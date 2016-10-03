DEEDS Sept. 14-20

APARTMENT BUILDING

• $640,000

20160920:001130/APN 140-20-804-017

4910 E. Owens Ave., Sunrise Manor

Seller: ABD Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Owens Apartments LLC

P.O. Box 1491, Bellevue, WA 98009

CHURCH

• $650,000

20160920:001299/APN 163-04-418-002

SWC Via Olivero Avenue/Cimarron Road, Las Vegas

Seller: Lakes Lutheran Church

Buyer: Desert Gymcats Holding Co. Inc.

3138 Surf Spray St., Las Vegas, NV 89117

CONDOMINIUM

• $2.9 million

20160920:002524/APN 162-20-712-185

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South #4102, Paradise

Seller: Timothy P. Hopkins

Buyer: Japanda LLC

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4102, Las Vegas, NV 89158

• $1.4 million

20160920:001992/APN 162-10-114-448

222 Karen Ave. #1902, Winchester

Seller: Karen Community (LV) LLC

Buyer: DJBM Properties LLC

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4203, Las Vegas, NV 89158

INDUSTRIAL

• $1.2 million

20160919:001694/APN 162-08-703-002

2953 Westwood Drive, Winchester

Seller: 2953 Westwood Las Vegas LLC

Buyer: The Second Amended and Restated Gunter Family Tust dated Jan. 7, 2013

P.O. Box 749, San Pedro, CA 90733

• $591,929

20160919:003369/APN 139-22-803-002

228 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas

Seller: MD Development

Buyer: Greenscape Land LLC

777 E. Missouri Ave., #200, Phoenix, AZ 85014

• $550,000

20160914:002949/APN 139-35-612-044

2421 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas

Seller: LWH Properties LLC

Buyer: Mihaola Bratoi

1481 Geneva St., Irvine, CA 92604

MANUFACTURING

• $8.2 million

20160914:001387/APN 124-36-311-001

2912 E. La Madre Way, North Las Vegas

Seller: Ohio Decorative Products LLC

Buyer: La Madre Way LLC

15 Corporate Plaza Drive, #240, Newport Beach, CA 92660

• $2.9 million

20160916:001918/APN 176-12-601-045

5340 W. Robindale Road, Enterprise

Seller: Gary-Vegas LLC

Buyer: DeBrouwer LLC

5340 W. Robindale Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

MOBILE HOME PARK

• $900,000

20160915:001518/APN 191-09-701-001

205 Volunteer Blvd., Enterprise

Seller: GLP Capital LP

Buyer: JonLuck Investment Ltd.

1435 Copper Court, Reno, NV 89519

OFFICE

• $2.2 million

20160919:001533/APN 163-03-412-013

7580 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Seller: Deluca Building LLC

Buyer: D Rocc Empire LLC

2901 N. Tenaya Way, #200, Las Vegas, NV 89128

• $2 million

20160916:002110/APN 177-12-521-005

7375 S. Pecos Road, Paradise

Seller: Atlas Properties LLC

Buyer: Pecos Bill LLC

522 E. Walnut Ave., Burbank, CA 91501

• $600,000

20160919:002771/APN 139-06-310-006

4308 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas

Seller: Assisting Senior Coast to Coast LLC

Buyer: Nevada New Builds LLC; Free Range Properties LLC

7570 Norman Rockwell Lane, #143, Las Vegas, NV 89143

RETAIL

• $925,000

20160914:002292/APN 139-33-811-027

1001 S. Main St., Las Vegas

Seller: AC & CC Inc.

Buyer: Daniel Ahern

564 W. Colorado St., #542, Glendale, CA 91204

SINGLE FAMILY

• $3.8 million

20160920:002284/APN 164-11-211-010

2874 Red Arrow Drive, Summerlin

Seller: The RDC Nevada Trust II dated Nov. 25, 2015

Buyer: Neil Weisbrod

1 Collins Drive, Morristo, NJ 07960

• $2.1 million

20160914:000986/APN 163-29-612-004

5138 Spanish Hills Drive, Spring Valley

Seller: Samuel J. Boyd

Buyer: Frank J. Malone Separate Property Trust dated April 4, 2005

5138 Spanish Hills Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148

• $1.2 million

20160916:002247/APN 191-05-215-001

11736 Alness Lane, Enterprise

Seller: McConville Family Trust dated Nov. 3, 2015

Buyer: Scott W. Lytle and Arlene H. Lytle

11736 Alness Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89141

• $1.2 million

20160920:001920/APN 190-08-316-030

22 Chalet Hills Terrace, Henderson

Seller: Nancy Lynn DeGregorio Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Steven W. Scott and Ricardo C. Ocampo

22 Chalet Hills Terrace, Henderson, NV 89052

• $1.2 million

20160920:002203/APN 163-05-611-003

1609 Iron Ridge Drive, Las Vegas

Seller: Julie Russell

Buyer: Carol Grey Romaine

1609 Iron Ridge, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $1.1 million

20160916:000686/APN 163-08-318-002

3009 Beach View Court, Las Vegas

Seller: Ralenkotter Family Trust

Buyer: Joshua S. Millan Trust

3009 Beach View Court, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• $1 million

20160915:002077/APN 160-23-810-026

6 Pyrenees Court, Henderson

Seller: Reynolds Trust dated April 2, 2007

Buyer: R. Keith Balsiger and Susan Balsiger

6 Pyrenees Court, Henderson, NV 89011

VACANT LAND

• $3.3 million

20160916:001667/APN 191-09-301-012

Near Volunteer Boulevard/Haven Street, Henderson

Seller: Roberts Investment Co. Inc.

Buyer: RCN Real Estate Subsidiary LLC

4175 Cameron St., #B10, Las Vegas, NV 89103

• $2.5 million

20160919:003061/APN 164-23-810-005

11385 Summit Club Drive, Summerlin

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: The Kinney Revocable Family Trust dated Feb. 5, 1026

10300 W. Charleston Blvd., #13-32, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $2.1 million

20160920:001882/APN 164-23-810-004

11371 Summit Club Drive, Summerlin

Seller: Discovery Property Co. LLC

Buyer: Stuart R. Engs Jr. and Jane N. Engs Family Trust dated Feb. 26, 1993

11 Painted Feather Way, Las Vegas, NV 89135

• $1.8 million

20160916:001493/APN 189-02-201-008

Near U.S. 95, Henderson

Seller: Jericho Heights

Buyer: RES-NV JLL LLC

790 NW 107th Ave., #400, Miami, FL 33172

• $800,000

20160916:000487/APN 176-03-402-002

SWC Arby Avenue/Tenaya Way, Spring Valley

Seller: The Donovan Family Trust dated Aug. 13, 1996

Buyer: GKT 5 LLC

3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #150, Las Vegas, NV 89169

WAREHOUSE

• $2.7 million

20160920:002658/APN 162-08-802-001

3105 Westwood Drive, Winchester

Seller: Access Bargain Storage LLC

Buyer: NSA Property Holdings LLC

5200 DTC Pkwy., #200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111