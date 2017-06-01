IRS LIENS RECORDED MAY 7-14, 2017

FILED
A-Arrow Alignment
5441 S. Decatur Blvd., LV 89118
$4,442
Allan P. Long
1605 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89104
$5,682
Alternate Image
P.O. Box 371627, LV 89137
$4,514
Assemblage Studio
817 S. Main St, 200, LV 89101
$328
Bechi Enterprises
11393 Newton Commons Drive, LV 89135
$36,731
Bob Kingston Productions
848 N. Rainbow Blvd., LV 89107
$55,349
Braddah S Island Style 2
6410 N. Durango Drive, 110, LV 89149
$34,565
CJOG Operating Co.
3500 W. Naples Drive, LV 89103
$16,933
Cohen-Johnson
255 E. Warm Springs Road, 100, LV 89119
$57,755
Craigs
5613 Dunshee Vista Ave., LV 89131
$6,349
D & J Roberts
3605 S. Town Center Drive, B, LV 89135
$490,065
Dynamic Logic
9950 S. Eastern Ave., 253, LV 89123
$37,639
Earth Limousines
2901 S. Highland Drive, 6G, LV 89109
$172,669
Famous Labels of Savannah
242 S. Decatur Blvd., LV 89107
$31,141
Gentle Dentistry of Las Vegas
919 E. Bonneville Ave., LV 89101
$91,410
Gentle Dentistry of Las Vegas
919 E. Bonneville Ave., LV 89101
$94,643
Hart Tech
3863 S. Valley View Blvd., 4, LV 89103
$7,193
Haycox dba Subway Green Valley
2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014
$11,766
Hays Oil Co.
1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy., 440-41, HD 89074
$5,279
Healing Hearts Home Care
7241 W. Sahara Ave., 110, LV 89117
$2,011
Insight Consulting Partners
848 N. Rainbow Blvd., 3026, LV 89107
$10,836
International Enzymes
1706 Industrial Road, LV 89102
$4,110
Jennifer Web Design
7452 Coyote Cave Ave., LV 89113
$6,740
L & M Cleaning Services
10811 Vestone St., LV 89141
$25,199
Lake Dental
7200 Smoke Ranch Road, LV 89128
$22,394
Larson Air
3975 W. Quail Ave., 6, LV 89118
$16,910
Mountain Pine Construction
P.O. Box 60551, BC 89006
$6,778
National Business Supply
5419 S. Decatur Blvd., A, LV 89118
$64,042
Nevada Commercial Flooring
5430 Cameron St., 102, LV 89118
$566
New Look Collision Center
102 Corporate Park Drive, HD 89074
$23,570
Next Level Events
8541 Lava Point St., LV 89131
$38,463
Pacific Bridge
2550 S. Rainbow Blvd., 4, LV 89146
$12,555
Pacific Bridge
2550 S. Rainbow Blvd., 4, LV 89146
$15,449
Pioneer Helath Care
8 Skybird Court, LV 89135
$27,483
Production Support Services
8886 Spanish Ridge Ave., LV 89148
$9,047
Ram Traders
2407 Pickwick Drive, HD 89014
$11,924
Resource Edge
6375 S. Pecos Road, 114, LV 89120
$1,560
Richard E. Kohlmeyer DDS
5680 W. Flamingo Road, B, Ls Vegas 89103
$27,838
Rock Security
3375 Aldebaran Ave., B, LV 89102
$176,728
SC Sonoma Management
1505 S. Pavillion Center, 1ER, LV 89135
$31,243
Southco
3901 W. Charleton Blvd., LV 89102
$1,904
Spectral Sky
1450 Jet Stream Drive, C100, HD 89052
$20,951
Train Different dba UFC Gym Henderson
2265 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014
$13,559
US Landscape Construction
3365 Wynn Road, A, LV 89102
$2,747
US Landscape Construction
3365 Wynn Road, A, LV 89102
$23,470
United Flexible
3150 Soft Breezes Drive, 1019, LV 89128
$19,099
Vegas Signs
30 Research Lane, LV 89101
$18,613
RELEASED
American Turf & Tree
4291 Polaris Ave., B, LV 89103
$57,493
CRI Counter Terrorism Training School
5680 Rainwood Drive, NLV 89031
$4,680
David Duran
8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134
$15,522
Douglas Clark
2985 S. Tenaya Way, LV 89117
$37,429
Douglas Clark
2985 S. Tenaya Way, LV 89117
$37,429
Douglas Clark
2985 S. Tenaya Way, LV 89117
$37,429
Douglas Clark
2595 S. Torrey Pines Drive, LV 89146
$37,429
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant
8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134
$1,918
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant
8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134
$1,894
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant
8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134
$1,484
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant
8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134
$6,650
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant
8508 Del Webb Blvd., LV 89134
$46,374
Far-East Food & Entertainment dba Kung-Fu Plaza
2914 Lake East Drive, LV 89117
$1,244
HM Carpet Nevada
4700 W. Russell Road, 100, LV 89118
$32,855
Haycox dba Subway Green Valley
2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014
$8,745
Haycox dba Subway Green Valley
2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014
$21,470
Haycox dba Subway Green Valley
2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014
$21,994
Haycox dba Subway Green Valley
2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014
$15,401
Haycox dba Subway Green Valley
2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., HD 89014
$26,410
Infinite Care
3230 S. Buffalo Drive, 104, LV 89117
$5,205
Infinite Holdings dba Bridger Inn Hotel
301 S. Main St., LV 89101
$10,818
MGM Grand Hotel
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, LV 89119
$99,076
Master Janitorial Corp.
6189 Blue Rapids Court, LV 89139
$7,801
Masterpiece Stone Restoration Services
P.O. Box 531210, HD 89053
$71,988
Nellis Chiropractic
2875 S. Nellis Blvd., A7, LV 89121
$3,879
Oyster Bay Restaurant
2405 Industrial Road, LV 89102
$13,346
Pepe Construction
6265 Lindell Road, LV 89118
$7,331
Robert E. Heron
9383 Outer Banks Ave., LV 89149
$4,712
Saved By The Grill
6010 W. Craig Road, 110, LV 89130
$8,073
Silverlands dba Las Vegas Landscape Maintenance
2901 S. Highland Drive, A15, LV 89109
$20,726
Swany Pool Services
P.O. Box 371000, LV 89137
$10,773