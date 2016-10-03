DEEDS Sept. 14-20

APARTMENT BUILDING
• $640,000
20160920:001130/APN 140-20-804-017
4910 E. Owens Ave., Sunrise Manor
Seller: ABD Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Owens Apartments LLC
P.O. Box 1491, Bellevue, WA 98009
CHURCH
• $650,000
20160920:001299/APN 163-04-418-002
SWC Via Olivero Avenue/Cimarron Road, Las Vegas
Seller: Lakes Lutheran Church
Buyer: Desert Gymcats Holding Co. Inc.
3138 Surf Spray St., Las Vegas, NV 89117
CONDOMINIUM
• $2.9 million
20160920:002524/APN 162-20-712-185
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South #4102, Paradise
Seller: Timothy P. Hopkins
Buyer: Japanda LLC
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4102, Las Vegas, NV 89158
• $1.4 million
20160920:001992/APN 162-10-114-448
222 Karen Ave. #1902, Winchester
Seller: Karen Community (LV) LLC
Buyer: DJBM Properties LLC
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4203, Las Vegas, NV 89158
INDUSTRIAL
• $1.2 million
20160919:001694/APN 162-08-703-002
2953 Westwood Drive, Winchester
Seller: 2953 Westwood Las Vegas LLC
Buyer: The Second Amended and Restated Gunter Family Tust dated Jan. 7, 2013
P.O. Box 749, San Pedro, CA 90733
• $591,929
20160919:003369/APN 139-22-803-002
228 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas
Seller: MD Development
Buyer: Greenscape Land LLC
777 E. Missouri Ave., #200, Phoenix, AZ 85014
• $550,000
20160914:002949/APN 139-35-612-044
2421 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas
Seller: LWH Properties LLC
Buyer: Mihaola Bratoi
1481 Geneva St., Irvine, CA 92604
MANUFACTURING
• $8.2 million
20160914:001387/APN 124-36-311-001
2912 E. La Madre Way, North Las Vegas
Seller: Ohio Decorative Products LLC
Buyer: La Madre Way LLC
15 Corporate Plaza Drive, #240, Newport Beach, CA 92660
• $2.9 million
20160916:001918/APN 176-12-601-045
5340 W. Robindale Road, Enterprise
Seller: Gary-Vegas LLC
Buyer: DeBrouwer LLC
5340 W. Robindale Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139
MOBILE HOME PARK
• $900,000
20160915:001518/APN 191-09-701-001
205 Volunteer Blvd., Enterprise
Seller: GLP Capital LP
Buyer: JonLuck Investment Ltd.
1435 Copper Court, Reno, NV 89519
OFFICE
• $2.2 million
20160919:001533/APN 163-03-412-013
7580 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Seller: Deluca Building LLC
Buyer: D Rocc Empire LLC
2901 N. Tenaya Way, #200, Las Vegas, NV 89128
• $2 million
20160916:002110/APN 177-12-521-005
7375 S. Pecos Road, Paradise
Seller: Atlas Properties LLC
Buyer: Pecos Bill LLC
522 E. Walnut Ave., Burbank, CA 91501
• $600,000
20160919:002771/APN 139-06-310-006
4308 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas
Seller: Assisting Senior Coast to Coast LLC
Buyer: Nevada New Builds LLC; Free Range Properties LLC
7570 Norman Rockwell Lane, #143, Las Vegas, NV 89143
RETAIL
• $925,000
20160914:002292/APN 139-33-811-027
1001 S. Main St., Las Vegas
Seller: AC & CC Inc.
Buyer: Daniel Ahern
564 W. Colorado St., #542, Glendale, CA 91204
SINGLE FAMILY
• $3.8 million
20160920:002284/APN 164-11-211-010
2874 Red Arrow Drive, Summerlin
Seller: The RDC Nevada Trust II dated Nov. 25, 2015
Buyer: Neil Weisbrod
1 Collins Drive, Morristo, NJ 07960
• $2.1 million
20160914:000986/APN 163-29-612-004
5138 Spanish Hills Drive, Spring Valley
Seller: Samuel J. Boyd
Buyer: Frank J. Malone Separate Property Trust dated April 4, 2005
5138 Spanish Hills Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148
• $1.2 million
20160916:002247/APN 191-05-215-001
11736 Alness Lane, Enterprise
Seller: McConville Family Trust dated Nov. 3, 2015
Buyer: Scott W. Lytle and Arlene H. Lytle
11736 Alness Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89141
• $1.2 million
20160920:001920/APN 190-08-316-030
22 Chalet Hills Terrace, Henderson
Seller: Nancy Lynn DeGregorio Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Steven W. Scott and Ricardo C. Ocampo
22 Chalet Hills Terrace, Henderson, NV 89052
• $1.2 million
20160920:002203/APN 163-05-611-003
1609 Iron Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Seller: Julie Russell
Buyer: Carol Grey Romaine
1609 Iron Ridge, Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $1.1 million
20160916:000686/APN 163-08-318-002
3009 Beach View Court, Las Vegas
Seller: Ralenkotter Family Trust
Buyer: Joshua S. Millan Trust
3009 Beach View Court, Las Vegas, NV 89117
• $1 million
20160915:002077/APN 160-23-810-026
6 Pyrenees Court, Henderson
Seller: Reynolds Trust dated April 2, 2007
Buyer: R. Keith Balsiger and Susan Balsiger
6 Pyrenees Court, Henderson, NV 89011
VACANT LAND
• $3.3 million
20160916:001667/APN 191-09-301-012
Near Volunteer Boulevard/Haven Street, Henderson
Seller: Roberts Investment Co. Inc.
Buyer: RCN Real Estate Subsidiary LLC
4175 Cameron St., #B10, Las Vegas, NV 89103
• $2.5 million
20160919:003061/APN 164-23-810-005
11385 Summit Club Drive, Summerlin
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: The Kinney Revocable Family Trust dated Feb. 5, 1026
10300 W. Charleston Blvd., #13-32, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $2.1 million
20160920:001882/APN 164-23-810-004
11371 Summit Club Drive, Summerlin
Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC
Buyer: Stuart R. Engs Jr. and Jane N. Engs Family Trust dated Feb. 26, 1993
11 Painted Feather Way, Las Vegas, NV 89135
• $1.8 million
20160916:001493/APN 189-02-201-008
Near U.S. 95, Henderson
Seller: Jericho Heights
Buyer: RES-NV JLL LLC
790 NW 107th Ave., #400, Miami, FL 33172
• $800,000
20160916:000487/APN 176-03-402-002
SWC Arby Avenue/Tenaya Way, Spring Valley
Seller: The Donovan Family Trust dated Aug. 13, 1996
Buyer: GKT 5 LLC
3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #150, Las Vegas, NV 89169
WAREHOUSE
• $2.7 million
20160920:002658/APN 162-08-802-001
3105 Westwood Drive, Winchester
Seller: Access Bargain Storage LLC
Buyer: NSA Property Holdings LLC
5200 DTC Pkwy., #200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111