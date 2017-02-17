PATENT AWARDS

ARUZE GAMING AMERICAN

9558616–Gaming machine

The gaming machine includes: a cabinet having a display window; one or more reels disposed in the cabinet so that the or each reel is visible from outside the cabinet through the display window, the or each of the one or more reels being provided with a reel band having symbols; and a light application device configured to apply visible light representing visual information which enables recognition of information related to games to the reel band. The or each of one or more reels has a mirror layer which reflects the visible light from the light application device. The light application device is disposed in an area outside the window frame of the display window so that the visible light is applied to the reel, on the side of the reel band.

9558635–Gaming machine having hybrid art glass

A gaming terminal for conducting a wagering game includes a gaming cabinet, a video display, and an art panel. The video display is positioned within the gaming cabinet and is configured to display content associated with the wagering game. The art panel is positioned within the gaming cabinet and overlays the video display such that a first region of the art panel is illuminated by the video display.

9558612–System and method for augmented reality gaming

Disclosed is a method for enabling an augmented reality interaction system and a mobile device to overlay a virtual 3D component over a physical 3D component with which the virtual 3D component interacts. The method includes: enabling a user to capture a live camera image of a gaming machine cabinet via a camera on the mobile device; determining if there are image tags on the gaming machine cabinet in the live camera image; producing a virtual rendering of the gaming machine cabinet; determining virtual 3D components to be displayed over an image of a virtual gaming machine cabinet; comparing a virtual depth rendering of the virtual 3D components to a virtual depth rendering of the virtual gaming machine cabinet; and overlaying virtual 3D components without the subtracted elements onto a live camera image of the virtual gaming machine cabinet on a display of the mobile device.

9555322–Local game-area network method

A local game-area network includes a plurality of gaming devices and local game-area servers. Each local game-area server is associated with a corresponding gaming device. Each local game-area server in the local game-area network is operatively associated with every other local game-area server in the local game-area network. Additionally, one of the local game-area servers is a host local game-area server while the remaining gaming devices and associated local game-area servers are clients. Furthermore, the host status of the host local game-area server moves dynamically to an available local game-area server in the local game-area network in response to the host local game-area server becoming non-operational.

9558630–Gaming system and method for enabling a player to select progressive awards to try for and chances of winning progressive awards

The present disclosure provides a gaming device, a gaming system and a method for operating a gaming device or gaming system with a plurality of progressive awards. The gaming device enables a player to select one of the progressive awards. The player’s selection of which progressive award to play for is based, at least in part, on a relative probability of the player winning the selected progressive award compared to the relative probabilities of the player winning the non-selected progressive awards. After selecting which award to play for, the gaming device either provides the selected progressive award to the player or modifies the relative probability that the player will win the selected progressive award with one or more of any award selections remaining. Such a configuration enables the player to strategically select which award to play for and the order that the player will play for the awards.

9558629–Gaming system and method for providing a plurality of chances of winning a progressive award

The gaming system disclosed herein provides a player one or more chances or opportunities to win the same progressive award. In these embodiments, the gaming system provides the player one or more opportunities to win a progressive award in association with a first game sequence. If the player does not win the progressive award in association with the first game sequence, the gaming system determines whether to provide the player any additional chances or opportunities to win the same progressive award in a second game sequence.

9558609–Gaming system and method having a partial selectable symbol matrix

A gaming device including a plurality of symbol generators adapted to generate a plurality of symbols at a plurality of symbol positions. In one embodiment, a player selects a first symbol position, the selected symbol position is activated and the gaming device reveals whether a terminator is associated with the selected symbol position. In this embodiment, the player continues selecting symbol positions (and the gaming device continues activating the selected symbol positions) until a terminator is revealed to be associated with a selected symbol position. After a terminator is revealed, the gaming device randomly generating a symbol at each of the activated symbol positions. The gaming device determines an outcome based on the symbols or combinations of symbols generated at the activated symbol positions and provides the player the determined outcome.

9558618–Using a message-oriented protocol in a gaming machine

A gaming machine, such as a video slot or video poker machine, may be configured to use a message-oriented protocol. An application on the gaming machine may request subscription to a topic managed by a message broker. The application may receive a message published to the topic by another application and alter its execution in response.

9558627–Methods and system for providing outcomes

Gaming devices may generate outcomes to be sold in printed form. Representations of the outcomes, corresponding payouts, and other information are printed on sheets of paper. Multiple printed outcomes are assembled into books, wrapped, and sold to consumers. Consumers may purchase the books and browse through the printed outcomes at their leisure. When finished with a book, a consumer may submit a portion of the book to the casino that sold the outcomes. The casino may then pay the player based on the payouts associated with the outcomes in the book.

