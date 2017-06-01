DEEDS RECORDED MAY 14-20, 2017

APARTMENTS
$60.31 million for 16.71 acres
20170519:02290
APN(s) 163-19-211-012
4450 S. Hualapai Way
Seller: NV Peace
Buyer: BREIT MF Union Apartments
233 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4200, Chicago IL 60606
$55.29 million for 13.65 acres
20170519:02289
APN(s) 163-32-801-019
6355 S. Durango Drive
Seller: LV Post
Buyer: BREIT MF SW Apartments
233 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4200 , Chicago IL 60606
$54.4 million for 324 units
20170519:02288
APN(s) 178-15-712-005
1005 Wigwam Pkwy.
Seller: LV Gibson
Buyer: BREIT MF Dream Apartments
233 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4200, Chicago IL 60606
COMMERCIAL
$7.1 million for 5.88 acres
20170518:00275
APN(s) 161-20-801-007
4900 E. Tropicana Ave.
Seller: Tropicana Nellis
Buyer: Trop Nellis
15206 Ventura Blvd., Suite 30, Sherman Oaks CA 91403
$3.2 million
20170518:03213
APN(s) 162-24-802-007
Seller: Tropicana 26
Buyer: Tropicana Nevada
5021 Sobb Ave., LV 89118
$1.66 million
20170516:01046
APN(s) 178-15-611-045
Seller: Elevon Corporate Park
Buyer: Z8H Corporate Park
5839 Joyce Way, Dallas TX 75225
$1.3 million
20170517:01391
APN(s) 162-18-210-005
Seller: Pammy PPP
Buyer: Maximizer Holding
32 Colleton River Drive, HD 89052
RESIDENTIAL
$3.26 million for 9,852 square feet
20170518:01137
APN(s) 164-14-110-004
10 Wild Ridge Court
Seller: P.O. Box 97821
Buyer: JS Lab
9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2510, LV 89117
$2.6 million
20170518:02438
APN(s) 138-32-213-102
Seller: Miller Family Dynasty Trust dated Oct. 31, 2012
Buyer: Steven C. Ikrit and Deborah L. Ikirt
9101 Alta Drive, Suite 1401, LV 89145
$2.15 million
20170515:01143
APN(s) 162-09-612-169
Seller: Turnberry Place West Holdings
Buyer: Abel Sheng
2747 Paradise Road, Suite 2101, LV 89109
$1.95 million
20170519:02936
APN(s) 160-22-722-008
Seller: William Lyon Homes
Buyer: Laurent W. Valliere and Linda A. Silvestri
44 Bella Lago Ave., HD 89011
$1.63 million
20170519:01445
APN(s) 163-08-611-006
Seller: Kok Chye Tan and Lay Tin Lim
Buyer: Ken Hu
5430 W. Sahara Ave., LV 89146
$1.6 million
20170518:03296
APN(s) 164-14-815-017
Seller: Alan Molasky Revocable Family Trust dated April 5, 1996
Buyer: Jon E. Gray
42 Moonfire Drive, LV 89135
$1.46 million
20170515:01788
APN(s) 162-19-511-581
Seller: Jay McKee
Buyer: Palm Place PH
1173 S. 250 W., Suite 211, St. George UT 84770
$1.45 million
20170519:02432
APN(s) 138-19-710-014
Seller: The Muncey Family Trust dated Dec. 20, 2003
Buyer: Aaron A. Fischer and Anna Fischer
1804 Whitehawk Court, LV 89134
$1.43 million
20170517:01911
APN(s) 191-01-815-027
Seller: Christian Madsen and Sheela Murthy
Buyer: Natalie H. Storie and Allen Storie
2684 Ponte Vecchio Terrace, HD 89052
$1.34 million
20170517:01502
APN(s) 162-20-715-309
Seller: Jon A. Armel and Linda S. Armel
Buyer: The Sunny Days Family Trust
1000 Ballpark Way, Suite 302, Arlington TX 36011
$1.3 million
20170518:00224
APN(s) 164-14-216-020
Seller: James P. and Marcia E. Prather
Buyer: Kenneth Martin Hanifan
9249 Canyon Mesa Drive, LV 89144
$1.26 million
20170517:01378
APN(s) 164-23-514-091
Seller: Florence Shapiro 1992 Family Trust dated Aug. 27, 1992
Buyer: Jerry Fish
29 Garden Shadow Lane, LV 89135
$1.25 million
20170515:01945
APN(s) 164-24-312-016
Seller: Stanley M. Abramow and Audrey S. Abramow Family Trust
Buyer: Robert A. Harsch
0 S. 490 Wilmar Court, Winfield IL 60190
$1.1 million
20170517:01570
APN(s) 191-06-713-017
Seller: Sanford H. Schwartz Personal Residence Trust
Buyer: Joseph Cicione II
11797 Oakland Hills, LV 89141
$1 million
20170516:00947
APN(s) 191-06-519-017
Seller: Steven E. Harfst and Lauren M. Harfst
Buyer: Christopher John Fiumara and Ashley Brooke Fiumara
2264 Martinique Ave., HD 89044
VACANT LAND
$5.44 million for 12.5 acres
20170515:00112
APN(s) 177-33-801-020
Starr Avenue and Gilespie Street
Seller: Starr & Bermuda et al
Buyer: American West Development
250 Pilot Road, Suite 140, LV 89119
$3.85 million for 5 acres
20170518:03092
APN(s) 176-02-101-011
Near Sunset Road and Torrey Pines Drive
Seller: Keikhosrow and Manijeh Ahouraian Revocable Trust dated Dec. 19, 1989
Buyer: TLB Land
7055 Lindell Road, LV 89118
$2.59 million
20170519:00023
APN(s) 139-33-511-008
Seller: City Parkway V
Buyer: SP Venture Capital
4790 Eastgate Mall, Suite 150, San Diego CA 92121
$1.38 million
20170519:01425
APN(s) 176-13-401-030
Seller: Hamayoun Larian Trust dated May 30, 2002; The A. Benyamin Trust dated July 18, 2006
Buyer: Lee A. Martinez
6260 McLeod Drive, Suite 100, LV 89120
$1.31 million
20170515:00111
APN(s) 177-33-801-020
Seller: Starr & Bermuda
Buyer: Lucid Investments
9345 W. Sunset Road, Suite 101, LV 89148
$1.31 million
20170515:00110
APN(s) 177-33-801-020
Seller: Starr & Bermuda
Buyer: Lexiland; Pinhead 1
437 Coast Blvd., La Jolla CA 92037