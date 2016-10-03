PATENT AWARDS Sept. 14-20

BALLY GAMING

• Jeremy M. Hornik

No. 9449454 - Wagering game having bonus-award feature with changing state

Abstract: A gaming system for conducting a wagering game includes a display arrangement for displaying a video image overlaying a game display. The video image includes special symbols for indicating a bonus-award feature having a changing state. The changing state is continually updated or modified based on outcomes of the wagering game as displayed on the game display. The gaming system further includes a controller operative to cause the bonus-award feature to provide an award to the player in response to the state of the bonus-award feature meeting certain criteria.

• Pamela S. Smith

No. 9449455 - Wagering game with override award when threshold is exceeded

Abstract: A gaming method of conducting a wagering game includes receiving, via one or more input devices, an input indicative of a wager, displaying, via one or more display devices, a plurality of symbols to indicate a randomly selected outcome of a wagering game in a display area, and determining, via at least one of one or more processors, one or more award amounts for the randomly selected outcome. The one or more award amounts are based on the wager and the symbols of the randomly selected outcome. The method further includes determining an aggregate award amount based on the one or more award amounts, comparing the aggregate award amount to a predetermined threshold amount, awarding the aggregate award amount if the aggregate award amount is less than the predetermined threshold amount, and awarding an override-award amount if the aggregate award amount is greater than the predetermined threshold amount.

• Toriono A. Granger

No. 9449456 - Automated gaming chairs and wagering game systems and machines with an automated gaming chair

Abstract: Gaming chairs and wagering game systems and machines with a gaming chair are presented herein. A gaming chair is disclosed for a wagering game system with a controller operable to output signals associated with a wagering game. The gaming chair includes a backrest portion, a seat portion, and a base for supporting the seat and backrest portions. The base includes a height adjustment mechanism. The gaming chair also includes a motion-enabling mounting assembly that is attached to the seat portion and has at least one actuator configured to selectively move the seat portion in response to signals from the controller. The mounting assembly is movably mounted on the height adjustment mechanism of the base such that the mounting assembly, seat portion, backrest portion, and actuator(s) can be unitarily repositioned between a plurality of distinct heights.

• Russell C. Panzarella, John Burcia, Scot Salzman

No. 9449458 - Power cycling of gaming machine

Abstract: The present invention relates to enabling an operating system software to selectively power cycle one or more components of a wagering gaming system comprising a central processing unit board having one or more central processing units, and one or more central processing unit components. The invention uses a memory comprising a dedicated power cycle control register, a power controller, and digital logic configured to initiate a power cycle of the one or more components of the wagering gaming machine when the operating system writes a predetermined value to the power cycle control register. Upon recognizing the predetermined value to a dedicated power cycle control register used solely for power cycling procedures, digital logic is initiated to terminate voltage supplied to the one or more components of the wagering gaming machine and restore power to the one or more components of the wagering gaming machine, effectively “cold booting” the selected one or more components of the wagering gaming machine main system board(s) without disrupting voltage supplied to the entirety of other components, including peripheral devices of the wagering gaming system.

• Anthony J. Baerlocher, Daniel P. Louie

No. 9449470 - Wagering game with upgradable symbol stacks

Abstract: A gaming system includes one or more input devices, display devices, processors, and memory devices. At least one of the memory devices store instructions that cause the system to receive a wager and to display at least one array having a plurality of columns. An outcome is randomly selected, in response to the wager, in which a first column is stacked with a stack of symbols of a first rank and a second column is stacked with a stack of symbols of a second rank. The first rank is compared with the second rank to determine a high rank and a low rank according to a predetermined pay table. The stack of symbols of the low rank is upgraded to a stack of symbols of the high rank.

• Michael W. Mastropietro

No. 9449472 - Gaming system and method employing event eligibility-based equity for a wagering game

Abstract: A gaming system and method for conducting a wagering game includes providing a first event eligibility-based equity relative to a first wagering game and converting the first event eligibility-based equity to an exchange medium. The exchange medium may be cash or a second event eligibility-based equity relative to a second wagering game. The first event eligibility-equity may be stored for later use on the first wagering game.

