrey S. Abramow Family Trust

Buyer: Robert A. Harsch

0 S. 490 Wilmar Court, Winfield IL 60190

$1.1 million

20170517:01570

APN(s) 191-06-713-017

Seller: Sanford H. Schwartz Personal Residence Trust

Buyer: Joseph Cicione II

11797 Oakland Hills, LV 89141

$1 million

20170516:00947

APN(s) 191-06-519-017

Seller: Steven E. Harfst and Lauren M. Harfst

Buyer: Christopher John Fiumara and Ashley Brooke Fiumara

2264 Martinique Ave., HD 89044

VACANT LAND

$5.44 million for 12.5 acres

20170515:00112

APN(s) 177-33-801-020

Starr Avenue and Gilespie Street

Seller: Starr & Bermuda et al

Buyer: American West Development

250 Pilot Road, Suite 140, LV 89119

$3.85 million for 5 acres

20170518:03092

APN(s) 176-02-101-011

Near Sunset Road and Torrey Pines Drive

Seller: Keikhosrow and Manijeh Ahouraian Revocable Trust dated Dec. 19, 1989

Buyer: TLB Land

7055 Lindell Road, LV 89118

$2.59 million

20170519:00023

APN(s) 139-33-511-008

Seller: City Parkway V

Buyer: SP Venture Capital

4790 Eastgate Mall, Suite 150, San Diego CA 92121

$1.38 million

20170519:01425

APN(s) 176-13-401-030

Seller: Hamayoun Larian Trust dated May 30, 2002; The A. Benyamin Trust dated July 18, 2006

Buyer: Lee A. Martinez

6260 McLeod Drive, Suite 100, LV 89120

$1.31 million

20170515:00111

APN(s) 177-33-801-020

Seller: Starr & Bermuda

Buyer: Lucid Investments

9345 W. Sunset Road, Suite 101, LV 89148

$1.31 million

20170515:00110

APN(s) 177-33-801-020

Seller: Starr & Bermuda

Buyer: Lexiland; Pinhead 1

437 Coast Blvd., La Jolla CA 92037