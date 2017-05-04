IRS LIENS FILED APRIL 23-29, 2017

FILED
808 Hawaii Mixed Plate
775 W. Craig Road, Suite 148, NLV 89032
$10,070
Enzo Varela PC
8367 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 101, LV 89147
$7,162
Happy Living
695 Quayside Court, LV 89178
$7,809
Intelligent Data Solutions
2500 Chandler Ave., Suite 18, LV 89120
$100,811
Intelligent Data Solutions
2500 Chandler Ave., Suite 18, LV 89120
$377,052
Mallorca Magnets
2675 E. Patrick Lane, Suite4, LV 89120
$6,760
Miami Bakery
1083 E. Tropicana Ave., LV 89119
$3,383
New Air
6125 Empire Circle, LV 89107
$975
Ocean 7 Enterprises
3530 S. Jones Blvd., LV 89103
$40,129
Our Families Country Café
10591 S. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89179
$9,518
Platinum Mobile Detailing
1606 Silver Knoll Ave., LV 89123
$300
Prochem Proactive
3651 Lindell Road, Suite D246, LV 89103
$43,680
RELEASED
Advertising Advantage Printing
4800 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite C/C, LV 89119
$383
Douglas Clark PC
2585 S. Torrey Pines Drive, LV 89146
$44,634
Fast Track Construction
4290 N. Pecos Road, Suite 2, LV 89115
$7,711
Gerardo’s Taco Shop
3655 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 105, LV 89103
$3,809
Kulvir & Amar
655 W. Craig Road, Suite 112, NLV 89032
$1,107
NDR Cos. dba National Outsourcing Group
3395 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 307, LV 89146
$14,042
Orchard Insurance
6180 W. Charleston Blvd., LV 89146
$11,114