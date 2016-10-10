PATENT AWARDS

ALDERBIO HOLDINGS

• Leon Garcia-Martinez, Anne Elizabeth Carvalho Jensen, Katie Olson, Ben Dutzar, John Latham, Brian Kovacevich, Jeffrey T.L. Smith, Mark Litton, Randall Schatzman

No. 9452227 - Methods of treating or diagnosing conditions associated with elevated IL-6 using anti-IL-6 antibodies or fragments

Abstract: The invention relates to the use of anti-IL-6 antibodies or antibody fragments containing a specific epitopic specificity to treat conditions involving elevated Il-6. In some embodiments the anti-IL-6 antibodies contain specific CDRs.

ARUZE GAMING AMERICA

• Masumi Fujisawa, Takehisa Itagaki, Yoichi Kato, Daisyun Okamoto, Hiroki Munakata

No. 9454876 - Gaming machine which rearranges symbols after varying and displaying the symbols

Abstract: Provided is a gaming machine capable of enhancing entertainment characteristics of the gaming machine. On the gaming machine 1, a game outcome is that after undergoing a process in which trigger symbols whose number is one short of a number of a combination of symbols which triggers a bonus game are rearranged, the plurality of symbols are finally rearranged, an operation of cancelling predictive presentation effects is deactivated until the predictive presentation effects have been finished.

BALLY GAMING

• Attila Grauzer, David B. Lopez

No. 9452346 - Method and apparatus for using upstream communication in a card shuffler

Abstract: A security system for a casino table card game has a casino table with i) indicia thereon for the placement of wagers, ii) a data entry system with an associated computer, and iii) sensors that can detect the placement of at least one specific category of wager; a shuffling device with a microprocessor integral to the shuffler for providing information regarding cards or hands; a central table gaming computer that receives information from the shuffler in real time, receives information from the sensors, and receives information from the data entry system, the associated computer, the microprocessor and the central table gaming computer communicating data among each other in real time.

• Oliver M. Schubert, Attila Grauzer, Justin G. Downs III, James V. Kelly

No. 9452349 - Modular dealing shoe for casino table card games

Abstract: A playing card delivery shoe used in the play of the casino table card game of blackjack. The shoe may include an area for receiving a first set of playing cards, a first card mover that moves playing cards from the first set of playing cards to a playing card staging area, a second playing card mover that moves playing cards from the playing card staging area to a delivery area, and playing card-reading sensors that read at least one playing card value of each playing card separately after each playing card has been removed from the area for receiving the first set of playing cards and before removal from the playing card delivery area. A processor analyzes the data and displays certain game-related data on a display device. Methods of providing cards to a dealer in a casino table card game of blackjack are disclosed.

• Jerome Carpenter, James E. Motyl, Craig J. Sylla, Muthu Velu

No. 9454870 - Analyzing wireless signals in wagering game environments

Abstract: Systems and methods for analyzing wireless signals in a wagering game environment are described herein. In some embodiment, a wagering game machine includes a wagering game unit configured to present wagering games. The wagering game machine can also include a network interface configured to exchange, with other devices on a wagering game network, information about the wagering games. The wagering game machine can also include a wireless signal detection device configured to detect wireless signals in a wagering game environment and to create wireless signal data for use in determining whether the wireless signals interfere with wireless communications of the wagering game network.

• Srinivyasa M. Adiraju, Dale R. Buchholz, Mark B. Gagner, Damon E. Gura, Mark C. Pace, Larry J. Pacey

No. 9454871 - Controlling application data in wagering game systems

Abstract: A wagering game system configured to perform operations including receiving application data provided from multiple applications on a wagering game machine. The application data can indicate needs by the multiple applications to present content on the wagering game machine. The operations can also include prioritizing the presentation of the content based on control rules that govern interoperability between the multiple applications. The operations can also include determining access rights, subscription levels, or other limitations on the multiple applications to present the content and access to each other’s application data. The operations can further include presenting controls so that player accounts can modify the manner or priority of presenting the content.

• Erhard W. Rathsack, Anussorn Veradej, Andrew R. Atwood

No. 9454874 - System for validating wagering game data

Abstract: Systems for validating wagering game data are described herein. In one embodiment, an apparatus includes an application program configured to transmit a request for wagering game data. The apparatus can also include a wagering game data security controller configured to detect the request. The wagering game data security controller can include a wagering game data processor configured to fetch the wagering game data and a reference value from a data store. The wagering game data security controller can also include a wagering game data validator configured to compute a comparison value based on the wagering game data, and to determine whether the comparison value is equal to the reference value. The wagering game data security controller can also include a notifier unit configured to present a notification if the comparison value is not equal to the reference value.

• Mark L. Yoseloff, David Pokorny, Feraidoon Bourbour, James R. Roberts

No. 9454875 - Methods for variable contribution progressive jackpots

Abstract: Methods and apparatuses for variable contribution multiple progressive jackpot games are disclosed. A variable contribution rate is determined as a function of a wager level. A contribution amount is determined by multiplying each wager by its corresponding contribution rate. The contribution amount is then added to at least two jackpot meters.

DC8 DISTRIBUTION

• Robert Kayvon

No. D767818 - Vaporizer

Abstract: The ornamental design for a vaporizer, as shown and described.

• Robeet Kayvon, Carlos Gomez Garay

No. D767819 - Vaporizer

Abstract: We claim the ornamental design for a vaporizer, as shown and described.

