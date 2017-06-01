Posted 

IRS LIENS RECORDED MAY 14-20, 2017


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

FILED

Advantage Service dba Advantage Pool Service

6049 W. El Campo Grande Ave., LV 89130

$364,424

Alan Waxler Group Charter Services

6380 Polaris Ave., LV 89118

$231,686

American Metal Fabricators

5380 S. Valley View Blvd., A, LV 89118

$111,293

American Patriot Solar Community

3652 N. Rancho Drive, 101, LV 89130

$6,894

Americas Best Security Services

2201 Paradise Road, B, LV 89104

$47,827

Barracuda

3225 McLeod Drive, 100, LV 89121

$6,834

CSI Consulting

P.O. Box 82010, LV 89180

$207,434

CSI Consulting

P.O. Box 82010, LV 89180

$48,188

Cerco

8 Rue Grimaldi Way, HD 89011

$174,738

Cla Fl

2601 Westwood Drive, LV 89109

$70,185

Craigs

5613 Dunshee Vista Ave., LV 89131

$6,349

Cupcakery

9680 S. Eastern Ave., 100, LV 89123

$71,392

Dan’s Picks

10120 W. Flamingo Road, 4, LV 89147

$33,421

Danielle Retail Corp.

9624 Grand Isle Lane, LV 89144

$29,521

Diamond Abstractors

P.O. Box 751501, LV 89136

$41,142

Dynamic Logic

9950 S. Eastern Ave., 253, LV 89123

$37,639

Green Planet Landscaping

10620 Southern Highlands Pkwy., 11, LV 89141

$27,598

HHS Group

1500 E. Tropicana Ave., 126, LV 89119

$565,995

Happy In Health

9624 Grand Isle Lane, LV 89144

$29,521

ImplementHit

P.O. Box 29502, LV 89126

$24,144

Infocrest Solutions Corp.

2360 Corporate Circle, 400, HD 89074

$8,800

Integrated Management Service

P.O. Box 34762, LV 89133

$20,988

Jennifer Web Design

7452 Coyote Cave Ave., LV 89113

$6,740

Jotter

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 2809, LV 89158

$36,078

Law Office of Emily McFarling

6230 W. Desert Inn Road, LV 89146

$7,264

Lolo Imports

3623 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 22, LV 89109

$6,512

MDM Hubs Corp.

2620 Regata Drive, 102, LV 89128

$76,393

Mad Food

3720 W. Oquendo Road, 105, LV 89118

$30,191

Maryann Mangan-Lourenco Farmers Insurance

7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 111, LV 89128

$18,352

Master Janitorial Corp.

6189 Blue Rapids Court, LV 89139

$14,935

My Auto Service

7870 W. Ann Road, 170, LV N/A

$36,198

National Transportation Services

2756 N. Green Valley Pkwy., 197, HD 89014

$23,888

Nevada Desert Home Health Services

3160 S. Valley View Blvd., 206, LV 89102

$4,716

Nevada Lighting & Sign Maintenance

8629 Vivid Violet Ave., LV 89143

$56,604

Next Level Events

8541 Lava Point St., LV 89131

$3,867

Paipor

3650 S. Decatur Blvd., 1, LV 89103

$2,485

Pinnacle Electric

4845 W. Reno Ave., LV 89118

$17,683

Professional Institute of Technology

4270 S. Decatur Blvd., B6, LV 89103

$548

Pzaman dba Pizza My Dear

9320 W. Flamingo Road, 2, LV 89147

$7,641

Ringlead

3080 S. Durango Drive, 100, LV 89117

$15,965

Riviera Holdings Corp.

6650 Via Austi Pkwy., 150, LV 89119

$51,802

Rob & Reneas Home Preservation

222 S. Rainbow Blvd., 107, LV 89145

$16,734

Roberto’s Taco Shop

10612 S. Eastern Ave., E, LV 89052

$45,804

Royal Flush Installation

3879 Renate Drive, LV 89103

$12,716

Sequelworks

848 N. Rainbow Blvd., 884, LV 89107

$2,763

Sierra Metals Southwest

3030 S. Valley View Blvd., LV 89102

$84,049

Silverlands

2901 S. Highland Drive, A15, LV 89109

$28,784

Umbrella Enterprises dba Umbrella Movers

3111 S. Valley View Blvd., E109, LV 89102

$18,756

Vision Airlines

2705 Airport Drive, NLV 89032

$379,041

Vision Holidays

2705 Airport Vegas, NLV 89032

$17,439

X-Tek Corp

848 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89107

$11,475

Yuga Corp.

4355 Spring Montain Road, 205, LV 89102

$10,894

RELEASED

Casa Flores

930 Nevada Hwy., BC 89005

$3,870

Choi Chiropractic Wellness Center

8928 Harmony Hall Ave., LV 89178

$5,049

Don Trotaco Mexican Grill

430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., 100, LV 89183

$9,419

High Class Management

3225 McLeod Drive, 100, LV 89121

$2,337,998

High Class Personal Care

5000 W. Oakey Blvd., EL, LV 89146

$191,659

Kulvir & Amar dba A & K Smoke Shop

655 W. Craig Road, 112, LV 89032

$4,898

Kulvir & Amar dba A & K Smoke Shop

655 W. Craig Road, 112, LV 89032

$10,493

Kulvir & Amar dba A & K Smoke Shop

655 W. Craig Road, 112, LV 89032

$10,791

Labtest Certification

3255 Pepper Lane, 112A, LV 89120

$11,510

Mallorca Magnets

2675 E. Patrick Lane, 4, LV 89120

$6,760

Mallorca Magnets

P.O. Box 231627, LV 89105

$6,673

Michael A. Vasquez

1886 Via Firenze, HD 89117

$34,526

Mordechai

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, E8A, LV 89109

$23,273

Mr. Tradeshow Communications

1675 E. Desert Inn Road, LV 89169

$10,326

Nevada Desert Home Health Services

3160 S. Valley View Blvd., 206, LV 89102

$32,371

PRS of Nevada

4180 W. Patrick Lane, LV 89118

$6,240

Pele Enterprise

2955 E. Sunset Road, 104, LV 89120

$5,178

Production Support Services

8886 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148

$9,047

SC Consulting Solutions

4012 S. Rainbow Blvd., K607, LV 89103

$13,983

Silver State Homes

5015 W. Sahara Ave., 129, LV 89146

$20,263

Silverlands dba Las Vegas Landscape Maintenance

2901 S. Highland Drive, A15, LV 89109

$53,745

Toucan Landscaping

222 S. Rainbow Blvd., 220, LV 89145

$23,860

William Hill Nevada II

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., 100, LV 89118

$31,711