IRS LIENS Jan. 15-21, 2017

FILED
• Frank Lopez Inc. for $11,973
8792 Beckett Ridge Ave., LV 89149
• Rock Security Inc. for $972
3375 Aldebaran Ave., LV 89102
• Sanco Inc. for $30,225
P.O. Box 335095, NLV 89033
• Storm Investing Group LLC for $23,270
7575 S. Rainbow Blvd. 107, LV 89139
RELEASED
• Acecomm Inc. for $76,663
3401 Sirius Ave. 18, LV 89102
• High Class Personal Care LLC for $4,011
5000 W. Oakley Blvd. EL, LV 89146
• Patient Care Home Health Services Inc. for $77,052
6849 W. Charleston Blvd. A, LV 89117
• Ringlead Inc. for $35,591
3080 S. Durango Drive 102, LV 89117
• Robert Lloyd Roughley DDS Ltd. for $8,263
2931 N. Tenaya Way 206, LV 89128
• Wireless Communications of Neavda dba Wireless Toyz for $15,668
2415 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89104