FILED
360 Contracting
12253 Bluebird Canyon Place, LV 89119
$10,462
702 Cleaning Services
5546 Camino Al Norte, 2204, NLV 89031
$6,266
Bunin & Bunin
8275 S. Eastern Ave., 200, LV 89123
$493
CD Hall
5348 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89130
$12,969
Creative Industrial Fiberglass Design
2687 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, LV 89109
$43,650
DTR Transport
8500 Soneto Lane, LV 89117
$262
F. Victor Rueckl Dermatology
8961 W. Sahara Ave., 290, LV 89117
$4,926
Fern Adair Conservatory for the Arts
3265 E. Patrick Lane, LV 89120
$48,494
Happy4U&Me
7225 S. Durango Drive, 105, LV 89113
$21,925
KMI Auto Body Shop
4244 N. Pecos Road, LV 89115
$15,958
Lawrence Consumer Center
2050 E. Cragi Road, NLV 89030
$28,313
Learning Center
711 N. Rainbow Blvd., 150, LV 89107
$22,905
Living Ecology
209 S. Stephanie St., HD 89012
$14,994
NDR Cos. dba National Outsourcing Group
3395 S. Jones Blvd., 307, LV 89146
$71,787
Nevada Desert Home Health Services
3160 S. Valley View Blvd., 206, LV 89102
$12,915
Operation Love Outreach Ministries
6004 Winter Meadow St., LV 89130
$19,998
Paramount Management Enterprises
3508 W. Post Road, LV 89118
$8,183
Paramount Management Enterprises
3506 W. Post Road, LV 89118
$3,244
Pele Enterprises
2955 E. Sunset Road, 104, LV 89120
$561
Richard E. Kohlmeyer DDS
5680 W. Flamingo Road, B, LV 89103
$205,271
Rob & Reneas Home Preservation
222 S. Rainbow Blvd., 107, LV 89145
$28,885
Soothe
848 N. Rainbow Blvd., 3035, LV 89107
$43,909
RELEASED
Aspen Communication Enterprises
6311 Dean Martin Drive, LV 89118
$8,300
Freedom Aviation
PO Box 27740, LV 89126
$31,774
Halo Headquarters
5348 Vegas Drive, 154, LV 89108
$86
Hemp Blue
4262 Blue Diamond Road, 102-342, LV 89139
$23,587
Jed Adam Enterprises
2950 E. Flamingo Road, B, LV 89121
$8,263
Las Vegas Banner Factory
4572 W. Hacienda Ave., LV 89118
$9,262
Nellis Chiropractic
2875 S. Nellis Blvd., A7, LV 89121
$1,562
Primera Financial Servcies
7585 Commercial Way, F, HD 89011
$7,234
Silver State Transportation Services
5113 Alpine Place, LV 89107
$32,380
Teton Media
3457 Lupine Bush Court, LV 89135
$11,425