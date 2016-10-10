FILED
• 7 Star Enterprise LLC for $4,244
2550 E. Chandler Ave., #46, Las Vegas 89120
• Always and Forever Weddings LLC for $21,277
2902 Lake East Drive, Las Vegas 89117
• Blue Acquisition Member LLC for $42,887
250 Pilot Road, #160, Las Vegas 89119
• CD Hall LLC for $6,031
5348 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89130
• CIRI Lakeside Gaming Investors LLC dba Casino Montelago for $123,070
8 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson 89011
• Cheng Feng Co. USA Inc. for $44,624
9521 Grand Fir Court, Las Vegas 89123
• Citizen’s Choice Mortgage for $2,989
6290 McLeod Drive, #100, Las Vegas 89120
• DDS Conveyors Inc. for $10,113
3265 W. Post Road, Las Vegas 89118
• E-Gads LLC for $277,950
3300 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas 89102
• Fieldhouse Group LLC for $59,409
2851 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130
• Hacienda Gardens Las Vegas for $4,689
4250 E. Bonanza Road, #10, Las Vegas 89110
• KLK Enterprise Inc. for $3,270
4550 S. Maryland Pkwy., #9, Las Vegas 89119
• Lance C. Earl PC for $3,280
955 Hillwood Drive, #2nd floor, Las Vegas 89134
• Luv-It Frozen Custard Inc. for $46,063
505 E. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas 89104
• Mfunds Global Payment Solutions Inc. for $27,733
9121 W. Russell Road, #200, Las Vegas 89148
• Nevada Desert Home Health Services Inc. for $9,105
3160 S. Valley View Blvd., #206, Las Vegas 89102
• Noninvasive Medical Technologies for $114,548
6412 Arville St., Las Vegas 89118
• Nutrition Rush for $84,725
1051 Olsen St., #711, Henderson 89011
• Rancho Vista Realty Top Ten Inc. for $20,528
6787 W. Tropicana Ave., #100, Las Vegas 89103
• Sprizzare Soap Café LLC for $23,413
147 S. Water St., Henderson 89015
• T2G Solutions Inc. for $13,713
2251 N. Rampart Blvd., #386, Las Vegas 89128
• U.S. Landscape Maintenance for $63,532
3365 Wynn Road, #A, Las Vegas 89102
• Universal Homehealth Inc. for $11,232
1945 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89119
• Whiteford Grading and Paving Inc. for $18,486
6713 Tattler Drive, North Las Vegas 89084
RELEASED
• AAR Holding Group LLC for $7,445
7663 Cascade Ridge Court, Las Vegas 89113
• Beach House 1 LLC dba Beach House Bar and Grill for $27,478
30 E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson 89002
• Botavia Energy LLC for $4,778
4535 W. Sahara Ave., #200, Las Vegas 89102
• Centre Courtyard for $2,529
9222 Piper Down Ave., Las Vegas 89148
• Dal Toro Miami LLC for $31,419
5101 Mountain Foliage Drive, Las Vegas 89148
• E-Gads LLC for $54,405
3300 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas 89102
• Incorp Services Inc. for $470,183
2360 Corporate Circle, #400, Henderson 89074
• Irish Influences Inc. for $26,435
688 Rising Brook Drive, Henderson 89011
• JMS & Associates Consulting LLC for $10,221
6166 S. Sandhill Road, #140, Las Vegas 89120
• KJR Management Co. LLC for $3,416
1091 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas 89145
• Masterpiece Stone Restoration Services for $67,124
P.O. Box 531210, Henderson 89053
• Optimum Medical Supply LLC for $4,680
2797 S. Maryland Pkwy., #13, Las Vegas 89109
• Phillipine Times of Southern Nevada for $2,240
1700 E. Desert Inn Road, #304B, Las Vegas 89169
• Quality Home Health Inc. for $39,027
3017 W. Charleston Blvd., #12, Las Vegas 89102
• Roberto’s Taco Shop for $5,387
4955 E. Craig Road, #2, Las Vegas 89115
• Theodore M. Thorp MD PC for $206,898
P.O. Box 12179, Las Vegas 89112
• VS Construction Services LLC for $84,366
3 Candide St., Henderson 89002
• Valleywide Electric LLC for $139,205
9756 Silver Pebble St., Las Vegas 89183