GGT HOLDINGS LAS VEGAS

• Kurt Koerner, Gregory L. Ellison

No. 9451743 - Rotating induction grow light system

Abstract: A rotating induction growth light system and method are disclosed. The rotating induction growth light includes a mounting bracket assembly and a light source assembly rotatably coupled to the mounting bracket assembly. The light source assembly has a first side subassembly and a second side sub assembly opposite the first side subassembly. The light source assembly is configured to rotate between a first position wherein the first side subassembly is facing away from the mounting bracket assembly and at least a second position wherein the second subassembly is facing away from the mounting bracket assembly. A method of providing light to a plant is disclosed, including: directing a vegetative side subassembly of a light source assembly toward a plant; and rotating the light source assembly until a flowering side subassembly is directed toward the plant, the flowering side subassembly positioned on the light source assembly opposite the vegetative side subassembly.

IGT

• David Hugh Muir, Binh T. Nguyen

No. 9454872 - Adventure sequence activities

Abstract: Some implementations of the invention provide methods and devices for various types of adventure sequences that preferably involve, at least in part, wagering games. Such sequences may involve wagering and/or other games at a plurality of gaming devices, tables and/or gaming establishments. Some implementations provide a virtual gaming experience wherein one or more other environments (e.g., environments that include gaming establishments) are simulated at a single location. Accordingly, adventure sequences described herein may comprise stages in one or more virtual environments, stages in one or more real environments or a combination of the two. Virtual players, also referred to herein as player game agents (“PGAs”), may act on behalf of real players. A PGA may be able to play games autonomously, e.g., when the associated player is at a different location and/or is not aware of the PGA’s current activities. PGAs may be enabled to negotiate on behalf of real players, e.g., for comps, better pay table percentages, etc.

INTELLECTUAL VENTURES FUND 83

• Ting-Yee Liao, Kenneth Alan Parulski, Timothy L. Nichols

No. 9454280 - Display device providing feedback based on image classification

Abstract: A digital image display device comprising: a display screen; a processor; a network connection for receiving digital media assets provided by a plurality of individuals; an image memory; a user interface for receiving input from a user of the digital image display device; and a program memory. The program memory stores instructions to execute the steps of: receiving a digital media asset; displaying the received digital media asset on the display screen; determining an asset classification for the displayed digital media asset; selecting a set of classified feedback message choices responsive to the determined asset classification; displaying the selected set of feedback message choices, receiving input from the user to select a particular feedback message choice; and providing an indication of the selected feedback message to the individual who provided the displayed digital media asset.

KONAMI GAMING

• Jeffrey George, Edward Sepich, Thomas E. Soukup

No. 9452351 - Gaming machine with proximity sensing touchless display

Abstract: A device for providing a proximity sensing touchless display to a gaming machine is provided. The device includes a processor, a display coupled to the processor, and a touchless input interface coupled to the processor and being implemented by the display for receiving input from the player. The input interface employs proximity sensing technology, such as but not limited to proximity button activation. For example, the display can be operable to sense a player’s approaching finger entering an electrical field (e.g., corresponding to one or more electrodes) such that a particular button or function on the interface can be activated without the player’s finger having to ever physically contact a button, push pad, keypad, touch screen, and/or the like.

• Edward Sepich, Norio Tone

No. 9452359 - Multipurpose EGM/player tracking device and system

Abstract: A system and method provides gaming related and player/gaming attendant related services to a plurality EGM. Each EGM has an associated multipurpose EGM/player tracking device. Each multipurpose EGM/player tracking device has first and second ports. The first port couples the respective multipurpose EGM/player tracking device to the respective EGM using a communications link. The first port of one of the multipurpose EGM/player tracking devices may utilize a different communications protocol than another one of the advance player tracking device. A server computer is coupled the multipurpose EGM/player tracking devices using a system communications protocol through system communications links. The server computer provides gaming and player/gaming attendant services to users of the EGMs.

MOBILE PRODUCTIVITY

• Darek Easterly, David A. Boyle, David Leland Preece, Jennifer Ada Broadbent, Leslie J. Silver, Marcus Isaac Daley

No. 9454854 - Inspection reporting including a 3D vehicle model

Abstract: In one embodiment, a visual reporting system generates a 3-dimensional (3D) interactive vehicle inspection report comprising 3D model data and inspection data for a particular vehicle. The inspection data, such as recommended repair items, are associated with graphical vehicle sections in the 3D model. Further, additional inspection data, such as instructional videos or inspection photographs, can be provided to a user desiring additional detail. By providing an interactive visual representation of inspection data, the 3D inspection report provides a report that can be customized to provide different levels of detail to different users. In addition, the 3D model can provide a visually compact summary of the inspection data by marking on the 3D model the repair items for the vehicle. Use of the 3D inspection report can raise the likelihood that the vehicle owner understands the need for repair, leading to more repair orders for repair facilities.

THINK TEK

• Richard Rowe

No. 9454873 - Casino games

Abstract: Apparatus and methods related to multi-player casino games are described. An electronic gaming device is provided that allows a live player to compete against a virtual player in a multi-player wager-based game using playing cards derived from the insertion of a physical denomination of currency. The electronic gaming device can be configured to simulate the decision making of a virtual player and associated behaviors of the virtual player during game play. In some instances, the simulated behaviors of the virtual player output at the electronic gaming device can be learned by a live player so that the live player can make better or more advantageous game play decisions. The simulated behaviors of the virtual player can be conveyed to the live player via visual images, such as simulated facial expressions of the virtual player.