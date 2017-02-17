FILED
Aarhus International
3225 McLeod Drive, 100, LV 89121
$5,523
Baker Construction
5720 Arville St., 118, LV 89118
$6,072
CLM Landscape
615 N. Lisbon St., HD 89015
$5,886
Castle Rock Services
10300 W. Charleston Blvd., 13, LV 89135
$5,405
Duck Duck Goose Childcare
3427 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89169
$3,294
Elderly Aristrocrat
2005 Trailside Village Ave., HD 89012
$22,349
G & G Home Health Care Services
2940 S. Jones Blvd., A, LV 89146
$44,162
Glassy Business Window Tinting
8820 W. Russell Road, 135, LV 89148
$1,942
Health & Care Professional Network
4535 W. Sahara Ave., 100A, LV 89102
$76,738
Hopsports
4262 Blue Diamond Road, 102-359, LV 89139
$17,623
Infinity Enterprises
4735 S. Durango Drive, 120, LV 89147
$5,100
Integrated Mangaement Service
PO Box 34762, LV 89133
$8,988
Jumpstreets
6285 Whispering Brook Court, LV 89149
$43,797
KA Management
PO Box 750933, LV 89136
$2,340
Law Office of Corey B. Beck
425 S. Sixth St., LV 89101
$12,094
Loopy Enterprises dba KG&R Bookkeeping Solutions
PO Box 92495, HD 89009
$15,549
MRDNTD
3575 S. Town Center Drive, 120, LV 89135
$14,871
New Expressions
4425 E. Sahara Ave., 1, LV 89104
$29,885
New Rancho Tires
2401 W. Bonanza Road, N, LV 89106
$5,971
Ninja Fireworks Co.
PO Box 50030, HD 89016
$4,274
Ocean 7 Enterprises
3530 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89103
$38,527
Open Arms Counseling
602 Hermosa Lane, BC 89005
$40,908
Oyster Bay Restaurant
2405 Industrial Road, LV 89102
$13,346
Ringlead
3080 S. Durango Drive, 100, LV 89117
$20,079
Short & Curlys
420 S. Rampart Blvd., 150, LV 89135
$17,889
US Landscape Construction
3365 Wynn Road, A, LV 89102
$54,723
Valley Signs and Lighting
4291 Polaris Ave., E, LV 89103
$108,573
Western Moving Services
4512 Andrews St., F, NLV 89081
$11,011
Whiteford Grading and Paving
6935 Aliante Pkwy., 104-350, LV 89179
$3,017
William Hill Nevada II
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., 100, LV 89118
$31,711
RELEASED
2Sentient
9601 Pikedale Drive, LV 89134
$30,745