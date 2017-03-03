Posted 

IRS LIENS


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

FILED

Ace-A1 Plumbing

1595 Helm Drive, LV 89119

$10,231

Ardyss International

7115 Bermuda Road, LV 89119

$137,956

Healing Hearts Hoe Care

7241 W. Sahara Ave., 110, LV 89117

$32,916

Ice Carbon Blasting Corp.

904 Blanco Caballo Way, HD 89015

$5,120

Prochem Proactive

3651 Lindell Road, D246, LV 89103

$44,456

SIS Solutions dba Family Guidance & Wellness Network

730 N. Eastern Ave., 110, LV 89101

$3,045

RELEASED

Advantage Electric

4157 N. Rancho Drive, 130, LV 89130

$20,056

Beckwith Print Sales-BPS

300 Sunpac Court, HD 89011

$7,020

CFM Partners

8550 W. Charleston Blvd., 102-107, LV 89117

$13,123

Gleed Family

P.O. Box 61153, BC 89006

$59,058

Huddleston Deluxe

6965 Speedway Blvd., X101, LV 89115

$90,023

Las Vegas El Triunfo Restaurants Co.

4450 E. Charleston Blvd., LV 89104

$34,410

Las Vegas Medical Center

6935 Aliante Pkwy., 104-557, NLV 89084

$9,242

Las Vegas Medical Center

6935 Aliante Pkwy., 104-557, NLV 89084

$5,048

Midlothian Professional Services

5348 Vegas Drive, 240, LV 89108

$11,983

Tandem Nevada

6445 S. Tenaya Way, 155, LV 89113

$15,822