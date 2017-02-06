Posted 

IRS LIENS Jan. 15-21, 2017


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

FILED

• Frank Lopez Inc. for $11,973

8792 Beckett Ridge Ave., LV 89149

• Rock Security Inc. for $972

3375 Aldebaran Ave., LV 89102

• Sanco Inc. for $30,225

P.O. Box 335095, NLV 89033

• Storm Investing Group LLC for $23,270

7575 S. Rainbow Blvd. 107, LV 89139

RELEASED

• Acecomm Inc. for $76,663

3401 Sirius Ave. 18, LV 89102

• High Class Personal Care LLC for $4,011

5000 W. Oakley Blvd. EL, LV 89146

• Patient Care Home Health Services Inc. for $77,052

6849 W. Charleston Blvd. A, LV 89117

• Ringlead Inc. for $35,591

3080 S. Durango Drive 102, LV 89117

• Robert Lloyd Roughley DDS Ltd. for $8,263

2931 N. Tenaya Way 206, LV 89128

• Wireless Communications of Neavda dba Wireless Toyz for $15,668

2415 S. Eastern Ave., LV 89104