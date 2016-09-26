PATENT AWARDS FOR SEPT. 7-13

ARUZE GAMING AMERICA

• Kazuo Okada

No. 9443375 - Gaming machine

Abstract: The present invention provides players with fun brought by a moveable component. A gaming machine includes a game result determination unit, that determines a game result; a game execution unit, that executes a game in such a manner as to reach the game result; a moveable component, disposed at a position visible from outside and configured to be capable of mechanical movement; and a movement control unit, which enables the moveable component to move in a movement pattern corresponding to the game result.

BALLY GAMING

• Martin S. Lyons

No. 9443382 - System and method for augmented gaming venue using a mobile service

Abstract: Disclosed is a method for enabling a user in an augmented reality gaming venue to use an augmented reality gaming venue component and a mobile device to find a particular game or gaming machine. The method includes: controlling a camera on the mobile device using the augmented reality gaming venue component, once the component is activated; determining the location of the mobile device; determining the orientation of the mobile device; querying a casino management system to retrieve data for the augmented reality gaming venue; generating a list of gaming machines and other objects currently visible to the camera; rendering a camera-captured image on a display of the mobile device; and overlaying icons on the image for each visible object to display additional visual information to a user on the display of the mobile device in response to the user aiming the mobile device at gaming machines or other objects of interest in the augmented reality gaming venue.

• Srinivyasa M. Adiraju, Vijay K. Agarwal, Dale R. Buchholz, Mary M. Burke, Timothy F. Dinovo, Magesh Ganfadharan, Jacek A. Grabiec, James S. Kalprin, Mark C. Pace, Jacqueline F. Parra, David M. Pryor, Matthew J. Ward

No. 9443385 - Funding concurrent wagering games

Abstract: Described herein are processes and devices that perform operations that, in some embodiments, include receiving a request for concurrent presentation of a first wagering game and a second wagering game via a display device of a wagering game machine. The first wagering game includes first content that originates from a first content source, and the second wagering game includes second content that originates from a second content source. The operations further include accessing funds associated with the first wagering game. The operations further include funding one or more wagers for the second wagering game using at least a portion of the accessed funds associated with the first wagering game.

• Peter R. Anderson, Jeremy M. Hornik, Shridhar P. Joshi, Larry J. Pacey

No. 9443389 - Gaming system having wagering features funded by extra-casino activities

Abstract: A method of funding features of a wagering game, comprises receiving a first sum of money generated from extra-casino activity associated with at least one person and depositing the first sum into a feature fund. The method further comprises allocating the first sum to at least one account of the feature fund in accordance with a first rule set. The method further comprises, in response to a triggering event, withdrawing a second sum of money from the at least one account. The method further comprises funding at least one feature associated with the wagering game from the second sum of money and activating the funded feature.

• Mark B. Gagner, Erhard W. Rathsack, Alfred Thomas

No. 9443391 - Managing gaming account augmentation and restriction

Abstract: A wagering game account management system and its operations are described herein. In some examples, the operations include detecting activation of an account-augmentation mechanism by a single event at a wagering game machine. The account-augmentation mechanism indicates to initiate an electronic transfer of a set amount of funds from at least one account to a gaming account associated with the wagering game machine during a wagering game session. The operations can further include electronically accessing an account setting related to the gaming account and, determining, in response to analysis of the account setting, that the account setting indicates a restriction on use of the at least one account during the wagering game session. The operations can further include automatically applying the restriction to the transfer of the funds.

IGT

• Rolland Steil, Clyde Ruckle, John Lord

No. 9443378 - Gaming machine communication with external systems through a single communication port

Abstract: Electronic gaming machines and gaming systems for allowing communication between the electronic gaming machines and a plurality of external systems are described. The electronic gaming machine is configured to provide gameplay of a wager-based game. The electronic gaming machine includes a processor and a memory. The electronic gaming machine further includes a slot accounting system port configured to allow communications between the EGM and a plurality of separate master control systems. The electronic gaming machine includes a universal game module (UGM) having a UGM SAS port, wherein the UGM SAS port is coupled to the SAS port of the EGM with a connector.

• Derrick Price, Dwayne R. Nelson, Dennis Thomas Kleppen

No. 9443384 - Avatar as security measure for mobile device use with electronic gaming machine

Abstract: A gaming system compatible with patron-controlled portable electronic devices, such as smart phones or tablet computers, is described. The gaming system is configured to establish a secure communication session between an electronic gaming machine and a portable electronic device. The system can confirm that a communication session is secure by displaying pre-selected content unique to the portable electronic device. The content can be continuously displayed on the EGM during the active communication session to indicate that the session is secure.

• Steve G. LeMay, Dwayne R. Nelson

No. 9443390 - Managing virtual currencies in a gaming environment

Abstract: A method for converting a game award earned during play of a first wager-based game into a game award in a second wager-based game includes, but is not limited to any of combination of: receiving, over a network, a request to convert a first award earned by a player in the first wager-based game into at least one award in the second wager-based game; converting, by one or more processors, the first award earned during play of the first wager-based game to at least one award associated with the second wager-based game based on award conversation data; and storing, by the one or more processors, data associated with result of the conversion of the first award into the at least award of the second wager-based game in a data storage system.

PATENT INVESTMENT & LICENSING CO.

• John F. Acres

No. 9443388 - Degressive bonus system

Abstract: Embodiments of the invention include a mystery degressive bonus system. Instead of a bonus that increases its value as the likelihood of winning the bonus increases, embodiments of the invention disconnect the likelihood of winning a mystery bonus from the amount awarded for triggering the mystery bonus. In some embodiments as the likelihood of winning the mystery bonus increases, the award for winning the mystery bonus decreases. Some embodiments include a minimum value for winning the mystery bonus. Additional embodiments are directed to an indicator system to show to the player a present amount of the mystery bonus award as well as the likelihood of winning the award. Further embodiments include a gaming device that includes a bonus game in which the amount awarded to the player decreases over time.