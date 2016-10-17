IRS LIENS
FILED
• 1st Academy School of Insurance LLC for $3,484
3230 E. Flamingo Road, #3, Las Vegas 89121
• Amigo Services Scribes for $9,866
1020 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89104
• Boston Biometrics LLC for $215,293
1810 E. Sahara Ave., #1449, Las Vegas 89104
• Infomercial Sales Inc. I for $12,458
5921 Palmyra Ave., Las Vegas 89146
• KA Management LLC for $6,348
7800 W. Ann Road, #110, Las Vegas 89149
• Las Vegas Air Conditioning Inc. for $17,983
6220 Kimberly Ave., #13, Las Vegas 89122
• Millennium Auto Services for $17,954
9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89123
• Myers & Myers LLC for $24,980
35 E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #110, Henderson 89002
• Powder and Sun Inc. for $38,838
4555 S. Fort Apache Road, #128, Las Vegas 89147
• RC Builders Inc. for $93,973
8255 Hickam Ave., Las Vegas 89129
• Source One Events for $58,712
102 Cassia Way, Henderson 89014
• Southwest Air Conditioning Service Inc. for $30,888
3020 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
• Vegas Football Club LLC for $6,964
1810 E. Sahara Ave., #1449, Las Vegas 89104
RELEASED
• 2T Concrete for $274,023
2301 Haren Drive, Henderson 89011
• Aberdeen Ltd. Dba Aberdeen Electrical Technologies for $154,092
2700 E. Patrick Lane, #1, Las Vegas 89120
• Family Care Home Health & Hospice LLC for $8,452
6960 O’Bannon Drive, Las Vegas 89117
• HM Carpet Nevada Inc. for $37,451
4700 W. Russell Road, #100, Las Vegas 89118
• Infinite Holdingss LLC dba Bridger Inn Hotel for $9,934
301 S. Main St., Las Vegas 89101
• Mr. Wok Foods Inc. for $20,319
3695 E. Post Road, Las Vegas 89120
• Saguaro Home Health Care LLC for $25,600
2770 S. Maryland Pkwy., #215, Las Vegas 89109
• Saints Resources Inc. dba Orchid Stop-N-Shop for $111,806
6101 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas 89108