IGT

• Jay S. Walker, James A. Jorasch, Scott T. Friesen, Stephen C. Tulley

No. 9449457 - Method and apparatus for gaming with alternate value payouts

Abstract: Systems and methods are provided for permitting a player to play a game at a gaming device. The gaming device provides a payout for the game. The payout is redeemable for one of a plurality of values, and at least two of the plurality of values are different from each other. The values typically have different corresponding forms of payout, such as cash or merchandise credits.

• Robert P. Bartholomew

No. 9449462 - Method and apparatus for awarding individual or group point multiplication

Abstract: In use, the player would insert his or her player card at the EGM 10. The system checks to see if any multiplier currently applies to the machine and player. The multiplier is available as a token and can communicate to the guest via display on the EGM. The multiplier would be displayed using a conditional message feature of the display. Session points would accumulate at the “multiplied” rate and are displayed as such on the EGM display. Alternately, an assurance message is available to be displayed frequently that shows the current multiplier. When the player removes his or her card, the session is posted to the patron management system. Casino personal can then review the session detail by accession the history of the player at a workstation capable of querying the player tracking system. The session multiplier and points earned by the multiplier are listed within the record.

• Mark C. Nicely, Jason D. Kremer, Bryan D. Wolf

No. 9449464 - Gaming system, gaming device, and method providing a game having an obstacle board with falling symbols

Abstract: A gaming system providing a falling symbol obstacle board game. The gaming system displays a symbol starting position, a plurality of symbol ending positions, and a plurality of obstacles. The gaming system selects one of a plurality of symbols, displays the symbol moving from the symbol starting position into one of the symbol ending positions along one of a plurality of symbol paths through the obstacles, and displays the symbol at the symbol ending position at the end of the symbol path. The gaming system repeats selecting symbols, displaying the symbol moving from the symbol starting position to a symbol ending positions along a symbol path, and displaying the symbol at the symbol ending position at the end of the symbol path until a termination condition is satisfied, after which the gaming system determines whether any winning combinations of the symbols are displayed at the symbol ending positions.

• Scott A. Caputo, Mark C. Nicely, Brian F. Saunders, Colin M. Ferris, Leandro Basallo

No. 9449465 - Gaming system and method for providing a cascading symbol game with upgrade events

Abstract: A gaming system including a cascading symbol or tumbling reel game which utilizes zero, one or more upgrades in association with zero, one or more shifting symbols. Upon an occurrence of an upgrade event, the gaming system upgrades one or more aspects or attributes of one or more games played. In certain embodiments, such upgrades pertain to upgrading one or more symbols displayed at one or more symbol display positions of one or more symbol display position grids. In certain other embodiments, such upgrades pertain to upgrading the award evaluation of one or more symbols displayed at one or more symbol display positions of one or more symbol display position grids. In certain other embodiments, such upgrades pertain to upgrading one or more attributes or features of one or more bonus or secondary games which are subsequently triggered.

• Jon M. Leupp, Mark C. Nicely, Timothy L. Isaacson

No. 9449467 - Gaming system and method providing a selection game associated with a plurality of different sets of pickable selections

Abstract: Various embodiments of the present disclosure provide a gaming system and method providing a selection game associated with a plurality of different sets of pickable selections. For a play of the game, the gaming system displays a first set of selections and a second set of selections, and initiates a selection round. If a designated selection of the first set remains unpicked, the gaming system enables the player to pick a selection of the first set. If a designated selection of the second set remains unpicked, the gaming system enables the player to pick a selection of the second set. If the designated ones of the first and second sets of selections have both been picked, the gaming system determines an award based on a total quantity of initiated selection rounds. If not, the gaming system ends the selection round, initiates a subsequent selection round, and repeats the above process.

• James Coleman, M. Ali Saffari, Mark Bansemer, Bryan D. Wolf

No. 9449468 - Multi-card bingo game features

Abstract: After the main ball drop of a bingo game, a player may be given a free extra bingo number. A probability of awarding a free ball may be determined, at least in part, according to a desired paytable percentage for the bingo game. In some implementations providing multi-card bingo games, a player is required to hit a predetermined pattern on more than one bingo card in order to obtain a progressive award. The number of hits in the pattern(s) and/or the number of bingo cards involved may be determined according to a desired progressive award size and/or a desired probability of obtaining the progressive award. Players may have an opportunity to purchase an additional bingo number or a block of a plurality of additional bingo numbers after the main ball drop. The block may be offered at a discount compared to the price of an individual additional bingo number.

