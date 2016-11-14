FILED

• AB Unlimited for $90,081

5415 W. Harmon Ave. 2038, Las Vegas 89103

• Attentive Home Health Care Inc. for $10,331

8562 Del Webb Blvd., Las Vegas 89134

• Blue Planet Lighting Inc. for $35,103

5720 S. Arville St., Las Vegas 89118

• Diamond Head Sign Co. for $7,196

3350 W. Ali Baba Lane, Las Vegas 89118

• Drytech International Inc. for $685,606

P.O. Box 27740, Las Vegas 89126

• Duck Duck Goose Childcare LLC for $3,519

3427 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89169

• Hemp Blue Inc. for $23,587

4262 Blue Diamond Road 102, Las Vegas 89139

• Integrated Medical Group Inc. for $1.2 million

3230 S. Buffalo Drive 104, Las Vegas 89117

• JAS Productions Inc. for $5,228

840 S. Rancho Drive 4-573, Las Vegas 89106

• Kinder Cottage Desert Inn LLC for $1,700

4640 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas 89121

• Las Vegas Classic Coach Ltd. for $49,168

2590 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas 89032

• Mathisen Service & Maintenance LLC for $704

8834 Libertyvale Drive, Las Vegas 89123

• Nevada Commercial Flooring LLC for $17,581

5430 Cameron St. 102, Las Vegas 89118

• Pat Clark Issue Trust for $30,303

P.O. Box 371655, Las Vegas 89137

• Power Up Nevada for $72,404

5165 Rousso Road E, Las Vegas 89118

• R Focus Group Inc. for $13,618

2264 Pacini Court, Henderson 89052

• Silver State Financial Services Inc. for $911,524

1349 Galleria Drive 200, Henderson 89014

• Southwest Air Conditioning Service Inc. for $129,016

3020 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

• TISA Financial Corp. for $159,439

3885 S. Decatur Blvd. 2010, Las Vegas 89103

• Topnotch Property Management LLC for $4,676

600 S. Third St., Las Vegas 89101

RELEASED

• Alpha Home Health Agency Inc. for $23,387

6392 McLeod Drive 1, Las Vegas 89120

• Alumaline of Nevada Inc. for $29,167

5375 Procyon St. 101, Las Vegas 89118

• Amtec Communications Inc. for $21,875

150 N. Durango Drive 150, Las Vegas 89145

• Automobile Insurance Specialists Inc. for $86,702

2346 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas 89101

• Dawna Phan PC for $13,073

5061 E. Sahara Ave. 1A, Las Vegas 89142

• Design Water Systems Inc. for $18,201

3448 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

• Excel Plumbing LLC for $96,759

2933 E. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas 89030

• Glenn James Holtzclaw for $9,861

2810 Vial Bel Mondo St., Henderson 89074

• JOC Inc. for $9,839

4525 S. Sandhill Road 112, Las Vegas 89121

• Johnson Co. for $19,451

8429 Wild Diamond Ave., Las Vegas 89143

• Life of Leadership Inc. for $189,449

5735 S. Sandhill Road A, Las Vegas 89120

• Quality Home Health Inc. for $50,922

3017 W. Charleston Blvd. 12, Las Vegas 89102

• Seven Hills Medical Spas LLC for $37,457

911 S. Eastern Ave. 120, Las Vegas 89183

• Sipping Society Food Catering Co. LLC dba Sipping Society for $8,117

8015 Rancho Drive E6, Las Vegas 89106

• Taelemainia LLC for $10,413

2300 W. Sahra Ave. 800, Las Vegas 89102

• Tax Lien Income Fund 1 LLC for $58,740

101 Convention Center Drive 7, Las Vegas 89109

• William Lewis Wolfbrandt Jr. PC for $63,513

3848 Baddgerbrook St., Las Vegas 89129

• Zackary J. Vogel for $16,920

8213 Fair Falls Lane, Las Vegas 89131