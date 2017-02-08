FILED
• Acy Global for $3,782
2584 Wigwam Pkwy., HD 89074
• Always There Senior Care for $10,813
8412 Tiger Woods Ave., LV 89128
• Boston Biometrics for $93,907
1810 E. Sahara Ave. 1449, LV 89104
• Culato for $9,213
848 N. Rainbow Blvd. 4768, LV 89107
• Glassy Business Window Tinting for $390
8820 W. Russell Road 135, LV 89148
• Masterpiece Stone Restoration Services for $1,365
PO Box 531210, HD 89053
• MRDNTD for $16,333
3575 S. Town Center Drive 120, LV 89135
• Nevada Windows & Doors for $26,810
3725 W. Teco Ave. 3, LV 89118
• North Las Vegas Animal Hospital for $31,741
2437 E. Cheyenne Ave., NLV 89030
• OLD Consulting for $86,102
7817 Askew Place, LV 89166
• Royal Bread Co. for $37,940
4460 S. Durango Drive D, LV 89147
• Saint Dominic Home Health Care for $4,367
720 W. Cheyenne Ave. 210, NLV 89030
• Today Furniture for $49,279
1080 W. Sunset Road, HD 89014
• US National Personal Care for $15,176
2881 S. Valley View Blvd. 6, LV 89102
RELEASED
• C&S Builders Unlimited for $14,896
7249 Old Glory St., LV 89148
• Eco Investment Properties Corp. for $27,648
6490 W. Desert Inn Road, LV 89146
• Family Care Home Health & Hospice for $25,384
6960 O’Bannon Drive 110, LV 89117
• Generations Millwork for $156,679
5335 Wynn Road, LV 89118
• Green Thumb Maintenance for $9,692
3275 S. Jones Blvd. 105, LV 89146
• Landmarc Landscapes for $18,328
1731 N. Rancho Drive, LV 89106
• Las Vegas Recycling for $34,140
2220 N. Commerce St., NLV 89030
• Law Office of Lisa Rasmussen for $68,908
601 S. 10th St. 100, LV 89101
• Lighting and Electronic Design for $13,122
141 Cassia Wat B, HD 89014
• MBS Real Estate Services for $17,751
2230 Corporate Circle 250, HD 89074
• Mr. Wok Foods for $6,111
3695 E. Post Road, LV 89120
• NevadaPure for $41,309
4380 Boulder Hwy., LV 89121
• Paul W. Lemmons for $39,381
2209 Heavenly View Drive, LV 89014