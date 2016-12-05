PATENT AWARDS

ALDERBIO HOLDINGS

•Benjamim H. Dutzar, Brian R. Kovacevich, Patricia Dianne McNeill, Danielle M. Mitchell, Ethan W. Ojala, Pei Fan, Jens Billgren, Erica A. Stewart, Corinne C. Akatsuka, Betty Yu-Ching Chang, John A. Latham, Leon F. Garcia-Martinez

9499611 – Anti-NGF compositions and use thereof

The present invention is directed to antibodies and fragments thereof having binding specificity for NGF. Another embodiment of this invention relates to the antibodies described herein, and binding fragments thereof, comprising the sequences of the V.sub.H, V.sub.L and CDR polypeptides described herein, and the polynucleotides encoding them. The invention also contemplates conjugates of anti-NGF antibodies and binding fragments thereof conjugated to one or more functional or detectable moieties. The invention also contemplates methods of making said anti-NGF antibodies and binding fragments thereof. Embodiments of the invention also pertain to the use of anti-NGF antibodies, and binding fragments thereof, for the diagnosis, assessment and treatment of diseases and disorders associated with NGF.

BALLY GAMING

•Allon G. Englman, Jeremy M. Hornik

9501892 – Gaming machine having award modifier dependent on game outcome and method therefor

A gaming system for conducting a wagering game includes a wager input device and a display for displaying a randomly selected outcome. The randomly selected outcome is selected from a plurality of outcomes including at least one winning outcome. The gaming system further includes a controller operative to (i) display the at least one winning outcome, and (ii) provide an award modifier to the player, wherein the award modifier is dependent on a quantity of symbols which comprises the at least one winning outcome.

COVATEC TECHNOLOGIES

•George Fattman, Gary Oberhotzer

9498372 – Ostomy pouch appliance

A coupling assembly for fastening an adhesive wafer to an ostomy appliance device, the coupling assembly including a captive connection between the adhesive wafer and ostomy appliance that permits captive relative displacement between the entire adhesive wafer and the entrance aperture of the appliance, to facilitate access to the wafer from the non-body-contacting side. The coupling assembly further comprises a fixation coupling for fixing the adhesive wafer in the operative position.

DREAMWELL

•Timothy S. Derowitsch, Eric S. Reese

9498069 – Mattress manufacturing process and apparatus

A process and apparatus for manufacturing a mattress generally includes an insertion station for supporting an innercore, a movable platform for supporting a bucket, and an adhesive applicator intermediate the insertion station and the movable platform. The adhesive applicator is configured to apply adhesive prior to or simultaneous with insertion of the innercore unit into a cavity of the bucket. The innercore unit is gravity fed from an elevated surface of the insertion station into a leading edge of the bucket cavity to form the innercore unit and bucket assembly. The process and apparatus minimizes and/or eliminates manual labor as it relates to the manufacture of the innercore unit and bucket assembly.

IGT

•Lee E. Cannon, John P. O’Donovan

9501903 – Gaming system and method for offering simultaneous play of multiple games

Gaming apparatus and methods of conducting a wagering game of chance. A gaming machine is disclosed which is configured for mutually concurrent play of a plurality of games of chance on a single display screen. A method of conducting a wagering activity includes providing a player with a plurality of differing games of chance, at least some of which are mutually concurrently playable on a single screen display of a gaming device and enabling mutually concurrent play of the plurality of differing games of chance on the single screen display. Various other gaming machine configurations and methods of play related to multiple differing games of chance on a single display screen are also disclosed herein. Networked gaming machines are also disclosed.

9501902 – Gaming system and method for offering simultaneous play of multiple games

9501901 – Gaming system and method for offering simultaneous play of multiple games

•Anthony David Radisich, Johann Blignaut, Colin Gray

9501899 – Gaming system and method for rewarding players

A gaming system and method of rewarding players of electronic gaming machines connected by a network to a host computer, including storing player-useable points at a network-accessible location, enabling a player to convert at least some of the points into monetary units at a conversion rate, wherein the monetary units are convertible into credits for wagering on at least one of the electronic gaming machines, awarding a personal points conversion rate multiplier to a player, and applying the points conversion rate multiplier to the conversion rate.

•Christian D. Gerchak, William K. Hughes, Kelsy J. Grace

9501898 – Gaming system and method providing a game having a sub-symbol award evaluation

Various embodiments of the present disclosure provide a gaming system and method providing a game having a sub-symbol award evaluation. Generally, in various embodiments, if an outcome of a play of the game includes a set of one or more displayed designated symbols that are each associated with a same one of a plurality of different characteristics and that are collectively associated with a quantity of sub-symbols that is at least a designated quantity, the gaming system determines an award based on that particular characteristic and that particular quantity of sub-symbols. Put differently, the determined award varies based on the particular characteristic associated with each of those displayed designated symbols and the particular quantity of sub-symbols collectively associated with those displayed designated symbols.

•William Keith Hughes, Kimberly N. Rogers, Christian D. Gerchak

9501894 – Gaming system and method for triggering a secondary game in association with multiple concurrently played primary games

A gaming system and method for enabling a player to select a plurality of games to simultaneously, concurrently or overlappingly play, wherein regardless or independent of which primary games the player selected to play, the secondary games available to be triggered remain the same.

LOCL PHARMA

•Paul Bosse, John Ameling, Bernard Schachtel, Ray Takigiku

9498444 – Pharmaceutical compositions

Methods and compositions are provided which comprise effective amounts of analgesic to treat a subject, including reducing or eliminating an adverse effect associated with the analgesic.

NEVOCA.COM

•Lawrence A. Denny

9501623 – Prescription verification system

An apparatus for permitting a pharmacist to verify a refill of a filled prescription stored on a host system. A prescription refill screen is provided by the host system to a pharmacy system associated with the pharmacist. The prescription refill screen is associated with the filled prescription. Refill request information is received from the pharmacy system. The refill request information identifying a requested refill of the filled prescription. The refill request information is transmitted through the host system to a health care provider system associated with a health care provider identified by the filled prescription stored on the host system. The host system receives an authorization from the health care provider system authorizing the requested refill of the filled prescription. The host system transmits authorization to the pharmacy system whereby the pharmacist associated with the pharmacy system is authorized to provide the refill of the filled prescription to the patient.

PATENT INVESTMENT & LICENSING CO.

•John F. Acres

9501907 – Method and apparatus for generating a virtual win

Embodiments of the present invention are directed to a method and apparatus for operating a gaming device having at least one winning event and at least one related award that is generated according to a set of rules associated with the game. The game is driven to present a predefined winning outcome and an award is generated as if the winning event and award were generated according to the rules. Also provided are rules and/or conditions for determining when to generate the predefined wining event, including rules that take into account player value to the casino and game volatility preference.

RUSSELL NEVINS

•Russell Nevins

9498343 – Implant system for knee prosthesis

An implant system for knee prosthesis includes a superiorly located femoral bearing block having a femoral component bearing surface and an inferiorly located stem selectively attachable to the bearing block. A strengthening rod is disposed within at least a portion of the femoral bearing block and the stem.

SOL-LIGHT

•John Smith, David Nelson, Wai-Ming Law

D772476 – Clip-style light

The ornamental design for a clip-style light, as shown and described.