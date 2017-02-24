Posted 

IRS LIENS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

FILED

360 Contracting

12253 Bluebird Canyon Place, LV 89119

$10,462

702 Cleaning Services

5546 Camino Al Norte, 2204, NLV 89031

$6,266

Bunin & Bunin

8275 S. Eastern Ave., 200, LV 89123

$493

CD Hall

5348 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89130

$12,969

Creative Industrial Fiberglass Design

2687 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, LV 89109

$43,650

DTR Transport

8500 Soneto Lane, LV 89117

$262

F. Victor Rueckl Dermatology

8961 W. Sahara Ave., 290, LV 89117

$4,926

Fern Adair Conservatory for the Arts

3265 E. Patrick Lane, LV 89120

$48,494

Happy4U&Me

7225 S. Durango Drive, 105, LV 89113

$21,925

KMI Auto Body Shop

4244 N. Pecos Road, LV 89115

$15,958

Lawrence Consumer Center

2050 E. Cragi Road, NLV 89030

$28,313

Learning Center

711 N. Rainbow Blvd., 150, LV 89107

$22,905

Living Ecology

209 S. Stephanie St., HD 89012

$14,994

NDR Cos. dba National Outsourcing Group

3395 S. Jones Blvd., 307, LV 89146

$71,787

Nevada Desert Home Health Services

3160 S. Valley View Blvd., 206, LV 89102

$12,915

Operation Love Outreach Ministries

6004 Winter Meadow St., LV 89130

$19,998

Paramount Management Enterprises

3508 W. Post Road, LV 89118

$8,183

Paramount Management Enterprises

3506 W. Post Road, LV 89118

$3,244

Pele Enterprises

2955 E. Sunset Road, 104, LV 89120

$561

Richard E. Kohlmeyer DDS

5680 W. Flamingo Road, B, LV 89103

$205,271

Rob & Reneas Home Preservation

222 S. Rainbow Blvd., 107, LV 89145

$28,885

Soothe

848 N. Rainbow Blvd., 3035, LV 89107

$43,909

RELEASED

Aspen Communication Enterprises

6311 Dean Martin Drive, LV 89118

$8,300

Freedom Aviation

PO Box 27740, LV 89126

$31,774

Halo Headquarters

5348 Vegas Drive, 154, LV 89108

$86

Hemp Blue

4262 Blue Diamond Road, 102-342, LV 89139

$23,587

Jed Adam Enterprises

2950 E. Flamingo Road, B, LV 89121

$8,263

Las Vegas Banner Factory

4572 W. Hacienda Ave., LV 89118

$9,262

Nellis Chiropractic

2875 S. Nellis Blvd., A7, LV 89121

$1,562

Primera Financial Servcies

7585 Commercial Way, F, HD 89011

$7,234

Silver State Transportation Services

5113 Alpine Place, LV 89107

$32,380

Teton Media

3457 Lupine Bush Court, LV 89135

$11,425