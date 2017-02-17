Posted 

IRS LIENS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

FILED

Aarhus International

3225 McLeod Drive, 100, LV 89121

$5,523

Baker Construction

5720 Arville St., 118, LV 89118

$6,072

CLM Landscape

615 N. Lisbon St., HD 89015

$5,886

Castle Rock Services

10300 W. Charleston Blvd., 13, LV 89135

$5,405

Duck Duck Goose Childcare

3427 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89169

$3,294

Elderly Aristrocrat

2005 Trailside Village Ave., HD 89012

$22,349

G & G Home Health Care Services

2940 S. Jones Blvd., A, LV 89146

$44,162

Glassy Business Window Tinting

8820 W. Russell Road, 135, LV 89148

$1,942

Health & Care Professional Network

4535 W. Sahara Ave., 100A, LV 89102

$76,738

Hopsports

4262 Blue Diamond Road, 102-359, LV 89139

$17,623

Infinity Enterprises

4735 S. Durango Drive, 120, LV 89147

$5,100

Integrated Mangaement Service

PO Box 34762, LV 89133

$8,988

Jumpstreets

6285 Whispering Brook Court, LV 89149

$43,797

KA Management

PO Box 750933, LV 89136

$2,340

Law Office of Corey B. Beck

425 S. Sixth St., LV 89101

$12,094

Loopy Enterprises dba KG&R Bookkeeping Solutions

PO Box 92495, HD 89009

$15,549

MRDNTD

3575 S. Town Center Drive, 120, LV 89135

$14,871

New Expressions

4425 E. Sahara Ave., 1, LV 89104

$29,885

New Rancho Tires

2401 W. Bonanza Road, N, LV 89106

$5,971

Ninja Fireworks Co.

PO Box 50030, HD 89016

$4,274

Ocean 7 Enterprises

3530 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89103

$38,527

Open Arms Counseling

602 Hermosa Lane, BC 89005

$40,908

Oyster Bay Restaurant

2405 Industrial Road, LV 89102

$13,346

Ringlead

3080 S. Durango Drive, 100, LV 89117

$20,079

Short & Curlys

420 S. Rampart Blvd., 150, LV 89135

$17,889

US Landscape Construction

3365 Wynn Road, A, LV 89102

$54,723

Valley Signs and Lighting

4291 Polaris Ave., E, LV 89103

$108,573

Western Moving Services

4512 Andrews St., F, NLV 89081

$11,011

Whiteford Grading and Paving

6935 Aliante Pkwy., 104-350, LV 89179

$3,017

William Hill Nevada II

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., 100, LV 89118

$31,711

RELEASED

2Sentient

9601 Pikedale Drive, LV 89134

$30,745