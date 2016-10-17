IRS LIENS

FILED

• 1st Academy School of Insurance LLC for $3,484

3230 E. Flamingo Road, #3, Las Vegas 89121

• Amigo Services Scribes for $9,866

1020 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89104

• Boston Biometrics LLC for $215,293

1810 E. Sahara Ave., #1449, Las Vegas 89104

• Infomercial Sales Inc. I for $12,458

5921 Palmyra Ave., Las Vegas 89146

• KA Management LLC for $6,348

7800 W. Ann Road, #110, Las Vegas 89149

• Las Vegas Air Conditioning Inc. for $17,983

6220 Kimberly Ave., #13, Las Vegas 89122

• Millennium Auto Services for $17,954

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson 89123

• Myers & Myers LLC for $24,980

35 E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #110, Henderson 89002

• Powder and Sun Inc. for $38,838

4555 S. Fort Apache Road, #128, Las Vegas 89147

• RC Builders Inc. for $93,973

8255 Hickam Ave., Las Vegas 89129

• Source One Events for $58,712

102 Cassia Way, Henderson 89014

• Southwest Air Conditioning Service Inc. for $30,888

3020 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

• Vegas Football Club LLC for $6,964

1810 E. Sahara Ave., #1449, Las Vegas 89104

RELEASED

• 2T Concrete for $274,023

2301 Haren Drive, Henderson 89011

• Aberdeen Ltd. Dba Aberdeen Electrical Technologies for $154,092

2700 E. Patrick Lane, #1, Las Vegas 89120

• Family Care Home Health & Hospice LLC for $8,452

6960 O’Bannon Drive, Las Vegas 89117

• HM Carpet Nevada Inc. for $37,451

4700 W. Russell Road, #100, Las Vegas 89118

• Infinite Holdingss LLC dba Bridger Inn Hotel for $9,934

301 S. Main St., Las Vegas 89101

• Mr. Wok Foods Inc. for $20,319

3695 E. Post Road, Las Vegas 89120

• Saguaro Home Health Care LLC for $25,600

2770 S. Maryland Pkwy., #215, Las Vegas 89109

• Saints Resources Inc. dba Orchid Stop-N-Shop for $111,806

6101 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas 89108