9558628–Method and apparatus for providing a bonus to a player based on a credit balance

An apparatus and method allow a value of a credit balance on a gaming device to be determined. If the value is not less than a predetermined threshold, a benefit is provided to the player of the gaming device. In various embodiments, the benefit may be, e.g., an increase in the player’s credit balance.

9558626–Gaming system and method providing a group game having multiple stages

Various embodiments of the present disclosure provide a gaming system and method providing a group game having a same average expected total payback percentage regardless of the number of players participating in the group game. In various embodiments, the gaming system determines or sets one or more characteristics, features, or parameters of the group game based on the number of players participating in the group game such that the average expected total payback percentage of the group game is the same or substantially the same for each play of the group game regardless of the number of players participating in that play of the group game.

9558116–Coherence de-coupling buffer

A coherence decoupling buffer. In accordance with a first embodiment, a coherence decoupling buffer is for storing tag information of cache lines evicted from a plurality of cache memories. A coherence decoupling buffer may be free of value information of the plurality of cache memories. A coherence decoupling buffer may also be combined with a coherence memory.

D777543–Hand held tool

I claim the ornamental design for a hand held tool, as shown and described.

9559615–Fully variable power supply controller

A fully variable controller allows wide range of output voltages and output currents to be programmed therein. In this manner, a power supply including the fully variable controller can power a wide range of electrical loads having distinct voltage and current requirements. The fully variable controller includes a control unit, a voltage regulator and a current regulator configured, respectively, to provide and maintain voltage and current according to an output voltage and output current programmed into the fully variable controller.

9559803–Electromagnetic spectrum management system

A system for transmitting a wireless countermeasure signal to disrupt third party communications is disclosed that include an antenna configured to receive wireless signals and transmit wireless counter measure signals such that the wireless countermeasure signals are responsive to the received wireless signals. A receiver processes the received wireless signals to create processed received signal data while a spectrum control module subtracts known source signal data from the processed received signal data to generate unknown source signal data. The unknown source signal data is based on unknown wireless signals, such as enemy signals. A transmitter is configured to process the unknown source signal data to create countermeasure signals and transmit a wireless countermeasure signal over the first antenna or a second antenna to thereby interfere with the unknown wireless signals.

9555453–Methods and systems for abrasive cleaning and barrier coating/sealing of pipes

Methods for abrasive cleaning, existing pipes before coating interior surfaces which extends the life of piping systems such as copper, steel, lead, brass, cast iron piping and composite materials. The method can include the steps of generating pressurized gas into pipes to generate a moving air stream, intermittently injecting separate spaced apart bursts of abrasive particles into the moving air stream with different cumulative amounts of the intermittent bursts of the abrasive particles that vary based on different piping diameters, cleaning interior wall surfaces of the pipes with the intermittent bursts of the particles, reducing at least one of burrs or interior lips in the interior wall surfaces of the pipes, with the intermittent bursts of the particles and removing abrasive particles and debris caused by each one of the separate burst shots of the abrasive particles.

9557030–Light guide illumination device for direct-indirect illumination

An illumination device includes light-emitting elements (LEEs); a light guide extending in a forward direction from a first end to a second end, the light guide being positioned to receive at the first end light emitted by the LEEs and to guide the received light to the second end; and an optical extractor coupled to the second end to receive the guided light. The optical extractor is formed from a transparent, solid material and includes a first output surface including a transmissive portion arranged and shaped to transmit a first portion of the guided light to the ambient in a forward angular range and a reflective portion arranged and shaped to reflect via TIR all the guided light incident on the reflective portion; and a second output surface arranged to transmit, to the ambient in a backward angular range, light reflected by the reflective portion of the first output surface.

9557018–Solid state lamp using light emitting strips

In one embodiment, an LED lamp has a generally bulb shape. The LEDs are low power types and axe encapsulated in thin, narrow, flexible strips. The LEDs are connected in series in the strips to drop a desired voltage. The strips are affixed to the outer surface of a bulb form to provide structure to the lamp. The strips are connected in parallel to a power supply, which may be housed in the lamp. Since many low power LEDs are used and are spread out over a large surface area, there is no need for a large metal heat sink. Further, the light emission is similar to that of an incandescent bulb. In other embodiment, there is no bulb form and the strips are bendable to have a variety of shapes. In another embodiment, a light sheet is bent to provide 360 degrees of light emission. Many other embodiments are described.