PATENT AWARDS

Leandro Basallo, Prashant Arora

9466169 – Gaming system and method for providing a game including roaming wild symbols

In various embodiments, the present disclosure relates generally to gaming systems and methods for providing one or more games employing roaming wild symbols

Mark C. Nicely, Ana Rollins, Colin Ferris, John Grime, Bryan D. Wolf

9472063 – Gaming system and method for providing a multiple sided card game

The present disclosure relates generally to gaming systems and methods for providing a card game that employs multiple-sided playing cards. In various embodiments, the gaming system enables a player to play one or more games which utilize one or more sets or decks of multiple-sided playing cards or multiple-sided tiles. In such embodiments, a first side of each multiple-sided playing card is associated with one of a plurality of playing cards from a first set or deck of playing cards for a first game and a second side of each multiple-sided playing card is associated with one of a plurality of playing cards from a second, different set or deck of playing cards for a second, different game.

Mark C. Niecely, Brian F. Saunders, Jon M. Leupp, Ernest M. Lafky, Leandro Basallo

9472065 – Gaming system and method for providing a cascading symbol game with interacting symbols

A gaming system including a cascading symbol game which utilizes a plurality of interacting symbols. In certain embodiments, the cascading symbol game utilizes a plurality of symbol display position matrices or grids. Each symbol display position matrix includes a plurality of symbol display positions. In operation, the gaming system generates and displays a symbol at each symbol display position of each employed symbol display position matrix, wherein the gaming system utilizes a separate set or pool of available symbols for each employed symbol display position matrix. Upon an occurrence of an interacting symbol triggering event, such as the shifting of one or more symbols between symbol display position matrices, the gaming system causes one or more symbols to interact to provide one or more benefits to a player.

Paul Farrar

9466168 – Gaming system and method for rewarding players

A gaming system and method of rewarding players of electronic gaming machines connected by a network to a host computer which stores player-useable points at a network-accessible location, awards a personal points multiplier to a player, and applies the personal points multiplier to at least some of the points.

Scott A. Caputo, Brian F. Saunders

9472054 – Gaming system and method providing a selection game including a first set of selections associated with activatable selection game enhancements and a second set of selections associated with awards

Various embodiments of the present disclosure provide a gaming system and method providing a selection game including a first set of selections associated with a plurality of different activatable selection game enhancements and a different second set of selections associated with a plurality of different awards. Generally, for a play of the selection game, the gaming system enables a player to use a quantity of picks to pick one or more selections of the first set to cause the gaming system to activate certain of the selection game enhancements without providing awards and/or to pick one or more selections of the second set to cause the gaming system to provide certain of the awards. Each selection game enhancement, when active, causes the gaming system to modify at least one feature of the selection game to increase the value of the remainder of the play of the selection game.

ILNP Cosmetics

Jason Wieland

D769124 – Bottle

The ornamental design for a bottle, as shown and described.

Launchkey Inc.

Devin M. Egan, Yo Sub Kwon, Geoffrey R. Sanders, Christopher C. Shepherd, Kristin F. Tomasik

9467445 – Systems and methods for group authentication

The field of the invention relates to network connected authentication systems, and more particularly to systems and methods that enable authentication of one or more users of a group using network connected devices. In an embodiment, the system includes a network connected authentication server coupled to a network for access by a plurality of user devices in a group to authenticate a user of one or more third party applications. When a user of the group visits a third party application and initiates a group authentication, the network connected authentication server retrieves authentication rules and sends authentication requests to the user devices of the group based on the authentication rules. When the network connected authentication server receives authentication responses from the user devices, the network connected authentication server sends the responses to the third party application, which determines whether approval should be granted based on the responses and on the policies of the third party application.

MPBingo

Gary Weindardt, Gamin Weingardt, Gary Lee Loebig

9472061 – Video bingo game and method therefor

A video poker game comprising: providing each player with an individual flashboard, each flashboard having an equal number of spaces, each space defined by a column label and a space number, wherein the space number is randomly selected from a predefined number range for each column; providing a plurality of bingo balls, wherein each bingo ball has markings associated with one of the plurality of spaces; randomly selecting a first group of bingo balls; displaying to each player the markings associated with each selected bingo ball of the first group of bingo balls; marking each square associated with each of the first group of bingo balls on each individual flashboard; and determining any winning flashboard.

Patent Investment & Licensing Co.

John F. Acres

9472052 – Method and apparatus for communicating information about networked gaming machines to prospective players

On a network of electronic gaming machines, data regarding the performance of the machines or the players of the machines is collected and processed to make predictions of future jackpots and recommendations of games to play. The predictions and recommendations are delivered via at least one virtual persona that communicates with players or potential players via displays in a casino or on a web browser, via smartphone. Players can conduct conversations with the persona using cellular telephone, text messaging, or other types of Internet communications.

Patent Investment & Licensing Co.

John F. Acres

9472064 – Gaming device having variable speed of play

This concept is directed to gaming devices configured to vary the speed of game play, as well as method of operating gaming devices to vary the speed of play. In some examples of the this concept, a gaming device may be configured to include a game initiating button that when pressed by a player triggers a game processor to ascertain and display a first game outcome, determine if the first game outcome is a winning outcome, and automatically ascertain and display a second game outcome if the first game outcome is not a winning outcome. If the first game outcome is a winning outcome the gaming device may pause to allow the player to appreciate the win before retriggering the processor to ascertain and display subsequent gaming event outcomes, or the gaming device may wait to receive further player input.

Racing Optics Inc.

Stephen S. Wilson, Bart Wilson, Seth Wilson

9474163 – Touch screen shield

A shield that is attachable to a touch sensitive screen is disclosed. The shield may be attached to the touch sensitive screen only at its outer peripheral portion. An air gap is enclosed between the shield and the touch sensitive screen to form a planar air bearing. The shield preferably does not touch the active area of the touch sensitive screen when the user is not touching the shield but only viewing the touch sensitive screen through the shield. This mitigates unwanted optical artifacts such as trapped air bubbles, Newton rings and chromatic interference while maintaining the sensitivity of the touch sensitive screen.

Sightline Interactive LLC

Kirk E. Sanford, Thomas M. Sears, Omer Sattar

9466176 – Systems and methods for balance transfers associated with gaming environments

Systems and methods are disclosed for selectively increasing and decreasing the balances of gaming accounts and stored value accounts. Each of the gaming account and the stored value account are associated with a player. Instructions for balance transfers can be provided by the player to a remote computing device.

Silverthorn Industries LLC

Raymond Edward Paggi, Tony Lewis Shortall

9464251 – Cyclic diene or cyclic triene-based diesel fuel additive

A fuel additive includes 50 wt. % to less than 75 wt. % cyclic dienes and/or cyclic trienes that thermally crack into only chain branching radicals and greater than 25 wt. % to 50 wt. % organo-nitrates and/or nitro-organics. The fuel additive is combined with fuel at a combined treat rate ranging from 1000 (wt.) ppm to 3000 (wt.) ppm.