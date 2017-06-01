Posted 

IRS LIENS RECORDED MAY 7-14, 2017


Source: Clark County Recorder’s Office

FILED

A-Arrow Alignment

5441 S. Decatur Blvd., LV 89118

$4,442

Allan P. Long

1605 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89104

$5,682

Alternate Image

P.O. Box 371627, LV 89137

$4,514

Assemblage Studio

817 S. Main St, 200, LV 89101

$328

Bechi Enterprises

11393 Newton Commons Drive, LV 89135

$36,731

Bob Kingston Productions

848 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89107

$55,349

Braddah S Island Style 2

6410 N. Durango Drive, 110, LV 89149

$34,565

CJOG Operating Co.

3500 W. Naples Drive, LV 89103

$16,933

Cohen-Johnson

255 E. Warm Springs Road, 100, LV 89119

$57,755

Craigs

5613 Dunshee Vista Ave., LV 89131

$6,349

D & J Roberts

3605 S. Town Center Drive, B, LV 89135

$490,065

Dynamic Logic

9950 S. Eastern Ave., 253, LV 89123

$37,639

Earth Limousines

2901 S. Highland Drive, 6G, LV 89109

$172,669

Famous Labels of Savannah

242 S. Decatur Blvd., LV 89107

$31,141

Gentle Dentistry of Las Vegas

919 E. Bonneville Ave., LV 89101

$91,410

Gentle Dentistry of Las Vegas

919 E. Bonneville Ave., LV 89101

$94,643

Hart Tech

3863 S. Valley View Blvd., 4, LV 89103

$7,193

Haycox dba Subway Green Valley

2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014

$11,766

Hays Oil Co.

1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy., 440-41, HD 89074

$5,279

Healing Hearts Home Care

7241 W. Sahara Ave., 110, LV 89117

$2,011

Insight Consulting Partners

848 N. Rainbow Blvd., 3026, LV 89107

$10,836

International Enzymes

1706 Industrial Road, LV 89102

$4,110

Jennifer Web Design

7452 Coyote Cave Ave., LV 89113

$6,740

L & M Cleaning Services

10811 Vestone St., LV 89141

$25,199

Lake Dental

7200 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89128

$22,394

Larson Air

3975 W. Quail Ave., 6, LV 89118

$16,910

Mountain Pine Construction

P.O. Box 60551, BC 89006

$6,778

National Business Supply

5419 S. Decatur Blvd., A, LV 89118

$64,042

Nevada Commercial Flooring

5430 Cameron St., 102, LV 89118

$566

New Look Collision Center

102 Corporate Park Drive, HD 89074

$23,570

Next Level Events

8541 Lava Point St., LV 89131

$38,463

Pacific Bridge

2550 S. Rainbow Blvd., 4, LV 89146

$12,555

Pacific Bridge

2550 S. Rainbow Blvd., 4, LV 89146

$15,449

Pioneer Helath Care

8 Skybird Court, LV 89135

$27,483

Production Support Services

8886 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148

$9,047

Ram Traders

2407 Pickwick Drive, HD 89014

$11,924

Resource Edge

6375 S. Pecos Road, 114, LV 89120

$1,560

Richard E. Kohlmeyer DDS

5680 W. Flamingo Road, B, Ls Vegas 89103

$27,838

Rock Security

3375 Aldebaran Ave., B, LV 89102

$176,728

SC Sonoma Management

1505 S. Pavillion Center, 1ER, LV 89135

$31,243

Southco

3901 W. Charleton Blvd., LV 89102

$1,904

Spectral Sky

1450 Jet Stream Drive, C100, HD 89052

$20,951

Train Different dba UFC Gym Henderson

2265 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014

$13,559

US Landscape Construction

3365 Wynn Road, A, LV 89102

$2,747

US Landscape Construction

3365 Wynn Road, A, LV 89102

$23,470

United Flexible

3150 Soft Breezes Drive, 1019, LV 89128

$19,099

Vegas Signs

30 Research Lane, LV 89101

$18,613

RELEASED

American Turf & Tree

4291 Polaris Ave., B, LV 89103

$57,493

CRI Counter Terrorism Training School

5680 Rainwood Drive, NLV 89031

$4,680

David Duran

8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134

$15,522

Douglas Clark

2985 S. Tenaya Way, LV 89117

$37,429

Douglas Clark

2985 S. Tenaya Way, LV 89117

$37,429

Douglas Clark

2985 S. Tenaya Way, LV 89117

$37,429

Douglas Clark

2595 S. Torrey Pines Drive, LV 89146

$37,429

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant

8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134

$1,918

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant

8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134

$1,894

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant

8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134

$1,484

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant

8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134

$6,650

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant

8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134

$46,374

Far-East Food & Entertainment dba Kung-Fu Plaza

2914 Lake East Drive, LV 89117

$1,244

HM Carpet Nevada

4700 W. Russell Road, 100, LV 89118

$32,855

Haycox dba Subway Green Valley

2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014

$8,745

Haycox dba Subway Green Valley

2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014

$21,470

Haycox dba Subway Green Valley

2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014

$21,994

Haycox dba Subway Green Valley

2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014

$15,401

Haycox dba Subway Green Valley

2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014

$26,410

Infinite Care

3230 S. Buffalo Drive, 104, LV 89117

$5,205

Infinite Holdings dba Bridger Inn Hotel

301 S. Main St., LV 89101

$10,818

MGM Grand Hotel

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89119

$99,076

Master Janitorial Corp.

6189 Blue Rapids Court, LV 89139

$7,801

Masterpiece Stone Restoration Services

P.O. Box 531210, HD 89053

$71,988

Nellis Chiropractic

2875 S. Nellis Blvd., A7, LV 89121

$3,879

Oyster Bay Restaurant

2405 Industrial Road, LV 89102

$13,346

Pepe Construction

6265 Lindell Road, LV 89118

$7,331

Robert E. Heron

9383 Outer Banks Ave., LV 89149

$4,712

Saved By The Grill

6010 W. Craig Road, 110, LV 89130

$8,073

Silverlands dba Las Vegas Landscape Maintenance

2901 S. Highland Drive, A15, LV 89109

$20,726

Swany Pool Services

P.O. Box 371000, LV 89137

$10,773