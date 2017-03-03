FILED
Ace-A1 Plumbing
1595 Helm Drive, LV 89119
$10,231
Ardyss International
7115 Bermuda Road, LV 89119
$137,956
Healing Hearts Hoe Care
7241 W. Sahara Ave., 110, LV 89117
$32,916
Ice Carbon Blasting Corp.
904 Blanco Caballo Way, HD 89015
$5,120
Prochem Proactive
3651 Lindell Road, D246, LV 89103
$44,456
SIS Solutions dba Family Guidance & Wellness Network
730 N. Eastern Ave., 110, LV 89101
$3,045
RELEASED
Advantage Electric
4157 N. Rancho Drive, 130, LV 89130
$20,056
Beckwith Print Sales-BPS
300 Sunpac Court, HD 89011
$7,020
CFM Partners
8550 W. Charleston Blvd., 102-107, LV 89117
$13,123
Gleed Family
P.O. Box 61153, BC 89006
$59,058
Huddleston Deluxe
6965 Speedway Blvd., X101, LV 89115
$90,023
Las Vegas El Triunfo Restaurants Co.
4450 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104
$34,410
Las Vegas Medical Center
6935 Aliante Pkwy., 104-557, NLV 89084
$9,242
Las Vegas Medical Center
6935 Aliante Pkwy., 104-557, NLV 89084
$5,048
Midlothian Professional Services
5348 Vegas Drive, 240, LV 89108
$11,983
Tandem Nevada
6445 S. Tenaya Way, 155, LV 89113
$15,822