• Anthony J. Baerlocher, Ryan W. Cuddy

No. 9449471 - Gaming device having a re-triggering symbol bonus scheme

Abstract: A gaming device having a bonus scheme wherein a combination of bonus symbols trigger a bonus game and any one of the bonus symbols in the bonus game provides a player with an award. The award may be an extension of the bonus game by providing the player with additional spins or games. Also, the award may modify the combination and type of bonus symbols needed to enter the bonus game. Furthermore, the award may modify the award values in the bonus game. Therefore, a combination of bonus symbols triggers the bonus game and also triggers the gaming device to provide bonus awards in the bonus game. The re-triggering symbol award bonus scheme changes the probability of winning for the player and therefore creates a higher level of excitement and enjoyment of the game.

PIPE RESTORATION TECHNOLOGIES

• Larry Gillanders, Steven Williams, Gregory Ryan, John F. Trout

No. 9446429 - Barrier coating corrosion control methods and systems for interior piping systems

Abstract: Methods and systems for providing cleaning and providing barrier coatings to interior wall surfaces of small diameter metal and composite piping systems in buildings. An entire piping system can be cleaned in one single pass by dry particulates forced by air throughout the building piping system by an external generator, and the entire piping system can be coated in one single pass by a machine connected exterior to the piping system. Small pipes can be protected by the effects of water corrosion, erosion and electrolysis, extending the life of piping systems such as copper, steel, lead, brass, cast iron piping and composite materials. Coatings can be applied to pipes having diameters of approximately 3/8” up to approximately 6” so that entire piping systems such as potable water lines, natural gas lines, HVAC piping systems, drain lines, and fire sprinkler systems in single-family homes to apartments to high-rise hotel/resort facilities and office towers, apartment and condominium buildings and schools, can be cleaned and coated to pipes within existing walls. The coating forms an approximately 4 mils or greater covering inside of pipes. Buildings can return to service within approximately 24 to approximately 96 hours.

SOL-LIGHT

• William F. Devaney, Phillip Grandinetti III, Daivd C. Nelson, Norman Qin

No. D766770 - Wrist band sheath

Abstract: The ornamental design for a wrist band sheath, as shown and described.

The Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education on behalf of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

• Robert A. Schill Jr.

No. 9448042 - Diminishing detonator effectiveness through electromagnetic effects

Abstract: An inductively coupled transmission line with distributed electromotive force source and an alternative coupling model based on empirical data and theory were developed to initiate bridge wire melt for a detonator with an open and a short circuit detonator load. In the latter technique, the model was developed to exploit incomplete knowledge of the open circuited detonator using tendencies common to all of the open circuit loads examined. Military, commercial, and improvised detonators were examined and modeled. Nichrome, copper, platinum, and tungsten are the detonator specific bridge wire materials studied. The improvised detonators were made typically made with tungsten wire and copper (.about.40 AWG wire strands) wire.

TIPPING POINT GROUP

• Sam Johnson

No. 9449469 - Lottery-type game based upon at least two casino games

Abstract: A lottery-type game is enabled via two or more casino games such as keno or video poker games. If the outcome of the first game is winning, the player may be awarded first winnings. If the outcome of the second game is winning, the player may be awarded second winnings. Regardless of the outcomes of the base games, if designated indicia comprising certain indicia from the first and second games match a selected set of indicia, then the lottery-type game is winning. In the case of a keno game, the designated indicia may be certain player numbers from the keno games and in the case of a poker game, certain player-selected cards. The selected set of indicia may comprise drawn keno numbers or dealt cards.

VERTICALGARGENUSA.COM

• Stephen Collis

No. 9445550 - Vertical garden systems and methods

Abstract: A garden module for a vertical garden system, the module comprising: a body having a back portion providing a mounting arrangement in the form of one or more vertically extending recessed portions. A vertical garden system comprising: a plurality of garden modules; at least one upright; each garden module having a back portion providing a mounting arrangement in the form of one or more vertically extending recessed portions for accommodating a respective one of the at least one upright.